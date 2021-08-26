Island Police: Multiple charges, arrest for Indian Island man after 911 call

Bar Harbor

Around 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 16, the police department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in Salsbury Cove. Jessica Hawkens, 29, of Maryland, was traveling northward on State Highway 3 in a 2019 BMW when she crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2013 Subaru operated by Patrick Schembri, 56, of New Hampshire. It was determined that Hawkens was on her cellphone at the time of the collision and charges were filed, according to the police report.

An officer responded to a report of a man yelling in a Bar Harbor park at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. The man was drunk and was given a ride home.

On Aug. 17 around 4:12 p.m., a New Hampshire man called the station to report losing a Hannaford bag containing miscellaneous jewelry somewhere around Compass Harbor three days prior. Dispatch checked the station’s lost and found, but nothing fitting the description had been turned in.

Someone report a rake in the roadway at 12:37 p.m. on Aug. 18, but the rake had been moved by the time an officer arrived.

Close to 1 p.m. on Aug. 18, an Island Explorer employee turned in an American Express card that had been left on the bus. The card was entered into found property at the police department.

On Aug. 18 at 1:53 p.m., someone called the police department to say that cars were parked on both sides of West Street Extension.

Jodi Sargent, 48, of Bar Harbor, was traveling southbound on Ledgelawn Avenue in her 2007 Toyota Tundra at 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 18 when a red pickup truck coming the other way sideswiped the Tundra and damaged its sideview mirror. The red truck just kept on going.

On Aug. 18 at 7:27 p.m., dispatch received a call about an RV that was “trapped” on the roadway. The vehicle was ultimately removed by a local tow company.

At 12:49 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a 911 call in Bar Harbor in reference to an assault in progress. Upon officers’ arrival, David Soctomah, 36, of Indian Island, was identified as the suspect. After an investigation and “dealing with David,” according to the police report, Soctomah was arrested and charged with assault, assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to arrest, criminal mischief, criminal threatening and failure to provide name, date of birth and address. Soctomah was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a downtown business at 12:54 a.m. on Saturday. After an investigation, it was revealed that a physical altercation between business staff and a customer had occurred over nonpayment of a bill. All parties were warned for their conduct, but no charges were filed.

The police department took a report of a streetlight being out on Great Meadow Drive at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday.

An officer responded to a coyote in the roadway a bit after midnight on Sunday. The coyote ran off.

As a result of a traffic stop on Sunday at 10:59 a.m., Sierra Sinclair, 24, of Orrington, was issued summonses for operating after suspension and violating her conditions of release.

The department received a 911 call at 11:09 a.m. on Sunday that was plotting in the area of Cottage Street and Ash Place. Nobody answered the phone upon call back, so a voicemail was left. An officer responded to the area but did not locate any emergencies or persons in distress.

Following a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. on Sunday, David A. Graziani, 27, of Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Southwest Harbor

Police received a report around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 from a man who lost his wallet somewhere on Main Street. Police told the man they would contact him if it was turned in.

When police stopped a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 that was not legal to be driven, it prompted an investigation that is ongoing and a summons issued to Mickey Phippen, 59, of Southwest Harbor, for permitting unlawful use of a vehicle.

A phone was reported missing at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 17, and an officer gave an update later to say it had been found.

An officer went looking for a person with an arrest warrant on Aug. 18 around 2:15 p.m. and instead found Rebecca Evangelista, 36, of Southwest Harbor, who also had a warrant out for her arrest, at the same location. Evangelista was taken into custody and brought to Hancock County Jail.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, a resident brought a wallet found in the municipal parking lot into the police station. Police contacted the owner of the wallet who came into the station to retrieve it.

A short time later, a man who lives in town came into the police station to report losing his black wallet. Thirty minutes after coming into the station, the man called police to let them know he had found his wallet at home.

On Saturday morning, a resident brought a red and white backpack they found near the mill dam on North Causeway Lane into the police station after it had been there “a good three days,” according to the police log. No identification was found inside the bag.

Gunshots were reported around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday around Hadlock Road. When an officer checked the area, he didn’t find anything. A few neighbors he spoke with said it sounded like fireworks in the distance.

