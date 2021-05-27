Island Police: Officer assists with Long Pond rescue 

Southwest Harbor

An employee of a business called police on May 19 around 8:30 a.m. to report keys left in the door of a business on Clark Point Road with no one around. When an officer arrived to check the business, the owner had just arrived and there were employees inside.

On May 19, an officer helped with a rescue on Long Pond around 12:30 p.m. of three people who capsized their canoe. Once they were rescued, the canoers were treated by ambulance personnel.

A woman asked police to check on her husband around 5 p.m. on May 19. She believed he wanted to hurt himself. When an officer conducted the well–being check, he found the man with his mother and the man was fine.

An officer responded to a deer versus car accident on Seawall Road around 8 p.m. on May 19. There was no damage to the vehicle, but the deer was dispatched because of extensive injuries, tagged and given to someone on the town’s recovery list.

A damaged mailbox on Seal Cove Road was reported around 8 a.m. on May 20. According to police, it looked like a vehicle had hit the mailbox and broken the post, as well as damaged the box. There are no suspects at this time.

A burglar alarm in a Seawall Road home was activated around 1:30 p.m. on May 20. It turned out to be a false alarm set off by the property’s caretaker when they arrived at the home.

Two vehicles needed to be towed after a collision at Manset Corner around 3:30 p.m. on May 20. A 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Zachary Fitzgerald of Tremont turned onto Route 102 from Seawall Road into the path of a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Paula Gardiner of Lamoine. There was damage to the Camry’s front driver’s side quarter panel and to the front end of the CRV. No injuries were reported.

Police received a report of a construction vehicle hitting a utility pole and breaking it at the Southwest Shoppes on Seal Cove Road 2 p.m. on May 20. Mark Olsson, 55, of Baring Plantation, was driving a 2008 Peterbilt 367 when he backed into the utility pole. There was no damage to the truck and Versant responded to work on the severed pole.

A burglar alarm was set off at a Fernald Point Road residence around 6:45 p.m. on May 20. When an officer responded to the alarm, he learned the owner had set it off accidentally.

An officer responded around 11:30 a.m. on Friday to a report of a vehicle illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant on Robinson Lane. The owner moved the vehicle without any problem.

An officer responded to a report of a man trespassing on property around noon on Friday. By the time he arrived, the man was gone.

A caller wishing to remain anonymous asked police to check on two juveniles around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. When an officer met with them, they appeared to be OK.

Police received a call about a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car in the Circle K parking lot around 5 p.m. on Saturday. An officer responded and checked the man for impairment but discovered he was tired and sleeping.

A wallet was brought to the police station around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police contacted the owner.

Police received a call around 9 p.m. on Sunday about a noise a neighbor thought was yelling. An officer searched the area of the noise and didn’t find anything.

A report of a suspicious person on a bike who looked like he had a machete on Seal Cove Road was made around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. When an officer responded, they were gone.

Squatters staying in a summer residence on Seal Cove Road were reported by the caretaker of the property on Monday around 9:45 a.m. There was no one at the property at the time of the call but items left behind were collected for evidence.

After receiving a report of a dead gull on the Causeway at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, an officer went and disposed of it in a dumpster.

A dog having a seizure on Shore Road was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. When an officer arrived, he gave the dog and its owner a ride back to their hotel so they could go to a veterinary hospital.

An officer responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Monday regarding suspicious activity in a residence where the caretaker thought someone was inside. After checking the home, the officer found no one in the building.

A person slumped over their steering wheel at a local business around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday was reported to police. When an officer responded, he found the person was texting on their phone.

Tremont

An officer responded to a home on Sunday around 2 p.m. to address an ongoing civil dispute between two of the residents. Each person was spoken to and given information on what action to take and warned for their behavior.

Trenton

A woman distracted by her baby in the backseat of the 2021 Volkswagon Atlas she was driving northward on Route 3 on May 19 around 8:30 a.m. didn’t see a car in front of her stopped to turn. Lindsey Pettegrow attempted to brake and swerve around the car and hit the guardrail. The Atlas had to be towed but Pettegrow and the infant were not injured.

A woman called the sheriff’s office to report something suspicious outside her apartment.

Deputies responded to a report of domestic altercation on Monday around 7:30 p.m. After investigating the scene, an officer decided there was no action to be taken.

Bar Harbor

On May 18 at 7:23 a.m., the police department was called to check on an individual who had failed to show up for a medical appointment. The individual was found to have slept in and was fine.

The police department received a 911 abandoned call on May 18 at 7:28 a.m. coming from the Hancock Street area. On call back, dispatch spoke to the caller who confirmed the call was accidental.

