Island Police: Snowstorm hinders travel in Hulls Cove

Bar Harbor

The police department got a report on Friday of several vehicles stuck on a hill in Hulls Cove. The vehicles were able to get turned around and take another road.

During the snowstorm on Friday, Bar Harbor Highway Department asked the police department if it could help to get some vehicles moved in Otter Creek on Route 3 that were hampering snow removal efforts. An officer arrived and got plate numbers. Dispatch contacted the owners and the vehicles were moved a short time later.

Cong Liu, 38, of Round Rock, Texas, was driving a rental car eastward on Route 233 in Bar Harbor on Saturday when they drove off the roadway on a sharp corner and struck a road sign and small trees. The rental car had to be towed from the scene and Liu was given a ride to a local hotel.

Mount Desert

An officer responded to a report of a commercial motor vehicle stuck near Lower Hadlock Pond on Jan. 7.

An officer placed cones on Saturday in Northeast Harbor on Sea Street because ice was falling off a building onto a sidewalk.

Southwest Harbor

The police department received a report on Jan. 4 that a house being towed was stuck in the road. An officer went to the area but found nothing.

On Jan. 5, a concerned citizen informed the police department that a yellow scuba air tank was laying by the side of the road at Manset Corner, but the tank was gone when an officer arrived.