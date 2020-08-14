Island Police: Thefts continue at roadside wood stands 

Bar Harbor

Carlos Aguayasolas, 25, of Troy, N.Y., was arrested after midnight Aug. 3 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was first stopped at 12:15 a.m., issued a summons and warned not to drive, but reportedly continued to drive and was stopped again at 12:44 a.m. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

After receiving a second complaint of staff at a hotel not wearing face coverings Aug. 3, police referred the information to the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

A generator and a mountain bike were reportedly stolen from a Hulls Cove business during the overnight hours Aug. 4-5.

A Jeep Cherokee driven by Clint Hunt, 37, of Woodstock, Vt., reportedly backed into pipes that vent the underground oil tanks at a gas station Aug. 5. The gas station owner said the state Department of Environmental Protection would need to pressure test the pipes to check for leaks, according to reports.

A forklift was reported running with no one around on Edgewood Street the evening of Aug. 5.

A parked Lexus belonging to Isayer Razim, 52, of Massachusetts, reportedly rolled backwards and struck a fire pit and a camper trailer at a campground the evening of Aug. 5.

Police received more reports of thefts from roadside camp wood stands Aug. 6. An officer advised the owners to remove cash from the stands in the evenings.

Heather May, 37, of Bar Harbor, was arrested in the early morning hours Friday on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle downtown Friday afternoon, Norman Shaw of Bar Harbor reportedly did not see another motorcycle approaching as he turned onto West Street from Holland Avenue. The other rider, Michael Falconeri of Rockland, operating a Honda Africa, tried unsuccessfully to avoid a collision, police said. Both drivers were wearing helmets and refused medical treatment. They were both warned for expired inspection stickers.

Edward Jackson, 77, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault midday Saturday. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

An officer shot a badly injured deer that had been struck by a vehicle in Hulls Cove Saturday.

A resident was warned for disorderly conduct Sunday after a verbal argument with a neighbor about a smoker in their yard.

Downed trees across a power line on Northern Neck Road reportedly caught fire Sunday evening.

Police this week also responded to several minor accidents in parking lots, trespassing complaints, illegal camping and loose dogs.

Mount Desert

Police received a report of a group skateboarding in a Peabody Drive parking lot the evening of Aug. 4. An officer was unable to find anyone on a skateboard in the area.

Peter Martin, 25, of Seal Harbor, was arrested in the early morning hours Aug. 5 on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

No one was injured in an accident at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 198 in Northeast Harbor the afternoon of Aug. 5. A Nissan Altima driven by Sierra Bloom, 24, of Bar Harbor, was stopped at the intersection when it was reportedly rear-ended by a Chevy pickup driven by Nate Frost, 62, of Mariaville. The truck was not damaged; the Altima was damaged but able to be driven away.

Christopher Petrillo, 29, of Milton, N.H., was summonsed Friday morning on a charge of operating without a license.

Fireworks were reported in the area of Huntington Lane Friday evening. An officer was not able to locate the source of the noise.

Two people were warned for disorderly conduct after police received several complaints about a loud party in the area of Hall Quarry Road Friday between 11 p.m. and midnight.

A woman was warned for criminal trespass at a Seal Harbor residence Sunday morning.

Southwest Harbor

Following a driverless collision, a 2003 GMC truck, last driven by Jonathan Asbury, 45, of Tremont, was towed. While parked at the Lower Town Dock, the empty GMC rolled out of its parking space and into an uninhabited, parked 2017 Dodge truck last driven by Kyle Hawkins, 28, of Southwest Harbor. Because the GMC was facing out of the parking space, it hit the Dodge with its front end, causing damage to the front bumper. Damage to the Dodge was to the right rear bumper and quarter panel. According to the responding officer, the accident likely happened because of vehicle defects.

Police have put a cell phone found on Seawall Road in their storage for found property after it was turned in to the station around 11 a.m. on Aug. 5.

A problem with the parking on Seawall Road by Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound was reported around 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. When an officer responded, he found three vehicles parked over the white fog line into the travel lane by about a foot. All of the owners of the vehicles agreed to move them or pull them farther off the road, out of the travel lane.

After receiving a report of a vehicle ‘all over the road’ on Aug. 5 around 4:15 p.m., an officer stopped it and warned the driver for poor operation.

A small dark sedan driving erratically coming towards Southwest Harbor was reported on Aug. 5 around 5:15 p.m. When an officer responded to the area, he was unable to find the vehicle.

An officer assisted with traffic control on Route 102 at the scene of a four-vehicle accident around 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Fighting neighbors in the area of Seawall Road were reported for noise around 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Unwanted photos sent from a teenage girl to a teenage boy were reported on Aug. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Police warned the sender for her behavior.

A person walking through Ridge Apartments selling flowers was reported on Aug. 6 around 2:45 p.m. When an officer responded, the person was not found.

Police received a report of a dog in a car at the Southwest Harbor Food Mart around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. When an officer arrived in the parking lot, the car was gone.

A red truck driving erratically was reported on Aug. 6 around 5 p.m. It was gone by the time an officer was able to respond to the report.

