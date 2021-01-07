Island Police: Saturday’s snowstorm causes multiple mishaps  

Trenton

Slippery roads caused two vehicles to slide off the road on Route 3 near Romer’s Corner on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. One vehicle was reported off the road at that time. When a deputy arrived, that vehicle had been pulled out, but another vehicle had gone off just up the road due to the road conditions. According to the report, there was no damage to the second vehicle nor any injuries to the driver who had already called for a tow truck.

A woman walking in traffic on Route 3 was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. When officers responded to the reported area, they found a 19-year-old woman who was not getting along with her father. She had decided to go to her mother’s house in Southwest Harbor. One of the officers gave her a ride to her mother’s house.

An officer responded to a home from which an abandoned 911 call was placed on Sunday around 8:30 a.m. When he arrived and spoke with the owner, they reported having phone problems.

Just after midnight on Jan.1, a man called the sheriff’s office and said he needed help with a domestic situation but could not drive anywhere because he had been drinking. A lieutenant responded to the home and after listening to the man’s concerns, they agreed to have a wrecker come tow his vehicle while the officer gave him a ride home.

Bar Harbor

At 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 29, an officer responded to a noise complaint and advised the subjects that someone had filed a complaint.

On Dec. 29 at 1:47 p.m. a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Joseph Cough, 58, of Bar Harbor, struck a sign at the intersection of Harbor Lane and Eden Street. The Jeep sustained damage to the passenger-side quarter panel.

On Dec. 29 at 2:42 p.m., an officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint on the Eagle Lake Road. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle in downtown Bar Harbor and found out that the driver was lost. No signs of impairment were observed by the officer and no further police action was taken.

While on patrol on State Highway 102 at 7:18 p.m. on Dec. 29, an officer noticed an open door at a Town Hill business and conducted a search of the property. No signs of forced entry were observed, so the officer secured the door and returned to patrol.

At 8:21 p.m. on Dec. 29, a High Street resident called the police department regarding new streetlights shining into her residence.

On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., Susie Farr, 48, of Bar Harbor, was operating a 2014 Honda CRV on Route 3 heading towards Bar Harbor when a large deer jumped into the roadway and struck the vehicle. The CRV sustained extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Farr was uninjured.

An officer responded to a complaint of gunshots on Dec. 30 around 12:32 p.m., but there was no violation upon investigation.

The police department received a report of a malfunctioning streetlight on Dec. 30 at 5:25 p.m.

On Dec. 31 at 3:37 p.m., a woman called the police department to report losing her wallet in Bar Harbor.

At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, an officer observed fireworks being set off at Els Pier. After informing four teenage males from Massachusetts of the town ordinance prohibiting fireworks, the teens apologized and left the area.

On Dec. 31 at 9:43 p.m., as a result of a traffic stop, Luigi Pacelli, 40, of Rockland, was summonsed on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation and released from the scene.

At 1:27 a.m. on Friday, an officer responded to fireworks being set off in town. The subjects were located and asked to stop.

Close to 2 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a noise complaint in town and asked the offender to turn his music off.

At 11:03 a.m. on Saturday, Ruth A. Lynk, 72, of Bass Harbor, was traveling east on State Highway 3 near the Ocenarium when she lost control of her 2016 Dodge Caravan due to the icy, slushy snow-covered roads. Lynk hit a guard rail and veered into a telephone pole. Lynk was transported by ambulance to the hospital and her car was towed from the scene.

On Saturday at 11:43 a.m., a vehicle went off the road on Crooked Road during the snowstorm, but it was winched out without any damage.

A few minutes past noon on Saturday, a 2018 Subaru forester driven by Allison Tran, 25, of Minnesota, was headed west on Eagle Lake Road near McFarland’s hill during the snowstorm when it slid off the road and into a ditch. No personal injury was reported, but the car was towed with damage to the front axle.

At 4:52 on Saturday, Anthony Ricardo, 38, of Mount Desert, was driving his 2016 GMC Acadia westbound on Eagle Lake Road when it slid off the roadway due to the icy conditions, striking a series of trees. The vehicle was pulled back onto the road and was able to be driven from the scene. Ricardo was not injured.

