Island Police: Routine patrol leads to arrest 

Bar Harbor

An officer was checking a public parking lot on May 5 and spoke with two people in a vehicle there, after which Meisha Rice, 40, of Belfast, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled W drug and nine counts of violating conditions of release. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

The police department took a complaint on May 3 about a trailer that was parked on private property. When the police made contact with the property owner, they were told permission was given for the trailer to be there.

Following a fender bender on State Highway 3 by The Colony Cottages on May 5, Amber Wallace-Dejulio of Ellsworth was summonsed for failure to register a motor vehicle.

A representative of Cromwell Harbor Cemetery called the police department on May 5 to request regular patrols of the cemetery at night now that the gates are open for the season.

Following a traffic stop on Friday, Cris Cummings, 28, of Bangor, was summonsed for operating with a suspended registration.

Mount Desert

A report came into the police department on Sunday that the Otter Creek Market was on fire. Officers arrived on scene and determined that the cause of alarm was a non-permitted burn behind the store and that there was no actual structure fire.

Southwest Harbor

The police department received a report on May 4 about a person who was picking through garbage salvaging bottles and leaving a mess.

An officer helped an intoxicated pedestrian get home safely on May 5.

A tractor trailer driver making a delivery to the Food Mart on Tuesday morning backed into the building causing extensive damage to the market but no visible damage to the trailer, according to the police report.

Trenton

A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint on May 5 and arrested Alyssa Powell, 32, of Ellsworth, for an active arrest warrant. Powell was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A deputy found an abandoned vehicle on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton on Sunday and determined that the man who left it was suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder episode. The man had left his home two days prior to when the deputy found the vehicle and his family didn’t know where he was. The deputy was able to find the man and took him into protective custody due to his mental state. The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.