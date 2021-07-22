Island Police: Pull in your side mirrors! Hit and run sideswipe numbers are up

Southwest Harbor

Police gave a ride to a stranded motorist whose vehicle was parked at the Bass Harbor Head Light on July 13 just after 10 a.m.

A possible domestic violence situation between a husband and wife was reported around 12:45 p.m. on July 13. After investigating, police determined there had been no physical assault and asked the couple to separate and have no contact with one another until the next day.

Loud music was reported from a Cedar Lane address around 2 p.m. on July 13. When an officer arrived, he found the resident had a boombox on the roof of the home playing music. They agreed to turn it off.

An officer responded to a mental health call just before 10 p.m. on July 13 and the person decided on their own to go to the hospital for an evaluation.

An officer received a noise complaint at a Main Street address around 11:30 p.m. on July 13. When he asked the people to go inside, they did.

A Seal Cove Shoppes business owner reported around 9:30 a.m. on July 14 that traffic cones he put out the night before in front of his parking spaces had been moved. They were found elsewhere in the parking lot and put back into place. It is unclear who moved them.

A tractor trailer truck blocked one lane of traffic around 12:30 p.m. on July 14 on Seawall Road for about a half an hour while making a delivery to a business there. Once the delivery was complete, the truck moved which allowed traffic to return to normal flow.

Police received a report of a dog barking around 8 p.m. on Thursday. When an officer arrived, the dog was quiet until he got out of the vehicle and then began barking again. The officer determined there was no issue.

A woman from town called to report losing her wallet somewhere in town around 9:15 a.m. on Friday. She told police her wallet contained a debit card, a few dollars and a medical card. A short time after making the report, the woman called back to say she found her wallet.

An officer responded to a report of a parking problem on Seawall Road made around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

A debit card was turned into the police station around 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Police attempted to contact the owner of the card.

Police received a call around 5 a.m. on Saturday from people who had locked themselves out of their vehicle. An officer gave them the name and phone numbers of a few towing companies.

A hit and run accident involving an unlicensed driver on Main Street was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Anya Sproule, 29, of Portland was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback south on Main Street when a 2005 Volkswagen Golf driven by Bethany Dimmock, 19, of Prospect turned into the road and hit the Subaru’s passenger side rear door. Dimmock was charged with failure to report a property damage accident and violation of a learner’s permit while the owner of the Golf, Joshua Wilson, 19, was charged with failure to provide evidence of insurance. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the accident.

Police received a report of someone on the ground near the road around 8 p.m. on Friday. It was unclear whether the caller had referred to Robinson Hill Road or Robinson Lane so an officer checked both and was unable to find anyone.

An officer responded to a noise complaint on Main Street just after midnight on Saturday. The group of people were asked to quiet down and or go inside.

A suspicious vehicle at Mt. Height Cemetery was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. When an officer responded, he found a woman who had come to visit her father’s gravesite sitting in her vehicle to be out of the rain.

Harassment by a family member was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. When an officer investigated further, it was found to be a family dispute over property, which made it a civil matter.

A thin-type wallet was reported lost somewhere in town around noon on Monday.

Tremont

No one was injured when two vehicles collided around 3:30 p.m. on July 13 on Kelleytown Road. A 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Hannah James, 23, of Millerton, PA was pulling out from a driveway on Kelleytown Road while a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Iris Meehan, 33, of Tremont was traveling on the road. The Subaru entered the same lane the Jeep was traveling in and the vehicles hit each other. They were both able to be driven from the accident.

Trenton

While Daniel Strout, 53, of Anchorage, Alaska was driving his 2007 Subaru Outback on Route 3, July 14 around 9:30 a.m., he slowed with traffic. A 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer following the Outback, driven by Jason McCrystal, 43, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was unable to slow in time and hit the rear end of the Subaru. There was reportable damage to both vehicles but they could be driven from the accident and no one was injured.

A cell phone found on Route 3 around 10:30 a.m. on July 14 was returned to its owner after they were located.