Tonyae Wells, 43, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license on Saturday at 8:22 p.m.

At 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, a resident reported hearing gunshots in the area of Pretty Marsh. It was found to be coming from another resident who was target shooting and who was following legal requirements and practicing safe measures.

Southwest Harbor

Keys found in town on Dec. 28 around 3:45 p.m. were brought to the police station by the woman who located them. The keys were placed in the lost property box.

Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 29 from an elderly woman who was concerned there might be someone in her basement. When an officer came by to check, nothing, or no one, was found.

Fireworks were reported on Seawall Road around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. When an officer checked around the area, no fireworks were found.

According to police, a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Shawn Alix, 40, of Freeport, was traveling south on the road when it was struck by a deer. Alix was not injured but the rear side window of the Tucson was broken from the impact. The vehicle was able to be driven from the collision. As for the deer, it seems to have survived, according to Chief Mike Miller.

On Friday around 7:30 p.m., a mother called police to ask for help retrieving her child from a grandparents’ home. According to the woman, the grandparents were refusing to return the child to her care. After an officer spoke with the grandparents, the mother was able to pick up her child.

After a family argument on Friday around 9 p.m., a member of the family came to the police station to report the incident. An officer spoke with everyone involved and they all agreed to go to bed and talk tomorrow after things had cooled down.

Brewer Police Department asked the Southwest Harbor Police Department to serve a death notification to a woman on Saturday around 2:20 p.m., which they did.

Gunshots were reported around 4 p.m. on Saturday on Seawall Road. An officer was unable to find anyone shooting in the area.

A deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office called the Southwest Harbor department around 11 p.m. on Saturday to ask them to contact a family member of someone they had with them who was in crisis.

A man on his way to New York stopped for a rest at a turnout in town early Monday morning. When an officer saw a car parked with the engine running around 2 a.m. and the driver asleep, or unconscious, at the wheel, he stopped to check on the situation. The man told the officer he was resting until morning when he would resume the trip home to New York.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, police received a call for assistance in helping a senior into a vehicle. By the time the officer arrived, the person was all set.

There were four accidental 911 calls placed over the last week. One was a pocket dial, another was from a new phone and a third was from kids playing with their dad’s phone.

Mount Desert

At 6:27 a.m. on Dec. 30, an officer located a disabled vehicle on Sound Drive and gave the driver a ride to his job.

A vehicle accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. on Dec. 31. Ashley M. Tapley, 20, of Southwest Harbor, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling west on Pretty Marsh Road when the vehicle went off the road and ended up in a ditch. An ambulance responded to the scene and treated Tapley for minor, non-incapacitating injuries, but she refused transport to the hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene. According to police, after an investigation, Tapley was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and was transported to the Bar Harbor Police Department. After an intoxilyzer text was administered, Tapley was booked and charged on a count of operating without a license (a Class E offense) and illegal possession of liquor by a minor (a civil offense). Tapley posted bail and was released from custody at 8:30 p.m.

In the early hours of the new year, officers responded to a call about possible gunshots.

At 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Brittany Shea, 31, of Southwest Harbor, was traveling east on Pretty Marsh Road when her vehicle went off the road, damaging the front passenger side and undercarriage of her 2013 RAV4. Shea was taken to the hospital and the vehicle was towed. This accident is under investigation.

At 3:54 on Monday, a resident requested assistance with getting a bucket of sand from the highway department. An officer got the sand and delivered it to the residence.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a Mount Desert resident turned in two loaded .30 caliber carbine magazines that she wished to have disposed.

Tremont

Suspicious activity on private property was reported on Dec. 28 around 10 a.m. and the resident wanted the information documented.

When a man’s windshield was damaged due to another vehicle spinning up rocks in a parking lot around 1 p.m. on Sunday, he reported it to a deputy. Although the man did not want to pursue charges, the deputy spoke with the tire spinner about his actions.