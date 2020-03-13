Island Police: Scammers seek money for “free cars”

Southwest Harbor

After a woman received a phone call saying she had won a large sum of money and two free cars, she called police around 6 a.m. on March 4 to report a possible scam. According to police, the caller had told the woman in order to receive her prizes, she would need to send a $500 certified check. No money was sent before she reported the phone call.

An officer placed a traffic cone next to a pothole on Seawall Road around 2 p.m. on March 3, after it was reported to police. Maine’s Department of Transportation was also notified.

Kids playing football in the Upper Town Dock parking lot were reported to police around 5:40 p.m. on March 4. When an officer checked the area, no one was there playing football.

Danielle Shepard, 40, of Tremont was summonsed for operating after suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance after being stopped around 7:30 p.m. on March 5 for allegedly having a plate light out.

After an officer stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. on March 5 for a loud exhaust and plate light being out, he confiscated paraphernalia and contraband from the driver who was under the legal age.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday regarding a loud argument between a mother and daughter. They had separated by the time an officer arrived.

When an officer responded to an active alarm at a Clark Point Road residence just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, he found everything to be secure.

Tremont

A man called the Sheriff’s Office around 8 a.m. on March 5 to report items stolen from his house sometime since Christmas. He asked the Sheriff’s Office to document the incident in the case his items were located.

A deer hit by a car was reported around 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. The deer had died, and after it was tagged it was given to the person who called the Sheriff’s Office about it.

Trenton

Two people were arrested when three deputies responded to a report of an assault around 5 a.m. on Feb. 29. Jessica Evangelista, 43, of Tremont and Trenton was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. William Beardan, 60, of Trenton was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. They were taken to Hancock County Jail.

A woman asked the Sheriff’s Office to document her being flipped off by a passing motorist when she was driving on Route 3 around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Around 9 p.m. on March 2, a 51-year-old woman called to report a fight between her 11-year-old son and his 65-year-old father. After investigating, a deputy found it was a family issue and no one was charged.

A car was towed from a single vehicle accident on Bayside Road around 7 a.m. on March 4. A 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Briana Clark, 22, of Ellsworth was driving north when it drifted into the soft dirt on the shoulder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clark lost control of the Trax and skidded sideways into the ditch. Damage to the front of the Chevrolet was significant enough that it needed to be towed.

Kimberly Sprat, 46, of Trenton was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants around 6:15 p.m. on March 4. Spratt was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot of the Beacon Bar and Grill on Route 3 when she allegedly backed into a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. Thomas and Brenda Richardson, both 65, of Mount Desert were in the Cruz when the vehicle was hit. Neither car had reportable damage and no injuries were reported.

Several dozen eggs were found in the road when deputies went to check a report of a delivery truck losing some of its contents around 8:30 p.m. on March 5. The delivery truck was no longer in the area. When the call was made, the driver was cleaning items out of the road.

Bar Harbor

Two people in a vehicle in a town park past midnight March 3 were advised of the town ordinance prohibiting sleeping in cars.

Amanda Eaton, 35, of Franklin was summonsed March 4 on Cottage Street on a charge of operating with a license that had been expired more than 90 days.

Police received a report Friday that medication had been stolen from a residence the previous day.

A resident reported scratches to the rear bumper of a vehicle parked at Hannaford Friday.

No one was injured and both vehicles were drivable after an accident on Route 3 Friday evening. Isabella Ross, 16, of Trenton was driving a Subaru Legacy and had signaled to make a left turn. A Toyota Tacoma driven by Alf Anderson, 44, of Trenton was behind the Subaru. Anderson saw the turn signal and began to drive to the right side of the Subaru. But Ross had missed the driveway where she intended to turn, according to reports, so she turned off the turn signal and started to pull over the right. The truck reportedly hit the passenger side of the Subaru.

Denise Spisak-Olsen, 62, of Wilmington, Del. received a traffic citation Sunday afternoon for allegedly following another vehicle too closely.

A missing cat was reported on Myrtle Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Following a traffic stop on Route 102 Sunday, Jon Guidry, 45, of Bar Harbor was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

Mount Desert

Following a traffic stop on Sound Drive in the early morning hours of March 2, Patricia Schimpf, 33, of Mount Desert was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

A Franklin man was summonsed on charges of attaching false plates and operating an unregistered motor vehicle March 2 after he was stopped for speeding on Route 102.

Jamie Gonzales, 70, of Mount Desert was not injured when the Nissan truck he was driving reportedly went over a snowbank and into the woods the morning of March 2. He was attempting to pull into a parking space, police said, and did not hit the brakes in time. The truck was towed.

A Trenton woman was arrested on a criminal OUI charge after a vehicle collision the afternoon of March 3 that sent the other driver to the hospital. Miranda St. John, 36, was exiting a parking lot onto Route 102 when she reportedly pulled the Dodge Ram she was driving into the path of a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by William Doerrer, 60, of Hancock. Both vehicles were towed. St. John was bailed from the police station.

A resident reported a driver allegedly passing a school bus two days in a row in Hall Quarry.

An officer spoke with the owner of some chickens that were reported roaming on Oak Hill Road in Somesville Friday afternoon.

A vehicle-deer accident was reported in Somesville Friday afternoon. There was damage to the vehicle and the deer ran off, according to reports.

Samuel Johnson, 28, of Mount Desert was driving a Subaru Forester on Oak Hill Road Friday evening when the vehicle reportedly struck a deer. The vehicle had some damage but was drivable; the deer ran off.

Police received a report of a man being bitten by his neighbor’s dog Friday.