An RV parked on the wrong side of the road in front of the Quietside Cafe on Main Street was reported around 6 p.m. on Aug. 6. The driver was asked to move it.

Police assisted the ambulance service on Aug. 6 around 6 p.m. at a Seawall Road home for a possible overdose. The person refused medical treatment.

A license found in town was turned into the police department around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. Police notified the woman it belonged to.

A credit card found on Main Street was brought to the police station on Aug. 7 around 1:15 p.m.

After investigating a report of a child with no parental oversight on Aug. 7 around 3 p.m., an officer found kids selling lemonade with their parents watching them. According to the officer, they were selling pink lemonade with frozen blueberries or regular lemonade, and he highly recommended it.

An officer responded to the upper parking lot in town where a vehicle appeared to be camping on Aug. 7 around 4 p.m. Occupants of the vehicle were told that camping is prohibited in the parking lot.

A single water ski was turned into the police department as lost property on Aug. 7 around 5 p.m.

Dispatch received a report of a loose dog on Aug. 7 around 6 p.m. When it was found, a responding officer found that the dog was attached to a leash and not actually loose.

When the police department received an accidental 911 call on Friday around 9 p.m., one of eight this week, they called the number back. The person who had made the call was friendly and impressed with the speed in which the police department located them and complimented dispatch on their ability to do their job, according to the report.

When an officer checked on a vehicle that the sheriff’s office had asked for help in locating around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, it was found parked in a driveway. That information was given to the sheriff’s department.

A car was reported for passing in a no-passing zone on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. When an officer investigated the incident, he found the person had passed in an appropriate zone but may have been going too fast. The officer then counseled the driver about obeying the speed limit, according to the report.

An unidentified animal was reported in a tree on High Road around 1 p.m. on Saturday. When an officer investigated, he found a porcupine up in the tree.

Possible theft and fraud were reported by a man around 6 p.m. on Saturday that included items taken from his Seawall Road home and unauthorized charges on his credit card. According to police, who are investigating the report, the possible theft and fraud may have been done by someone he knows.

People illegally parked were found and ticketed after being reported around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

An officer went to a Main Street residence on Monday around 10:30 a.m. while a former tenant collected personal items.

State Police responded to a report of people fighting in Tremont around noon on Monday. An officer from Southwest Harbor assisted while the state agency investigated the incident.

One vehicle was towed after a collision at the entrance to the post office on Clark Point Road on Monday around 12:45 p.m. After passing the entrance to the post office parking lot, Silvina Bognar, 46, of Jackson Heights, N.Y., stopped the 2015 BMW X5 she was driving and attempted to back up and turn into the lot. While backing up, the BMW collided with a 2018 Subaru wagon, driven by Stuart Thomas, 45, of Alexandria, Va., who had already driven into the lot. Thomas reported being sore but refused medical attention. His Subaru was damaged on the driver’s side door and front fender. There was damage to the rear of the BMW but it could be driven from the accident.

Police provided an escort for a man who needed to retrieve his belongings on Monday around 3:30 p.m. from a Main Street business where he was no longer employed.

Police were asked to check the well-being of children swimming in a swimming hole on Monday around 5 p.m. When an officer responded, he found the children to be fine with an adult supervising.

Mail fraud was reported on Monday around 5 p.m. by a man who received a check and was instructed to cash it and return a portion of it to the sender. When the man checked with his bank, it was found that the check was, indeed, a fraudulent one.

An Orono man contacted police Monday around 5 p.m. about a possible hit and run on his vehicle that had been damaged while parked in the Manset Town Dock. There was damage to the front bumper of his 2009 Subaru Outback, but was not likely over $1,000 worth, according to the report.

Tremont

A person trespassing at a home was reported to a deputy on Saturday around 6 a.m. They left when asked by the owner to do so but the owner wanted a no-trespass warning issued to them. The deputy found the person and issued the warning.

On Saturday around 1 p.m. a deputy spoke with a resident about a trespassing complaint and provided suggestions. The information was documented only.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, a deputy responded to Gunlow Pond Road for two people yelling at each other. He spoke with a 47-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman who denied they had been yelling.

Trenton

Elizabeth Weston, 68, of Lamoine, was treated for a minor injury to her ankle after the 2011 Subaru Outback she was driving hit the side of the Trenton Health Center. Weston was attempting to pull into a parking space at the health center when the collision happened, causing reportable damage to the Subaru and the building.

Two relatives were issued written criminal trespass and cease harassment warnings on Friday around 12:30 p.m. after one reported ongoing harassment from the other.

Two vehicles were towed and passengers from one vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Route 3, Saturday around 9:45 a.m. Driving a 2005 GMC Yukon, Aaron Herrick, 37, of Trenton, was stopped in traffic and attempting to turn left and a 2019 Hyundai, driven by Yanwang Tan, 27, of New York, was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the Yukon. A 2015 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Matthew Taylor, 29, of New York, following the Hyundai, was also unable to stop in time and rear-ended it, which rolled the Jeep onto its passenger side. While the Yukon was driven from the scene, the Hyundai and the Jeep were towed from the accident.

A man called the sheriff’s office around 7 p.m. on Saturday to report a vehicle had been left in his driveway. He was given options of how to remove the vehicle.