At 1:23 p.m. on May 18, and individual came into the station to report that their trailer had broken down.

On May 18 at 5:30 p.m., a dispatcher brought to the attention of an officer that there has been a Subaru key on a ring with what appears to be two house keys in the dispatch office, and no one knows who they belong to. The officer asked the dispatcher to create a found property card and the keys were put into lost and found.

An officer took a report of an intoxicated pedestrian in Bar Harbor at 10:42 p.m. on May 18.

A minute before 6 a.m. on May 19, an officer moved a dead animal out of the roadway in Bar Harbor.

At the request of an Otter Creek resident, a directed patrol was initiated at 11:34 a.m. on May 19 for Otter Creek Drive in reference to ongoing speed complaints.

On May 19 at around 4:53 p.m., members of the Bar Harbor police and fire departments, Mount Desert Fire Department and the Northeast Harbor Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1637 State Highway 102. According to the police report, Phoebe Greene, 22, of Lenoire, N.C., operating a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, was traveling northbound on State Highway 102 and attempted to change travel direction by completing a U-turn. Her vehicle was struck by a northbound box truck operated by Roger Campbell, 58, of Benton. Campbell braked and pulled to the left into the southbound lane to try to avoid the collision, but hit Greene’s vehicle broadside, sending the Sonic approximately 50 feet up the roadway. Both Greene and her passenger were transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Campbell and his passenger were not injured. The Sonic was totaled. The box truck had minor damage to the left front bumper.

An individual sought assistance at 5:18 p.m. on May 19 in caring for a baby bird that had been found in the Village Green.

On May 19 at 6:24 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hostile and possibly rabid skunk in the area of a High Street residence. It was determined that the skunk was most likely a female protecting her young. The matter was referred to the Maine Warden Service. No humans or pets were sprayed by the suspect skunk.

A bit before 1 p.m. on May 20, a credit card that was found in the Hannaford parking lot was turned into the police station. The issuing bank was contacted and the card was destroyed at the bank’s request.

Someone stopped an officer on May 20 at 2:07 p.m. to complain about a vehicle that was driving erratically, but the officer was unable to locate it.

At 9:10 a.m. on Friday, someone brought into the police station a driver’s license and other items belonging to a local subject who came right in and picked up his stuff.

Close to 2 p.m. on Friday, a wallet found near the post office was brought into the police station. The wallet’s owner came in shortly after and collected it.

At 2:19 p.m. on Friday, as a result of a traffic stop, Timothy Tripp, 62, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for failure to register motor vehicle greater than 150 days.

On Friday at 6:27 p.m., Baylor Landsman, 18, of Bar Harbor, operating a 2004 Volkswagen, was pulling into a parking space and vehicle hit a 2020 Chevrolet that was legally parked. Landsman wasn’t injured but there was reportable damage to both vehicles.

At 8:19 p.m. on Saturday, a group of people were warned for shooting BB guns on town property.

Six minutes after 11 p.m. on Saturday, an officer assisted the fire department in locating a potential fire in Bar Harbor that turned out to be a permitted burn.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., an officer took a report of an intoxicated female who had woken up in a vehicle with no recollection of how she came to be there. Upon further investigation, it was determined that she had sleepwalked to the vehicle.

On Sunday evening, an officer worked a detail for the Mount Desert Island High School “prom-ish.”

Mount Desert

At 9:33 p.m. on May 19, a resident called to report that his wife was late arriving home from work. It was found that she had to stay late and that she was on her way home.

On May 20 at 8:08 a.m., a call came in to report a dog running loose.

Officers responded to Neighborhood Road in Northeast Harbor on May 20 at 9:41 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined that the altercation was verbal only and no crime had occurred, but a disorderly conduct and no trespass warnings were issued to an involved individual, according to the police log.

At 10 p.m. on May 20, an officer assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department with a fire alarm call in Seal Harbor that turned out to be a “cooking error.”

Close to 1 a.m. on Saturday, information was passed on to the Mount Desert Police Department about a loud noise being heard in the Hall Quarry area. According to the police log, it could have been the result of the 1.9 magnitude earthquake near Tremont. There was no reported damage.

On Sunday morning before 9:30 a.m., the Mount Desert Police Department received three abandoned 911 calls from a Peabody Drive business in Northeast Harbor. On call back, dispatch spoke to the caller who indicated no emergency existed and that they were just trying to dial out. An officer went to the business and confirmed the calls were accidental.

At 3:43 p.m. on Sunday, the police department received a call about a tree in the road on Sargeant Drive. An officer located the tree and put cones out as one lane of travel was still open. Mount Desert Highway Department removed the tree.