No one was injured when two vehicles collided in the post office parking lot on Sunday around 10:40 p.m. A 2021 Subaru Outback driven by Elizabeth Lindquist, 58, of Tremont, was backing out of a parking space when it hit a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Arnold Weismann, 85, of Tremont, that was driving through the parking lot. There was minor damage to the corner of the Forester’s rear driver side.

Police responded to a report of domestic violence just after midnight on Saturday. As a result, Budd Williams, 54, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.

An officer responded to a request for assistance on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. to help a person with mobility issues get from their bed to a recliner.

A black iPhone was brought to the police station around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and a few minutes later its owner came into the station to pick it up.

When police received a report on Sunday around 7 p.m. of an item lost on the Carroll Homestead property, they referred the caller to the Acadia National Park ranger service,

A black truck parked on Clark Point Road blocking the sidewalk was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. When police contacted the man who owned it, he moved the truck.

After receiving what looked like a false tracking number for an item ordered online, a resident came to the police station on Monday around 11:30 to get help from the police.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police received a call from an intoxicated person asking for help. After meeting and speaking with an officer, the person said they were all set.

A resident came into the police station around 6 p.m. on Monday for a tenant/landlord dispute and was told it was a civil issue.

Tremont

A trailer left in a bad spot on the edge of the road was reported on Aug. 19 around 6 p.m. It was moved a short time later.

A deputy is investigating a report of vandalism to a vehicle made by a woman on Friday around 3 p.m. According to the report, the damage seems to be minor but the incident is being investigated.

Trenton

There were no injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 on Aug. 18 around 3:30 p.m. A 2017 Jeep Patriot driven by Kevin Stradley, 48, of Hancock, was slowing down and a 2003 Ford pickup driven by Malachi Beauchamp, 22, of Franklin, was unable to stop in time and hit the rear of the Jeep. Damage to the rear end of the Jeep was minor and both vehicles could be driven from the scene.

One vehicle needed to be towed after a collision on Route 3 on Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. A 2021 Bentley SUV driven by William Walsh, 63, of Florida, was traveling southbound and stopped to take a left turn and a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Joyce Quinlan, 70, of Bar Harbor, was unable to stop in time. The Nissan needed to be towed from the scene after it rear ended the Bentley. No injuries were reported.

Thirty-two-year-old Evan Connor was arrested on an outstanding warrant and brought to Hancock County Jail around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.

When a deputy went to Edwards Brothers Supermarket on Route 3 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a well-being check, he found the people were all set and not in need of help.

Mount Desert

On Aug. 16 at 6:16 p.m., after an officer responded to an Otter Creek residence for an ongoing harassment issue, Edwin Peake III, 54, of Otter Creek, was issued a summons for harassment.

At 8:54 a.m. on Aug. 17, the police department was made aware of a septic truck that had broken down in the road.

An officer responded to a report of a disorderly event in Otter Creek on Aug. 17 a little after 4 p.m. and arrested Edwin Peake, 54, of Otter Creek, on a charge of criminal trespassing. Peake was taken to Hancock County Jail.

The station received a complaint on Aug. 18 at 6:54 a.m. regarding a theft that had occurred in Ellsworth. The caller was referred to the Ellsworth Police Department.

An officer spoke with a resident on Aug. 18 at 4:24 p.m. about a fraudulent wire transfer. The matter is under review.

Officers responded to multiple reports of fireworks being set off in Northeast Harbor the evening of Aug. 18, but the source of the fireworks was not located.

A motorist called the station at 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 18 to report that their vehicle had broken down on Peabody Drive and was going to be collected the next day.

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, a motorist called the police department to report that someone might be following them. After an officer investigated the situation, it was deemed a case of mistaken identity and the suspect vehicle was not following them intentionally, according to the police report.

Two officers responded to the Main Street area of Seal Harbor at 10:15 p.m. on Friday for a noise complaint. The source of the noise was pinpointed and a group was asked to keep it down. Another complaint came in at 11 p.m. for the same group. After an officer arrived that second time, most of the group left by car and the others went inside for the night.

At 7:16 p.m. on Saturday, the police department received a complaint about gunshots. It was determined that the noise was from fireworks and the individuals setting off the fireworks were warned for the violation.

An officer responded to a traffic hazard report on Sunday at 10:21 p.m. and moved a tree out of the roadway.