Island Police: Pedestrian killed in crosswalk accident 

Bar Harbor

On Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m., a motorist reported a tree limb that was blocking a portion of Crooked Road.

At noon on Dec. 8, an officer assisted someone stuck on the bar.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, the police department received a complaint from a downtown resident of speeding traffic on Strawberry Hill Road.

On Dec. 8 at 7:44 p.m., the police department was asked to accompany a resident to their house to assist with their adult son who was acting out.

An officer assisted the Mount Desert Hospital with a disgruntled patient on Dec. 9 at 8:58 a.m.

On Dec. 9 at 6:05 p.m., an officer responded to a report of an individual who had fallen in their driveway and was unable to stand up.

On Dec. 9 at 5:40 p.m., a 2015 Toyota RAV 4 operated by Nellie Ann Kolodzieski, 62, of Bar Harbor, was traveling westbound on Eden Street in/around the area of Bogue Chitto, when a deer crossed into the roadway. Kolodzieski swerved to avoid hitting the deer and struck a guardrail, resulting in minor damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

A Rhode Island man came into the police department on Dec. 9 around 6:29 p.m. asking for assistance with finding housing.

At 5:47 a.m. on Dec. 10, dispatch received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Lower Main Street (Route 3) in Bar Harbor. Russell Clark, 63, of Bar Harbor, driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, struck McKenna Unobskey, 27, of Trenton, in a crosswalk, causing her extensive injuries. Police and rescue units arrived within minutes of the accident. Paramedics pronounced Unobskey dead at the scene. Clark, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported by ambulance to the Mount Desert Island Hospital. His vehicle was towed as part of the investigation. Traffic was shut down along State Highway 3 and traffic was detoured for several hours while the accident was reconstructed. The case remains under investigation.

On Dec. 10 at 11:24 a.m., a Bar Harbor resident called the police department to report some missing packages.

At 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, a Town Hill resident reported a theft of parcels to the police department.

On Dec. 10 at 4:54 p.m., Rhonda Sawyer of Trenton, in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling north on Eden Street when a deer ran into the Jeep’s side. There were no injuries, animal nor human. The deer ran off and Sawyer drove to the police department to report the crash.

At 9:05 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a traffic crash in Bar Harbor near the head of the island. Delores Shields, 75, of Bar Harbor, driving a 2017 Ford, was attempting to merge into traffic and struck a 2008 Peterbilt operated by Mark Wark, 50, of Southwest Harbor, resulting in damage to the passenger side of the Ford and the front corner of the Peterbilt. No injuries or charges were reported.

A motorist called the police department at 10:51 a.m. on Saturday to report that their car had broken down and it would be parked in the parking lot of a local business overnight.

On Sunday at 2:41 p.m., a downtown business reported a theft of cigarettes and lottery tickets. The suspect involved was contacted and the total amount of the items was later paid in full at the business, which decided not to press charges.

Mount Desert

On Dec. 7 at 1:48 a.m., Ronald Pinkham, 42, of Southwest Harbor, was driving a 2005 F-150 southbound on State Highway 102 when the truck left the road and crashed into some trees. Pinkham told officers he fell asleep. The truck sustained disabling damage to the passenger side and was towed. Pinkham was charged with attaching false plates.

Mount Desert Public Works reported illegal dumping to the police department at 7:38 a.m. on Dec. 8. An officer is trying to contact the party involved to have the dumped item retrieved.

An officer spoke to the operators of a couple of vehicles that were parked in a no-parking zone on Dec. 9 at 1:03 p.m. and asked them to move along.

On Dec. 9 at 3:47 p.m., an officer assisted the town of Mount Desert by destroying the remaining 2020 dog tags.

On Dec. 9 at 6:49 p.m., two officers responded to a Mount Desert residence for a possible domestic dispute. After an investigation, it was determined to be a verbal-only argument and the parties were separated for the night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the Mount Desert Police Department at 1:39 p.m. on Dec. 10 regarding a sexual assault investigation.

On Dec. 10 at 4:09 p.m., George L. Mack, 70, of Northeast Harbor, was traveling southbound on State Highway 102 in a 2017 Toyota Corolla when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle in the area of 1265 Main Street. Mack took evasive action but collided with the deer, which was knocked off the road with the impact, coming to rest just off the northbound lane of travel, and killed. The Corolla sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed from the scene. Mack was uninjured, and the deer was awarded to a resident of Southwest Harbor.

An officer gave a Seal Harbor resident a ride after his vehicle broke down on Sound Drive on Friday at 5:51 p.m.

Southwest Harbor

While trying to set up a new phone on Dec. 8 around 6:30 p.m., a resident accidentally dialed 911.

Police were asked to check the welfare of three children at a home on Dec. 9 around 10 a.m. According to the responding officer, the children appeared to be in good health, being cared for and no concerns were recorded.

A Main Street property caretaker went to the police station a little before 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 to report a fence panel completely detached from the rest of the fence but left on the property. Information regarding the fence panel was recorded and the caretaker told police he could reattach it at a later date.

An injured deer on the side of Main Street was reported around noon on Dec. 9. When an officer checked on the deer, he didn’t see any injuries but reported it was resting because of exhaustion. A resident agreed to keep an eye on the deer to see that it moved along on its own.

OnStar reported an accident that didn’t happen on Fernald Point Road around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police received a call about a possible accident from the vehicle itself and after checking found there was no accident but that it was a possible glitch with the OnStar system.

An officer asked a gentleman on probation to contact his probation officer on Dec. 10 around 9 a.m. as requested by the PO.

After an officer stopped his vehicle on Main Street around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, Jordan Young, 21, of Bucksport, was given a summons for illegal attachment of plates. A passenger in the vehicle, Alexander Hartley Johnson, 32, of Tremont was arrested on a charge of an outstanding warrant out of Hancock County.

Police are investigating a possible online theft reported in person around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 10. A resident came to the police station to report purchasing an item online after communicating with the seller but that it was never shipped to their address.

Police were called by a business in town on Dec. 10 around 7:30 p.m. because a family was fighting. Police responded and found there were several members of the same family arguing, which was not an issue to be addressed by police, and the family was asked to move on.

A suspicious person was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Friday at a Cable Crossing Road residence. When police responded, no one was found at the address and the home was secure.

Police received a report of a vehicle having trouble staying within the lines coming into town on Main Street around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. When an officer located the vehicle, he spoke with the driver who he reported was an elderly gentleman.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, a woman called police to report she had lost the keys to her vehicle. Police agreed to contact her if they were turned into the station.

An officer helped Acadia National Park officers look for a dirt bike that had fled the park around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. It was not found.

People trespassing on a Seawall Road property were reported on Monday around 4 p.m. When an officer responded to the property, he found people there looking at land for sale.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer asked the owner of a vehicle to move it from the side of the street to their driveway in order to accommodate plow and sand trucks for the season. According to the officer, the vehicle owner was more than cooperative.

After receiving a report of a burglar alarm at a business in town just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police learned an employee had accidentally set it off.

Tremont

A deputy helped escort Santa in a small parade around town for kids to see on Saturday around 8:30 a.m.

Trenton

Troy MacLaughlin, 26, of Ellsworth, was given a summons for attaching false plates and driving to endanger after doing wheelies on Goose Cove Road on Dec. 8 around 3:15 p.m.

A deputy responded to a home for an accidental discharge of a firearm on Sunday around 9 a.m. After investigating, the deputy found there was nothing suspicious with the incident and the information was documented.

After receiving a report of a person walking too close to the road in a dangerous area on Route 3 around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, a deputy responded to the area and recommended the man stay away from the edge of the road for his safety.