Island Police: Recent storms send two boats adrift in Bar Harbor 

Bar Harbor

An officer was asked to help the Bar Harbor harbormaster on Oct. 27 to secure a fishing boat that had broken free of its mooring and was up against Ellis Pier. When the officer arrived, the harbormaster and a fellow fisherman had gotten the boat secured to a float.

On Sunday morning, the police department took a report of a boat belonging to College of the Atlantic that had broken free of its mooring and had washed up on Bar Island. According to the police report, it was initially reported that there may be someone in the water but that turned out to be false. Representatives from COA were at the town pier monitoring the situation and the Coast Guard had been notified as a precaution. Town assistance was not needed.

Raquime C. Robinson, 26, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Oct. 27 on a warrant for aggravated driving to endanger and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

On Oct. 27, an officer took a report of a stolen vehicle and debit card from a downtown Bar Harbor residence. After an investigation, Robert Cote, 43, of Brewer, was arrested on Friday and charged with unauthorized use of property and violation of conditional release. Cote was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following a motor vehicle collision that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 in which the driver of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, traveling westbound on the Crooked Road, left the roadway, collided with a tree, overturned and came to a rest on the vehicle’s passenger side, Alec Jeannotte, 28, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

An officer found a raccoon on Oct. 28 on Route 3 in Otter Creek that had porcupine quills in its face, mouth and legs. Before it could be safely caught, the racoon headed into the woods.

At 11:43 p.m. on Oct. 28, the police department received a noise complaint. An officer tracked down the noise and the person making the noise was warned to complete commercial activity during normal business hours.

The Bar Harbor Police Department, Bar Harbor Fire Department and other island agencies gave an escort on Saturday from Thompsons Island to MDI High School for the girls’ cross-country team that had won the state championship.

Southwest Harbor

An officer moved a tree from the roadway on Long Pond Road on Oct. 27.

Dispatch received a report on Friday of another tree down on Long Pond Road, this one hanging over powerlines. An officer placed cones to mark the hazard and notified Versant Power.

A farm animal was reported loose on Oct. 27. When the owner was contacted by police, they explained they were actively trying to catch it.

A loose pig was reported on Trap Mill Road on Oct. 28. The pig’s owner was aware the animal had gotten loose and was making arrangements to get it.

Dispatch received a complaint from a resident with a recently-landscaped lawn who was upset that someone had pulled into their driveway and turned around on their lawn.

Trenton

On Oct. 28, a deputy responded to a Trenton business to check on the welfare of an elderly woman. Upon arrival, the officer met with the woman and her daughter, who had arrived to take care of her. No law enforcement action was needed.

After a deputy spoke with a Tremont woman on Oct. 28 about a harassment issue, a man from Washington state was warned for harassment.

The Hancock Regional Control Cener received a call from a woman in Trenton on Friday reporting that she was being harassed by a man in Ellsworth. A deputy spoke with the complainant and then met with the suspect and served him a written cease harassment notice not to have any further contact with the complainant.

A deputy went to a Trenton residence on Friday evening to keep the peace while a tenant finished removing her belongings from a house.

Tremont

On Friday evening, the Hancock Regional Control Center received a call from a man in Tremont reporting that his wife who has dementia had taken off in their car and he was concerned for her well-being. Two deputies patrolled the area and other agencies were made aware. The husband called back a while later to say that his wife had returned home.

Mount Desert

A Mount Desert resident reported to the police on Oct. 26 that a neighbor had removed some rocks that she had placed on her property. The neighbor was advised not to disturb anything that was on the complainant’s property and was warned for trespass.

On Friday, two officers assisted with an escort for the Mount Desert Elementary School Halloween parade.