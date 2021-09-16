Island Police: Telephone pole breaks in driveway incident 

Trenton

No one was injured in an early morning driveway mishap on Sunday. Jeremy French, 19, of Trenton, was heading down his driveway in a 2007 Dodge Charger when he decided to accelerate quickly. As a result, the Charger fishtailed and skidded sideways on the dirt driveway, went off the driveway and hit a telephone pole, breaking it. There was one other person in the Charger at the time of the incident.

An officer responded to an Oak Point Road address around 11 p.m. on Sept. 5 for what were thought to be gunshots. After investigating, the officer found that the noise heard was a vehicle backfiring. The officer met with the vehicle owner and had it towed because of safety concerns.

Deputies responded to a Goose Cove Road address around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. After an investigation, they issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a child at the address.

Southwest Harbor

A dispute on Seawall Road was reported around 8 p.m. on Sept. 7. When an officer responded to the address, Lillian Harper, 46, of Trenton, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from harassment order.

On Sept. 8, a Main Street business owner came into the police station to report two vehicles parked in front of his business longer than the allotted time. When an officer responded to the area, the vehicles had moved to different parking spots.

A large trailer parked at the Upper Town Dock was reported by the harbormaster, who wanted it moved, on Sept. 8. When the owner was contacted by police, they agreed to come retrieve the trailer.

Kids shooting a BB gun on Forest Avenue on Sept. 8 were reported by a concerned neighbor. An officer spoke with the neighbor and the kids with the BB gun and found the kids were not doing anything wrong.

An officer was present to keep the peace while tenants packed up their belongings on the morning of Sept. 9.

Police received a call from a resident a little after 9 a.m. on Sept. 9 asking to have another person stop texting while intoxicated. Police gave the texter a warning.

A man who lives in town called police on Sept. 9 to report his credit card had been used in another state. He had notified his bank and wanted the information documented.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 9, a vehicle was stopped for going more than 30 mph over the speed limit. As a result of the stop, Nicholas Lewis, 22, of Mount Desert was given a summons for allegedly operating under the influence.

Police received a report of loud noise from a location on Route 102A around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. When the residents of the address were contacted, they agreed to turn music down.

A person who was upset about their pet dying called police on Friday evening. An officer responded and helped the person take care of the dead pet.

Police received a report of a vehicle on Main Street speeding and crossing the center line around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. An officer stopped the vehicle and gave the driver a warning but did not see any signs of impairment.

Police are investigating a report received on Saturday of dogs being left behind in an apartment while their owners moved out.

Two cars were towed Sunday after a midday collision on Route 102 near Long Hill Road. A 1992 Dodge Caravan driven by Joseph Manduca, 25, of Monmouth, was traveling south on Route 102 and came upon a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek that had slowed in the road after reaching the top of Long Hill. Manduca was unable to stop in time and the Caravan collided with the Crosstrek. According to Police Chief John Hall, the two vehicles collided sideways and the Caravan ended up on its side in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

Syringes found on Shore Road on Sunday were reported to police. An officer retrieved them and disposed of them properly.

Tremont

A deputy responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash a little before 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. As a result of the investigation, Ariel Gilley, 31, of Seal Cove, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child. Gilley was taken to Hancock County Jail and her vehicle was towed from the scene.

Bar Harbor

A woman called 911 on Sept. 6 saying that she needed a ride. She was given the numbers for taxi services and was warned against calling 911 for non-emergencies.

Following a traffic stop on Sept. 6, Christopher Parsons, 32, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension and failure to register, according to the police log.

At 12:22 a.m. on Sept. 7, an officer observed an intoxicated man “staggering down Main Street screaming & hollering,” according to the police log. The man was given a warning for disorderly conduct.

A Bar Harbor woman called the police department on Sept. 7 to report that her dog was missing. The dog was later found by its owner, who said the dog had been sleeping under a pillow inside the residence.

At 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, a 2014 Subaru Forester with Massachusetts plates was headed eastward on Eagle Lake Road just east of Duck Brook Road and was hit head on by a 2007 Kia Optima driven by Christopher H. Fellinger, 35, of New Haven, Conn., that was heading westward and crossed over the yellow center line into the eastbound lane. Both the driver and passenger of the Forester were injured and taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital by Bar Harbor Fire Department personnel. Fellinger had several scratches on his forearm but was not taken to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with extensive front-end damage.

At 3 a.m. on Sept. 8, officers responded to a noise complaint in town. They found the source of the noise and asked a resident to turn music down.

Following a traffic stop on Sept. 9, Steven Rich, 48, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. He was also arrested and charged with operating under the influence and operating after suspension, according to the police log.

On Sept. 9, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Bar Harbor Police Department personnel be on the lookout for a vehicle that had gone off the road in Tremont and then left the scene.

Dispatch received a report of a mattress laying near/in the road in Town Hill on Sept. 9.

A Bar Harbor man came into the police department on Sept. 10 to say that someone had struck his parked 2017 Jeep Renegade while he was at Dog and Pony. There was white paint transfer on the left rear fender area. An officer told the man that a report would be filed in case he needed it.

An intoxicated man reported to the police department that he had been removed from a bar on Friday night but thought he had left his phone inside. An officer contacted bar employees who said they did not have the man’s phone.

An officer responded to a report of vandalism to a public restroom in Bar Harbor on Saturday night.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., an officer responded to a citizen assist request in town when an intoxicated man wandered off from his friends. The man was located and returned to his hotel.

At 12:08 a.m. on Monday, a passing motorist reported an intoxicated man sleeping next to beer cans on Mount Desert Street but when officers responded to the area, the man had already left.

Following an investigation for disorderly conduct on Monday, an officer arrested William Fleming, 38, of Arkansas, for assault. Fleming was transported to Hancock County Jail.

Mount Desert

An officer responded to a Mount Desert residence on Sept. 10 for a trespassing complaint. A man was transported from the property to Bar Harbor and no charges were filed.

A Topsham man driving a 2014 Ford F-250 stopped in traffic at the end of Eagle Lake Road and Sound Drive to wait for another car to turn left when a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Joshua Worden, 30, of Mount Desert, pulled up alongside the truck on the right. The driver of the truck did not see that Worden had pulled up beside him. Both vehicles turned right and collided, causing minor damage to the truck’s side passenger side front bumper and to the LeSabre’s driver’s side rear quarter panel, according to the police log.

An officer spoke with Otter Creek residents on Saturday afternoon about a dispute over property markers.

At 1:35 a.m. on Monday, an officer spoke to a person camping in their vehicle off Champlain Drive.