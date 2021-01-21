Island Police: Officers respond to report of wily coyote on Main Street 

Bar Harbor

At 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 12, someone called the police department regarding a threatening message.

On Jan. 12 at 9:33 a.m., a local resident called the police department to report receiving multiple scam calls per day. She had not given out any information and was advised to contact her phone company for help filtering calls.

An officer assisted a stranded motorist on Jan. 12 at 1:32 p.m.

An officer served paperwork on behalf of the court on Jan. 12 at 2:21 p.m.

On Jan. 12 at 6:23 p.m., an officer spoke to a resident in reference to an ongoing harassment complaint. The case is under investigation.

While out on patrol on Jan. 12 at 9:23 p.m., an officer noticed a streetlamp was out on Cottage Street near 2 Cats. He also noted lights out on State Highway 233 near Mountain Avenue and Arata Drive.

At 4:19 p.m. on Jan 13, officers responded to a report of a possibly aggressive coyote in the area of lower Main Street.

On Jan. 14 around 6:26 a.m., Ronald Gonzalez of Southwest Harbor was heading north off island in his 2013 International Navistar dump truck when two deer entered the roadway. Gonzalez was unable to avoid the deer due to road conditions and vehicle size. Both deer died on impact. The dump truck’s bumper sustained minor damage, and Gonzalez was not hurt. MDOT was called to remove the deer.

On Jan. 14 at 9:16 a.m., a report came into the police department about a loud bang in the area of Devon Road and Eagle Lake Road. An officer checked the area and found no issues.

A dog collar was brought into the station around noon on Jan. 14. The dog’s owner was contacted and the collar was picked up a short time later.

On Jan. 14 at 1:46 p.m., someone called the police department about a sick squirrel. The caller was able to put the squirrel in a box and said it would be taken to a rehabilitation facility.

At 5:38 p.m. on Jan. 14, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Frank B. Gibney, 62, of Brunswick, was traveling south on State Highway 3 near Whitetail Lane when a deer entered the roadway. Gibney was unable to take evasive action and the vehicle collided with the deer. The deer ran off, and Gibney was uninjured. There was functional damage to the driver side front quarter panel, headlight and bumper of the Jetta, but it didn’t need to be towed.

Officers responded to a Bar Harbor residence on Jan. 14 close to 10 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined that no crimes had been committed, but the parties involved were separated for the evening.

At 5:28 a.m. on Friday, a suspicious vehicle was reported to the police department. An officer checked it out and found the occupant was camping out of the vehicle.

A pair of glasses were turned into the police department on Saturday at 9:25 a.m. The owner came in later in the day and picked them up.

Sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, a 2013 Dodge pickup, operated by Valerie Merchant, 54, of Southwest Harbor, was damaged on Kebo Street. Pieces of the vehicle were still on scene, indicating the car was damaged while it was parked.

At 11:09 a.m. on Saturday, an officer logged a report of a dog bite.

Someone came into the station at 11:13 a.m. on Saturday looking for information on how to get a protection order.

On Saturday at 12:21 p.m., an officer was asked to accompany a female while she gathered her belongings from her house.

At 10:52 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a dog roaming and bothering people on West Street. The officer checked the length of the street and side streets but did not locate the dog.

An officer responded to a report of an open door at a residence on Saturday at 2:21 p.m. No issues were found.

At 2:22 p.m. on Saturday, John McDonagh, 66, of Bar Harbor, was charged on a count of operating under the influence and of violating conditions of release.

At 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dustin M. Pulkkinen, 32, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release. He was booked into Hancock County Jail.

Close to midnight on Sunday, and officer assisted a resident who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Mount Desert

On Jan. 12 at 9:51 a.m., an officer assisted with a civil matter and was there to keep the peace.

At 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 12, a resident relayed concerns to the police department about people not wearing appropriate face attire.

Unspent ammunition was turned into the police department at 8:21 a.m. on Jan. 14.

