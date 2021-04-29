Island Police: Reckless driver invites seven years of bad luck 

Trenton

No one was injured in an accident on Route 3 around 4:30 p.m. on April 20 that resulted in a damaged driver’s side mirror. A 2015 Ford Truck owned by Gott and Sons Inc. and driven by Christopher Carney, 32, was in the double lane near the Bar Harbor Airport when another truck passed him and hit the driver’s side mirror. Carney told the responding officer that the other driver did not stop.

A woman called the sheriff’s office on Friday around 4 p.m. to report what she believed to be a Facebook scam. After an officer spoke to her, he found no crime had been committed but documented the information at the woman’s request.

A wallet found on the side of Route 3 was turned into the sheriff’s office on Sunday around 2 p.m. The wallet’s owner was contacted and it was returned to them later in the day.

Southwest Harbor

At the request of the Bar Harbor Police Department on April 21 around 7 a.m., an officer attempted to find a speeding vehicle that was allegedly coming into town. The vehicle was not located.

Multiple reports of a vehicle speeding with loud exhaust going up and down Seal Cove Road were made around 10:30 p.m. on April 21. An officer was able to find the vehicle and the driver was given a warning regarding the violations.

On Friday around 10:30 a.m., an officer helped the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office try to find a person who was wanted for questioning but the person was not located.

A barking dog in the area of Trap Mill Road was reported around 8 p.m. on Friday. When an officer responded to the area, no barking was heard.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Seawall Road around 10 a.m. on Sunday because of a traffic violation. As a result, Jonathan Evens, 35, of New York, was issued a summons on the charge of operating with a revoked license status.

When an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in town a little after midnight on Tuesday, he learned the person sleeping inside worked at a construction site in the area. The officer recommended the person go to the Ellsworth Walmart and sleep in the parking lot there.

Bar Harbor

On April 19 at 6:18 a.m., pursuant to a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Aaron Collette, 25, of Bangor, was summonsed on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

At 5:14 p.m. on April 19, an officer inspected two taxi cabs in accordance with a town application for hire vehicle.

On April 20 around 6:15 a.m., Rylee Young, 30, of Southwest Harbor, was driving a 2015 Chevy Trax eastward on Indian Point Road when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. Young was not hurt. The police report did not mention what injuries the deer may have sustained.

Close to 7 a.m. on April 20, Joel Issacson, 31, of Ellsworth, operating a 2005 Pontiac Vibe, was traveling eastward on State Highway 3 when a deer ran into the road and got struck. The Vibe sustained inoperable damage and was towed. Issacson was uninjured, but the deer had to be put down at the scene by the responding officer.

The police department received a report on April 20 at 11:17 a.m. about a broken stop sign at the intersection of Great Meadow Drive and Park Loop Road. An officer confirmed the location and the issue was reported to Acadia National Park dispatch.

On April 20 at 2:10 p.m., a resident told the police department that someone had used his name in a fraud scheme to convince people to lend him money. The resident was advised to check the security on his accounts and not to give out personal information to anyone.

The police department received a complaint on April 20 at 5:25 p.m. of an ongoing noise issue occurring in one of the neighborhoods in town. The matter is under review.

An officer responded to a report of a sick beaver in Bar Harbor on April 20 close to 8 p.m. but failed to find the animal.

An officer responded to a report on April 21 at 6:51 a.m. of a vehicle that was being operated erratically. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

On April 21 at 12:45 p.m., officers were told that a construction vehicle was on the Hulls Cove beach but they didn’t find it when they checked out the area.

At 4:48 p.m. on April 22, the police department was notified of an open door at a local business but it was determined that the business owner was on site at the time.

The police department received a report on Friday at 11:45 a.m. about speeding vehicles on Ledgelawn Avenue.

At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, an officer took a report of suspicious activity near the YMCA but the officer did not see anything out of the ordinary.

On Sunday around 11:11 a.m., Gregory Jakob, 20, of Bar Harbor, called the police department to inform them that his 2010 Audi was struck by an unknown vehicle sometime between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday while it was parked at the tennis courts of Cromwell Harbor Road. There was damage to the Audi’s right-side front fender and doors.

Mount Desert

At 3:38 p.m. on April 19, a resident of Mount Desert called the police department regarding an unsolicited text from an unknown cellphone number.

On April 19 at 10:09 p.m., an officer arrested Ronald R. Pinkham, 42, of Hancock County, on a warrant for failure to appear and transported him to Hancock County Jail.

An officer provided assistance at 8:18 p.m. on April 20 to a motorist who was experiencing mechanical issues on State Highway 102.

At 3:10 p.m. on April 22, an officer responded to a residential burglar alarm going off in Northeast Harbor. Upon arriving at the house, the officer found that an employee of a pest control company had accidentally set the alarm off.

On April 23 at 5:37 a.m., a Somesville Freshies employee turned over several items that had been left at the store, including a wallet, a piece of jewelry and several debit/credit cards.