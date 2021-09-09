Island Police: Several agencies assist in rescue of woman who fell overboard 

Tremont

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, several agencies helped rescue a woman who had fallen overboard from her sailboat while she was checking on it before the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through. According to a report from the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department, responders arrived at the town dock in Bass Harbor after getting a 911 call. After locating the cellphone, the emergency call was coming from, and with Southwest Harbor dispatcher Traci Patton’s knowledge of the area, rescuers focused their efforts on the Seal Cove/Dow Point area. There, a woman in her 70s was in the water, tangled in rope from the boat, according to Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall. An officer and two firefighters from Southwest Harbor were able to take a boat out to the sailboat that was moored about 100 yards from shore. They pulled the woman from the water and brought her to shore where she was evaluated by ambulance personnel. According to a Facebook post on the Tremont Fire Department site, the seasoned mariner was damp and chilled but mostly embarrassed. The unintentional plunge was the result of a last-minute safety checking of the mooring line and sail rigging prior to the impending rainstorm. Officers from Southwest Harbor and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, as well as responders from Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service and Tremont and Southwest Harbor Fire Departments, all collaborated for the rescue.

Southwest Harbor

When an officer responded to a noise complaint at Oceans Way early Friday morning, he spoke with the people involved and gave them a warning.

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard notified the police department at 1:15 a.m. on Friday of a sailboat that had run aground on Shore Road. An officer responded to the area and gave the Coast Guard an update on the situation.

Alexander Messmore, 28, of Southwest Harbor was charged with failure to report an incident involving damage to an unattended vehicle after a person who saw the accident was able to identify him. The incident happened on East Ridge Road on Saturday.

Dogs running loose in the Raynes Way area were reported by a neighbor who came into the police station on Sunday. According to the report, pens and a run have been installed to keep the dogs at home.

Police received a call on Monday from a man who said there was another man at his home who he did not want there. The caller wanted police to ask the person to leave and not come back. As a result, Joseph Evangelista, 18, was arrested on charges of assault.

An officer spoke with a couple parked in the Seal Cove Shops parking lot around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday and pointed out the signs that say no one is allowed to park after hours. The couple apologized and left.

Trenton

Three passengers aboard an airplane escaped injury when the front landing gear malfunctioned around 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 as they were landing at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport. When the landing gear failed, it caused the plane to skid down the runway. Emergency responders from several agencies, including the Trenton Fire Department, the Trenton Airport Fire Department and Northern Lights Ambulance, collaborated to assist the passengers.

A man from Southwest Harbor called the sheriff’s office on Saturday regarding items he had purchased at a yard sale in Trenton. According to the report, the man was wondering if the items could be stolen property. After an officer investigated the situation, he told the man the items were fine.

Bar Harbor

Officers assisted with a suicidal person on Aug. 31 who went to the hospital willingly.

On Aug. 31, an officer responded to a report of a large robot standing on Main Street near a local bank. The officer located the “robot” and spoke with a woman who was seated nearby. She said that she and her husband (who was dressed in the robot costume) had a business where they dressed up as characters from the “Transformers” franchise. According to the police log, she went on to say that the pair had done multiple charity events and that the passing public seemed to enjoy their presence. The officer told the woman that a citizen had complained about the robot being on Main Street and asked that they move to one of the public-maintained areas, such as the Village Green. She agreed to move and no further complaints were made.

An officer found a man camping on Hadley’s Point Beach at 5:42 a.m. on Sept. 1 and moved him along.

At 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 2, an officer found a man sleeping in his vehicle on the pier. The man was given a warning for the violation of the town’s ordinance that prohibits overnight camping in a public place.

On Sept. 2, officers responded to a report of a disorderly person at a local business. The person was determined to be under the influence of an unknown substance, according to the police log, and was taken to MDI Hospital for evaluation.

On Friday, an officer took a call from a member of the Town Hill Village Improvement Society who said that vandalism had occurred on property at the ball field. This matter is under investigation.

At 3:39 a.m. on Saturday, a motorist reported a man sleeping in the middle of the road on Cromwell Harbor. An officer found the man, who was deemed to be very intoxicated, according to the police log. The officer gave the man a ride back to his hotel room.

A Crooked Road resident called the police at 10:23 p.m. on Saturday to report loud music coming from another residence, but the music stopped prior to an officer’s arrival.

Following a 911 call on Saturday night, Daren Cross, 43, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and obstructing the report of a crime or injury, according to the police log.

Mount Desert

At 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 31, a parking problem was reported in Mount Desert. An officer met with the owner of the vehicle in question, who was parked in a legal parking space. The vehicle’s owner was told that sleeping overnight in the vehicle was not allowed.

Around 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, a coyote was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northward on Sound Drive. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene, but the coyote had to be put down due to its injuries.

A domestic dispute was reported on Aug. 31 and resulted in Randall Cooper, 64, of Chestertown, Md., being charged with aggravated domestic violence and Byron Cooper, 32, of Wilmington, Del, being charged with assault. Both men were taken to Hancock County Jail.

An officer went to a Northeast Harbor residence on Sept. 2 after getting a report from the homeowner that her security camera had shown a man near her front gate. The officer searched the property and the residence next door and did not find anyone.

An officer responded to Sound Drive in Mount Desert on Friday for a report of a utility pole on fire. The officer drove through the area up to Sargeant Drive and did not see any issues with the utility poles. The Mount Desert Fire Department also responded, but did not locate any issues either, according to the police log.