An officer performed a well-being check at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a resident who is a participant of the Good Morning Program.

At 12:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, an officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 hang up in the harbor. After an investigation, no emergency was discovered.

An officer responded to a Pretty Marsh Road residence on Jan. 14 at 9:04 p.m. in reference to suspicious vehicle/person report. Prior to the officer’s arrival, the vehicle and person had left the area. The officer checked the property and found nothing amiss. No further police action was taken.

At 3:44 p.m. on Friday, an officer assisted a Northeast Harbor resident who was locked out of their residence.

While on patrol on Saturday around 6:14 a.m., an officer noticed a large rock in the roadway on Peabody Drive. The rock was moved out of the travel land and MDOT was notified.

Around noon on Saturday, an officer took a report from a Mount Desert Church parishioner who had received a concerning letter in regard to churches.

On Sunday at 9:58 a.m., dispatch was advised of a parking issue. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

Southwest Harbor

Just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 12, a resident came to the police station to report a member of the family was missing. After investigating the report, the family member was located in another state and was doing OK.

A man accidentally dialed 911 around noon on Jan. 12 after the screen to his phone went dark and he couldn’t see the numbers he was dialing.

Information about possible drug activity reported to police around 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 was passed along to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

A resident called police around 5 p.m. on Jan. 12 to report a missing package. According to the report, it was delivered to the wrong address.

While on duty in Tremont, a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy stopped a truck on Bass Harbor Road that had an expired registration since February 2020. As a result of the stop, Derek Benson, 28, of Southwest Harbor, was given a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

Police responded to a report of a fire on Meadow Lane around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and were followed by the fire department.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, dispatch received a report of a four–wheeler driving down Seal Cove Road. According to the report, officers were unable to make contact with the vehicle.

A debit card left in an ATM in town was brought to the police station around 10 p.m. on Jan. 13. The card’s owner was contacted.

A wallet found near Gott’s Store was given to police just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. The wallet’s owner has since picked it up.

Lights left on at a local business were reported as suspicious activity around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14.

A man went to the police station to report losing his class ring, from the class of 1962, around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 14.

A female slumped over the wheel of her car in the Southwest Harbor Food Mart parking lot was reported around 2 p.m. on Friday. When an officer arrived, he was able to wake the woman, but she immediately passed out again. An ambulance was called and arrived a short time later to assess the woman’s health, but she refused to be taken to the hospital. As a result, Joy Levesque, 46, of Southwest Harbor, was given a summons for possession of a schedule W drug.

After a vehicle was stopped for speed and a loud exhaust around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, it was towed from the area.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a man losing his tri-fold wallet.

On Saturday around 12:45 p.m. a resident pastor contacted police to talk about concerns regarding the country’s current state of political unrest.

Rocks on Seawall Road as a result of the storm were reported on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. Employees of the MaineDOT removed the rocks after the waves and tide went out, according to the report.

A resident called police around 8 p.m. on Saturday to report receiving a text message from a number they were not familiar with threatening someone they did not know. The number was traced back to Somerset County. The regional communications center reported they were looking into the incident and had located the people involved.

After a 911 call was made around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a sailboat beached on Greening Island, the U.S. Coast Guard and the harbormaster were contacted.

Police responded to a report around 3:30 p.m. on Monday of a dead raccoon in a resident’s basement and removed it.

Tremont

A woman spoke with a deputy around 9:45 a.m. on Monday about suspicious activities around her home. She asked to have the information documented.

Trenton

A female transient was given a no trespass notice and was told not to return to a property after a resident contacted a deputy on Jan. 14 around 5:30 p.m.

An officer spoke with a resident about information regarding a trespass and harassment issue around 10 a.m. on Friday.

An out–of–control juvenile boy was reported on Friday around 11:15 p.m. When a deputy responded to the home, the boy agreed to remain calm for the rest of the night.