Island Police: Three-car pileup occurs in bank parking lot 

Southwest Harbor

Police responded to a three-car incident in the parking lot behind First National Bank on Main Street on Sept. 15. A 2013 Toyota Camry, driven by Deborah Sovinee, 67, of Stoughton, Mass., was pulling into a parking space when Sovinee’s foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas. Due to the quick acceleration, the Camry went over a median and crashed into a 2017 Jeep Cherokee parked in an adjacent lot. The Cherokee was hit hard enough to push it into a parked 2011 Hyundai Tucson owned by a Bass Harbor resident. The Cherokee, owned my someone from Trenton, had to be towed from the parking lot. Both vehicles that were hit belonged to bank employees who were not in their vehicles at the time of the incident.

An alarm at a garage on Hillcrest Circle came into the police station around 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 15. When an officer responded, he learned the owner had accidentally set it off.

The harbormaster contacted the police department on Sept. 15 regarding a truck and trailer that had been parked at the Upper Town Dock for weeks that he wanted removed. A tow company was called and came to remove the two items.

On Sept. 16, a woman reported being harassed by the man next door. When police responded, they spoke with each person and gave the man a warning for harassment.

An officer reported finding what he believed to be a campsite near Pemetic Elementary School around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. After investigating, the officer determined the campsite was abandoned and notified the school about it.

On Friday morning, a resident brought three syringes into the police station that were found near Manset Corner. Police properly disposed of the needles.

Police received a report of a delivery truck traveling on Seawall Road around 9:30 a.m. on Friday pulling down a low-hanging phone line. There was no damage to the truck and Consolidated Communications was called to repair the line.

People arguing on Main Street were reported around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When an officer arrived, both people were warned for disorderly conduct.

A deer with something on its leg in the Freeman Ridge Road area was reported around 11 a.m. on Sunday. When an officer arrived in the area, the deer was gone.

Police received a report on Monday regarding someone using a trash container without permission. An officer spoke to the people involved and resolved the problem.

A fuel truck tailgating another vehicle was reported on Monday around 2:30 p.m. Police called the owner of the fuel truck and asked them to warn the driver about their driving.

On Monday night, the Bar Harbor Police Department asked the Southwest Harbor department to serve a man in town a no trespassing notice on Mount Desert Island High School property.

Bar Harbor

A woman who lives in Orlando, Fla., called the police department on Sept. 14 to report that she had lost her wedding ring in Bar Harbor. Dispatch verified that the ring had not been turned into the police station and collected the woman’s contact information in case the ring does get turned in.

On Sept. 14, Theolyn Gilley, 81, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for criminal trespassing and harassment.

Officers responded to a Salsbury Cove business on Sept. 15 for a report of a motor vehicle burglary. This incident is currently under investigation.

A person reported damage to the vehicle on Sept. 15 caused by someone trying to break into it.

At 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 15, the police received a noise complaint about a downtown business in Bar Harbor. The business had a permit for music but asked its patrons to quiet down anyway.

The police department received a call on Sept. 16 from a visitor who believes they were overcharged for a room at a local motel.

On Sept. 16, Acadia National Park dispatch called police department personnel to let them know they were trying to find a lost hiker who had been missing from his group for about five hours. Park personnel called back about a half hour later to say the man had returned to where his group was staying and had not told anyone where he was going.

At 1:36 a.m. on Saturday, an officer went to Rodick Street in Bar Harbor after a report came in of people yelling and screaming in the streets. The officer arrived within a couple of minutes of the report and “did not locate a single soul on Rodick St. or Cottage St.,” according to the police log.

The police responded to a report of possible child abuse on Saturday. This case is under investigation.

On Sunday around 12:30 a.m., a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Greg Sandford, 38, of Orono, was heading northward on State Highway 102 in Bar Harbor when vehicle crossed the road and went off the side because Sandford had fallen asleep, according to the police log. The Camry’s front and undercarriage were damaged and it had to be towed from the scene. Sandford was uninjured.

A vehicle hit a meter on Cottage Street on Sunday that resulted in the meter needing its radar sensor repaired.

Mount Desert

An officer went to Suminsby Park on Sargeant Drive on Sept. 15 to check out a report of a man with a metal detector digging up the grass. When the officer arrived, the man was asked not to dig up the grass anymore.

An officer helped a motorist whose vehicle had become stuck on a soft roadway shoulder on Friday.

An officer went to a Seal Harbor home on Friday after the homeowner reported hearing noises. It was determined that the noises were coming from a plumbing and heating company that was doing work on an overheating boiler.

Following a traffic stop on Saturday night, James Tiedeman, 31, of Philadelphia, Pa., was charged with operating under the influence.

An officer helped Mount Desert Fire Department on Sunday morning with a person who was stuck in an elevator at a Seal Harbor business.

While traveling northbound on Main Street in Somesville in a 2010 Honda CRV around noon on Sunday, a man from Washington, D.C., hit a deer head on as it entered the roadway. The collision with the deer caused significant front-end damage to the bumper, hood and surrounding body components as well as to the engine’s cooling system. The driver opted to have the car towed rather than attempting to drive it.

A motorist reported someone having a campfire on Seal Harbor Beach on Sunday night but the fire had been put out by the time an officer arrived.