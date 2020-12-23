Island Police: Unwitting driver drags dead deer home

Southwest Harbor

A man came to the police station around 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report losing his tri-fold wallet. He told police it was last seen at his home on Sunday. According to the report, if the wallet is turned in to police, it will be returned.

A dangerous situation for walkers on the Lower Town Dock was reported around 4 p.m. on Dec. 15. According to police, a beam had broken away from the bottom of the pier, leaving a hole that someone could fall through. An orange traffic cone and police tape were set up around the hole to prevent any incidents.

Possible squatters were reported to police around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 15. Owners of the property asked police to check the area on a regular basis.

An officer reported checking a residence around 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 and finding a door unlocked. He locked it.

A dead deer in a dumpster and blood stains on the pavement of a local apartment complex were reported to police around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16. While responding, the officer learned of a car versus deer accident that had happened in Mount Desert where the deer was dragged under the vehicle, without the driver’s knowledge, to the apartment complex. Mount Desert Police had been notified of the situation, which the Southwest Harbor officer explained to the person who had reported it.

A car/deer accident was reported on Seawall Road around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. According to the report, there was no damage to the vehicle and the deer ran into the woods.

A 3-year-old trying to call his father back accidentally dialed 911 on Dec. 17 around 7:30 p.m.

An abandoned vehicle on Seawall Road was reported Friday around 11 a.m. The responding officer found the owner of the vehicle and had them move it.

Missing money was reported to an officer on Friday around 12:30 p.m. After a search by the officer, the money was found.

A found debit card was turned in to police around 2:20 p.m. on Friday. Police are trying to locate its owner.

Gregory Harper, 36, of Tremont, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence after crashing his vehicle on Seawall Road, according to police.

Two women arguing at a residence were reported on Saturday around 5 p.m. After speaking with a police officer, the women were separated for the night and warned not to have contact with each other.

Mount Desert

At 5:57 p.m. on Dec. 14, a 2019 Ford F150 operated by Paul Slack, 70, of Southwest Harbor, struck a deer. There were no human injuries, but the truck sustained front-end damage. It was later determined that the deer got stuck under the truck and was dragged back to Slack’s residence.

At 1:04 p.m. on Dec. 15, an officer took a complaint of people not wearing masks. After investigating, it was determined that there was no violation of the Governor’s guidelines.

At 5:39 p.m. on Dec. 15, an officer spoke to a resident in reference to harassing phone calls. The subjects involved were contacted and issued cease-harassment notices.

An officer assisted Mount Desert Public Works at 10:21 a.m. on Dec. 17 by having vehicles moved that were obstructing the public way and hindering snow removal.

At 1:21 p.m., an officer helped a driver who was having difficulty operating their vehicle in the snowy conditions on Dec. 17.

On Friday, close to 7:30 a.m., Justin Kelley, 26, was operating a snowplow on Jordan Pond Road, and started to back up when he saw a vehicle pulling out from a side road. When trying to avoid that vehicle, the snowplow hit a utility pole. No damage to the plow nor injuries to Kelley were reported.

At 10:27 a.m. on Friday, a 2010 Toyota Rav4 operated by Taylor S. Cathcart, 20, of Bar Harbor, was traveling westward on Sound Drive when it lost control on slippery roads and struck a guardrail, resulting in damage to the front driver-side quarter panel. The vehicle was drivable after being pulled out of a snowbank, and no injuries were reported.

On Saturday at 11:41 a.m., an officer took a report of a rabid racoon chasing cars.

An officer assisted the Maine State Police at 2:02 a.m. on Sunday with serving two no-trespassing notices to Mount Desert residents.

Tremont

When the Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective Service called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 17 requesting a wellbeing check on a 16-year-old boy, a deputy responded to the home but was not able to contact anyone.

An officer spoke with a woman from Bar Harbor on Friday around 11 p.m. about some suspicious activity around her mother’s vacant house in town. According to the report, the woman did not want any action taken at this time and will call if she needs help.

Trenton

On Dec. 16, a man from Florida was given a warning for misuse of 911 after he called to report a nonemergency. He was in town at the time of his calls.

A report of stolen money, reported on Dec. 17 around 11:30 a.m., is being investigated.

A 37-year-old woman called the sheriff’s office asking for help on Dec. 17 around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, she was arguing with her 56-year-old mother and needed help getting to a safe place. When an officer arrived, he found the two women had been fighting with each other and issued them both a warning for disorderly conduct before taking the daughter to a different location.

When a deputy checked a local residence at the request of DHHS for a woman and her child on Friday around noon, he learned they had never lived at the address.

A vehicle on the side of Route 3 with its flashers on was reported on Friday around 11:30 p.m. When an officer checked on the vehicle, no one was in or around it, but it was out of the road and not a traffic hazard.

Bar Harbor

At 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, an officer investigated a trespassing complaint in Town Hill. The trespasser was warned to stay off the property.

On Dec. 16 at 1:10 p.m., the police department received a report of people trespassing on private property. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the people were working for a bank and doing survey work and had permission to be on the property.

Before noon on Dec. 17, officers had to have a few vehicles removed to aid in snow removal.

On Dec. 17 at 3:33 p.m., officers responded to Eagle Lake Road regarding a vehicle stuck in the roadway. Bar Harbor Public Works assisted at the scene with getting the car unstuck.

Close to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, Barbara Ward, 35, of Tremont, operating a 2011 Ford F250, was traveling westbound on the Indian Point Road when she slid from the road and came to rest against several small trees. The truck sustained nondisabling damage to the front end. A towing company was able to pull the truck back onto the road. No injuries were reported.

An officer responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway at 6:48 p.m. on Dec. 17. A passerby was able to get the vehicle back onto the road by using a tow strap, and there was no observed damage to the vehicle.

A report of an open door at a Bar Harbor property came into the department on Dec. 17 at 8:48 p.m. The owner was called and the police were advised that no response was needed.

On Friday at 12:34 p.m., the police department received a complaint from the Bar Harbor Highway Division about a plow truck depositing snow onto Mount Desert Street from the Quality Inn.

The police received a report of an intoxicated male in a vehicle at the Circle K at 1:03 p.m. on Friday that resulted in Neal Callahan, 50, of Bar Harbor, being arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

At 9:44 p.m. on Friday, a suspicious vehicle was reported in Bar Harbor. After investigation, it was found that the owner had left the vehicle in the road while they removed snow from their driveway.

Another police department requested the aid of the Bar Harbor police at 6:34 a.m. on Saturday in looking for a vehicle that was involved in an incident in their jurisdiction. The vehicle was not located on Mount Desert Island.

Officers responded to a 911 call in Bar Harbor close to midnight on Saturday that resulted in a verbal domestic investigation. A male was warned for violating conditions of release.

At 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, an officer stopped and assisted a disabled motorist in the area of State Highway 3 and Hadley Point Road. The vehicle was later towed from the scene at the request of the operator.