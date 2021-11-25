Island Police: OUI charge for driver who broke telephone pole 

Mount Desert

Police responded to a car versus telephone pole incident on Nov. 18 on Route 102 where a 1996 Subaru being driven by Mary Knewstub, 35, of Trumansburg, N.Y., left the road and struck the pole, breaking the pole and deploying the airbags in her vehicle. Knewstub told the responding officer that she thinks she fell asleep and didn’t know she had hit the pole or that her vehicle was damaged, according to the police report. Knewstub was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to the Bar Harbor Police Department and released on bail.

A 2022 Subaru was heading southbound on State Highway 102 in Mount Desert on Nov. 17 when it was struck multiple times from behind by a 2015 Volkswagen driven by Spencer Michaud, 22, of Maine. According to the police report, Michaud seemed to have had a medical event that caused the loss of control over the vehicle.

The police department took a complaint on Nov. 18 of a dump truck that had run a red light in Somesville. An officer contacted the truck’s company and was told the driver would be spoken to about the incident.

Officers did a number of seasonal property checks in Pretty Marsh and Beech Hill Road this week.

A fish and game violation was observed in Otter Creek on Friday. The incident is under investigation and charges are probable, according to the police report.

An officer met with homeowners in Somesville on Sunday about a cat that had climbed onto their roof and would not come down. After some deliberation, it was decided that the homeowners would be best served by contacting someone with a bucket truck to assist them.

Bar Harbor

On Nov. 15, Pierce Jenkins, 19, of Atlanta, Ga., was summonsed for criminal speed.

The police department took a report of a vehicle stolen from a downtown residence on Nov. 16. After an investigation, it was found that the vehicle’s owner had left it in a nearby business parking lot for the evening.

A loose dog was reported at the intersection of Eden and Cottage streets on Nov. 16. The dog was brought to the police station and its owner came to get it.

According to the police report, a landscaping vehicle failed to secure its tailgate on Nov. 17 and lost a large amount of crushed stone on the Indian Point Road. The Bar Harbor Highway Department cleaned up the fallen stone.

Multiple deer versus car incidents on State Highway 3 were reported this week.

Hailee Herbert, 21, of Maine, was charged with violation of a protection order on Saturday.

Tremont

During the late evening hours of Nov. 18, a deputy responded to Tremont for the report of an ongoing domestic dispute. After investigation, the involved parties were issued disorderly conduct warnings and separated for the rest of the evening.

A motorist was traveling southbound on the Tremont Road in Tremont in a 2015 GMC Sierra on Saturday when a deer ran into the roadway and was hit. The GMC sustained no damage and was driven from the scene.

A 2004 Toyota sedan struck a deer that ran into the roadway on Tremont Road in Tremont on Saturday, police said. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene but did have some front-end damage.

Trenton

Deputies went to a Trenton residence to help with an out-of-control young person on Friday. The juvenile had calmed down upon police arrival and no law enforcement action was taken.