No injuries were reported when a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt driven by Ayden Young, 24, of Unity was rear ended by a Ford Edge driven by Caleb Robbins, 16, of Glenburn on Route 3 around 3:30 p.m. on July 14. The Bolt was slowing down in traffic and the Edge, which was following the Chevrolet, was unable to stop in time. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the accident.

One driver reported a minor injury after the vehicle she was driving was rear ended on Route 3 around 3 p.m. on July 15. A 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Reyna Perdomo Ramos, 20, of Hancock was driving northbound on Route 3 and slowing in traffic when a 2009 Buick Lacrosse that was following was unable to slow in time and hit the rear of the Subaru.

An aggressive and rude camper was asked not to come back to a campground here after the owner called the sheriff office to see if they would issue a no trespass warning. Once it was issued, an officer remained on site while the man removed his things from the property.

Bar Harbor

The police department received a 911 open line call at 10:25 a.m. on July 13. Nothing concerning was heard. On call back, dispatch spoke with the caller, who was on a boat in Frenchman Bay near Bald Porcupine Island. No emergency existed and no police action was taken.

The police took a complaint of a loose dog at 10:36 a.m. on July 13, but an officer was unable to locate it.

On July 13 at 4:27 p.m., officers assisted a commercial vehicle with navigation the turn from Mount Desert Street.

Two minutes past 11 p.m. on July 13, following a traffic stop, Max Welton, 30, of Ellsworth, was summonsed for operating after suspension.

The police department received a panic alarm from a local business on July 14 at 7:46 a.m. It turns out that it was hit by accident and there were no issues.

On July 14 around 10 a.m., Edith Mann, 96, of Maine, driving a 2014 Ford Escape, was leaving a residence on Spruce Wind Drive and failed to properly navigate the driveway, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and roll over. Mann refused transport to the hospital, and the Ford was towed due to disabling damage.

At 10:53 a.m. on July 14, Ayschia L. Kuykendall, 37, of Tulsa, Okla., reported that their unoccupied, parked Subaru Ascent was sideswiped and the offender drove away. The Subaru took some front end and undercarriage damage, but there were no witnesses to the incident.

On July 14 at 11:29 a.m., John Childress, 43, of Greer, S.C., reported to the police that his 2020 Toyota Tundra was sideswiped while it was parked and unoccupied on West Street just east of Holland Avenue. The Tundra’s rearview mirror took the hit, and the offending driver just kept on going.

A little after noon on July 14, the police got a report of a deer that had been hit by a vehicle and was in the road. The vehicle that hit the deer did not stick around. An officer had to dispatch the deer at the scene. The deer was given to a local resident.

On July 14 and 15, officers conducted a special detail for Mount Desert Island Hospital.

A bit past 11 a.m. on July 15, Ronald Sefchik, 57, of Mystic, Conn., in a 2009 Toyota Tacoma, was stopped in traffic on State Highway 3 facing northward, attempting to turn left onto White Deer Circle, when Charles Kerr, 33, of Bretton Woods, N.H., in a 2000 Toyota Camry, who was traveling behind Sefchik, failed to brake and crashed into the Tacoma’s rear end. Sefchik suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to MDI Hospital for treatment. The Camry was disabled due to extensive front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

At 11:44 a.m. on July 15, an open line 911 call came into the police station in which a woman could be heard saying, “Come get me!” The officers responded to a downtown residence and found the caller in medical distress. An ambulance was called to transport the caller to the hospital for treatment, and no further police action was taken.

On July 15 at 2:50 p.m., Richard W. Baker, 35, of Durham, N.C., reported that a hit and run driver sideswiped his 2021 Ford, damaging its driver’s side front quarter panel and door. There were no witnesses to the incident.

While on routine patrol on July 15 around 4 p.m., someone flagged down an officer on Norway Drive, as if there was an emergency in the area. The officer continued down Norway Drive and found a passenger bus that had rolled onto its passenger side, with a broken telephone pole and numerous downed wires on it. The driver of the bus, Stephen Strout, 48, of Waltham, was able to get out of the bus through an emergency exit. He was the only occupant, and he sustained a serious head wound. According to the police report, Strout was a mechanic for an auto repair company who was test driving the bus after it had some work done. The bus was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. Most of the passenger side of the bus was damaged.

