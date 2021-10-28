Island Police: Messing with political signs is a crime in Maine 

Bar Harbor

The police department took a report on Oct. 19 about political signs being stolen and tampered with. The unauthorized removal or destruction of political signs is a civil violation under Maine law. The law states that “a person who takes, defaces or disturbs a lawfully placed sign bearing political messages relating to a general election, primary election or referendum commits a civil violation for which a forfeiture of up to $250 may be adjudged.”

Michael Condon, 56, of Southwest Harbor, was driving a school bus the morning of Oct. 19 when he collided with a 2020 Chrysler Voyager operated by a Pennsylvania woman. According to the police log, the bus was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Highbrook Road and Eden Street. The Voyager was traveling southward on Eden Street. As the Voyager passed through the intersection, the school bus pulled out and hit the Voyager’s passenger side. Minor injuries were reported by one of the Voyager’s passengers, and Bar Harbor Ambulance went to the scene to evaluate. No ambulance transport was needed, but the Voyager had to be towed from the roadway.

On Oct. 19, an officer took a report of vandalism to a vehicle that was parked on Ledgelawn Avenue.

Following a motorist assist on Oct. 20, Ashley Abbot, 27, of Wells, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. She was later bailed from Bar Harbor Police Department.

The police department received a 911 call on Oct. 20 that resulted in Michael Moats-Carpenter, 28, of Wells, being arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

At 6:36 a.m. on Oct. 20, the department got a call about a small child walking in the roadway. The child was reunited with his mother.

On Oct. 20, a school bus driver called the police to say that a vehicle was following the bus. It was found out later that the vehicle in question contained a family member of a child on the bus who had forgotten their violin.

After an investigation was conducted by the Bar Harbor Police Department, Yohann Edwards, 34, of Maine, was arrested on Oct. 20 on a charge of domestic violence assault and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Oct. 21, Julia Cuchelo, 28, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, operating without a license and operating after suspension.

Following a motor vehicle complaint Saturday, Mark Russo of Kennebunkport was charged with operating under the influence.

Mount Desert

An officer stopped to check on a motorist on Oct. 20 who had pulled over along the Eagle Lake Road. The officer found out that the person pulled over to collect some rocks from the woods.

On Oct. 20, an officer went to a Mount Desert residence at the request of a mother who wanted the officer to keep the peace while her son was moving out of his rental place. It was found that there were no issues with the landlord and no officer presence was needed.

On Sunday, it was reported to the police that a man wearing a mask was walking around looking into windows of residences in Mount Desert. An officer met up with the man and told him to stay on the sidewalk and not to enter people’s yards. The man told the officer he understood and left the area.

Tremont

The Hancock County Regional Control Center received a call on Saturday from a man in Tremont reporting a verbal confrontation between himself and his girlfriend. Deputies responded to the residence and met with the pair. It was determined that no crime had been committed and the couple was separated for the night.

Trenton

During the evening hours on Oct. 19, a deputy stood by with his emergency lights to assist Dave’s Towing recover a disabled vehicle in a bad area on Route 3 in Trenton.

Southwest Harbor

On Oct. 20, the police department received a report of a dog in a home being neglected. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner, who was in the process of moving. The dog was being taken care of.

Dispatch received a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 20. Further investigation revealed the incident took place in Tremont so the call was transferred over to the Sheriff’s Office.According to the police log, a “smelly liquid” falling from a truck was reported to police on Oct. 21. A local man told officers the truck was spilling the liquid from Trenton through Southwest Harbor into Tremont. After speaking with the complainant, officers located the truck and spoke to the owner about the complaint. No further action was taken.On Friday, an officer responded to a trespassing complaint that resulted in James Ginn, 64, of Southwest Harbor, being summonsed for trespassing.

On Sunday night, the police department received a report of possible vandalism where it was discovered that an outside extension cord had been intentionally damaged. No suspects have been identified.

A resident came to the police station on Sunday to request a live cat trap to catch a cat missing since August. A trap was loaned out and a release form was signed with the understanding that the trap is police property and must be returned.Dispatch received a noise complaint in the area of Main Street at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. An officer made contact with the person playing music who apologized for the noise. That person was given a warning.