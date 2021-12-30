Island Police: Pedestrian struck in Bar Harbor crosswalk

Bar Harbor

A pedestrian navigating the crosswalk on Mount Desert Street, adjacent to the Holland Avenue intersection, on Dec. 22, was struck by a passing motor vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital with minor injuries. According to the police report, weather conditions are considered to be the reason for the collision and no charges are pending.

On Dec. 21, a GMC 2500 towing a trailer was heading downhill on State Highway 3 in Bar Harbor when it lost control of the trailer it was hauling and went off the road. The truck’s driver, L. Kozak, 58, of Bar Harbor, was uninjured, but the GMC had to be towed.

Following a traffic stop in Hulls Cove on Dec. 22, Shawn Sprague, 47, of Trenton, was summonsed on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle. According to the police report, Sprague was released from the traffic stop.

Someone called in a complaint on Nov. 23 of trash coming off the back of a pickup truck that was heading off the island toward Trenton. No officers were in the area to catch up to the truck, but area police departments were notified.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Friday, Scott Martin, 59, of Hall Quarry, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class C), violating conditions of release (Class C) and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (Class D). Martin was taken to Hancock County Jail. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Sunday, Andrew Tracy, 34, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

Mount Desert

An officer was asked to contact a person who had failed to yield to an emergency vehicle on Dec. 20 that had its lights and siren on, heading to a call. The vehicle did eventually pull over after a few miles, according to the police report. After running the vehicle’s plate and getting the driver’s name, the officer called and spoke with them over the phone. The driver apologized and said that their rear window was blocked and they had been listening to music, which delayed their response to the emergency vehicle.

Dispatch received a report of a loose dog in Northeast Harbor on Dec. 20. An officer checked the area but didn’t see a dog. Another report of a loose dog came in about an hour later. The Animal Control officer and the Mount Desert Police Department officer searched the area for about an hour but did not see a loose dog.

A Northeast Harbor resident called the police department on Dec. 22 to say that he had a package at his residence that did not belong to him. An officer picked up the package and took it to the police department.

Following a traffic stop on Monday in Mount Desert, Alexander Guptill, 27, of Trenton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. Guptill was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Southwest Harbor

The police department received a report on Dec. 21 about a child throwing a chicken up in the air. An officer spoke to the child’s parent, who was in the process of moving the chicken to a relative’s home.

Jospeh Parsons of Tremont was arrested on Dec. 21 on two outstanding warrants out of Penobscot County.

The police department got a report on Dec. 22 about an unoccupied boat that was sinking at a mooring in the harbor. An officer tried to call the owner of the boat but was unsuccessful. The officer then went to the boat owner’s home and was told that the owner was already at the boat. No further police action was taken.

Dispatch took a report on Dec. 23 of a collision on Seal Cove Road. After an investigation, Ryan Bent, 23, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed for failure to give notice of accident by quickest means.

Someone called the police department on Friday to say that someone was cutting down a tree on their property. This case is under investigation.

The police department got reports on Monday of fireworks being set off on Main Street. When the officer arrived, all fireworks had stopped.

Trenton

A man reported on Dec. 14 that when he arrived for work at his boss’ residence, he found an SUV in the driveway and noticed that there were packages near the door. The man became suspicious that the SUV may have been attempting to steal the packages. After an investigation, it was found that the SUV belonged to a UPS worker delivering packages in his personal vehicle on behalf of UPS.

On Dec. 21, an officer went to Edwards Market in Trenton for a motor vehicle complaint about a vehicle driving over the center and white lines. The officer spoke with the driver and determined it was a mechanical issue with the vehicle.

The Hancock County Regional Control Center received a report on Dec. 23 of an unruly man at a Trenton business. Three officers went to the scene and met with the subjects involved. The man was removed from the property and issued a trespass notice not to return to the property.