On July 15 around 4:07 p.m., dispatch received a report of a road-rage incident occurring on State Highway 102. The matter is under review, according to the police log.

An officer had to direct traffic at the head of the Island at 5:43 p.m. on July 15.

On July 15 at 8:28 p.m., an officer spoke with a local resident about dogs running amok on Norway Drive.

Someone turned a child’s passport that was found in Bar Harbor over to the police on July 15 at 10:40 p.m.

Following a traffic stop on Friday close to 1 a.m., Jia Xi Lin, 23, of Trenton, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. Lin was later bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

An officer requested that a vehicle parked in the travel lane of the Crooked Road be towed from the area on Friday a little after 7 p.m.

On Friday at 7:53 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a woman being disorderly at a Bar Harbor business. The officer arrested Malgorzata Maciag, 46, of Middle Village, N.Y., for criminal trespass. She was later bailed from the station.

A pedestrian reported seeing someone passed out on a bench at the town pier around 10:11 p.m. on Friday. Responding officers found the subject to be very intoxicated and gave the person a ride home.

An officer stood by on Saturday at 8:27 a.m. as a camper was kicked out of a local campground. The male camper was warned for trespassing, disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, a 2017 Land Rover Discovery operated by Brian Engler, 44, of Roslindale, Mass., was headed westward on Crooked Road when a deer entered the roadway from the right. Engler was unable to slow down in time to avoid hitting the deer, but luckily had slowed down enough to just give it a light tap. The resulted in no damage to the Land Rover and the deer running off.

At 31 minutes after midnight on Sunday, a group approached an officer and asked for a ride home since there were no cabs in the area. The officer obliged.

At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the police log, an intoxicated man “wrecked out” while riding his bicycle. The man had a head injury and was taken by the fire department to the hospital.

An officer observed someone camping in a public park on Sunday at 6:35 a.m. The officer advised the illegal camper of the town ordinance and moved the person along.

On Sunday at 8:11 a.m., an officer noticed vandalism to a park bench and trash can in Bar Harbor public park. This matter is under investigation.

Mount Desert

An officer spoke with a resident on July 14 at 12:57 p.m. about requested security checks on a residence for a week.

Someone reported a parking issue in Northeast Harbor on Friday close to 1 a.m. The vehicle was located and had a parking permit.

While exiting a parking stall on Main Street in Northeast Harbor on Friday at 2:40 p.m., Donald W. Russell, 75, of Northeast Harbor, driving a 2012 Dodge Ram, left off the brake while in drive thinking he was in reverse and struck the rear of a 2007 Honda Accord owned by Patricia B. Ingersoll, 72, of Philadelphia, Pa. The Accord was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The was no damage to the truck, but the Accord had some minor damage to its rear bumper.

On Friday at 5:48 p.m., a motorist called the station to report a tree on the lines on Sound Drive. The tree has been there for awhile and is not on the power lines. No further police action was taken.

On Friday at 7:37 p.m., an officer assisted a Northeast Harbor rental owner in disposing of edible marijuana chewables that had been left on the property.

An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance in Mount Desert at 1:12 a.m. on Saturday but when the officer arrived, the person was not located.

On Saturday at 3:48 p.m., an officer on routine patrol noticed some vandalism that had taken place in Seal Harbor, and the matter is currently under investigation.

After a motor vehicle complaint was made at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday regarding tailgating and high-beam flashing, the responding officer determined that both the caller and another vehicle’s driver were similarly guilty of inappropriate behavior while driving.

On Sunday at 8: 27 p.m., a person visiting from Massachusetts approached an officer at the Somesville Landing and reported three juvenile females were missing from the house they were staying in on Main Street. Awhile the officer was getting descriptions of the three girls, a family member called to say that they had returned home safe and sound.