Island Police: Moose collides with car on Eagle Lake Road 

Bar Harbor

A motorist called the police on Friday to report that a moose had hit her car on Eagle Lake Road near Acadia National Park headquarters. According to the police log, the caller said the moose had jumped from a ledge and slid into the vehicle, causing damage. The caller had driven home prior to reporting the incident to the police.

The police took a report on May 17 from a downtown resident about a dispute between neighbors about property left behind from a yard sale. An officer spoke with the parties involved and the property was cleaned up. No further police action was taken.

A report came into the station on May 17 about a man from Hopkinton, N.H., having a disabled vehicle on State Highway 102 because it had run out of gas. A wrecker was called to help the stranded motorist.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on May 17 in looking for a vehicle that had been involved with a short pursuit with Brewer Police Department, but officers were unable to locate the vehicle involved.

An officer responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the sand bar leading to Bar Island on May 18.

An officer arrested Steven Rich, 49, of Ellsworth, on May 18 on two arrest warrants. Rich was taken to Hancock County Jail. The next day, in relation to a previous arrest warrant, while in custody of the jail, Rich was summonsed for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband and two counts of violating conditions of release.

After an investigation, Joshua Panther, 34, was arrested on May 19 on a charge of domestic violence assault (priors) and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Saturday, Vanessa Santarelli, 44, of Rockland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was bailed from the police department.

An officer summonsed Patrick Dennison, 53, of Bar Harbor, on Saturday for operating a vehicle after his license was suspended. He was also cited for a traffic violation.

Officers were called to a Bar Harbor hotel on Sunday morning for a reported domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Kellany Moore, 30, of Boiling Springs, S.C., was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Mount Desert

A caretaker for a Mount Desert property reported on May 17 that a vehicle was in the property’s parking lot that didn’t belong there. The police called the owner of the vehicle who said they had parked there while a downed tree was removed from their neighboring driveway. The tree was cleaned up and the vehicle was moved back to its owner’s driveway.

A resident of Northeast Harbor called the police on Saturday to report vehicles blocking their driveway.

Property damage at the Brookside Cemetery in Somesville was reported to the police on Saturday. The gate, pillar and sign had been hit by a vehicle. It was later learned that the person responsible for the damage had made contact with the cemetery’s caretakers and will pay for repairs. No further police action was taken.

An officer summonsed Loren Spurling, 31, of Tremont, on Sunday for operating a vehicle after his license was suspended, operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

Southwest Harbor

The report came into the police department on May 19 about granite stones by Goog’s Pond that were painted with graffiti such as swastikas and disparaging words about the police. The graffiti was covered by the town crew, according to the police log.

Dispatch received a report on Friday of a high-pitched audible alarm in the area of Forest Avenue. An officer responded to the area and found there was no alarm – the sound was coming from peeper frogs.

Tremont

A deputy spoke with a Tremont resident on May 13 regarding roughly 100 nails that had been spread over the end of his driveway. The nails were discovered and removed before any damage occurred. An investigation is underway.