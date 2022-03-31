Island Police: Man stuck in handcuff asks police for help 

Bar Harbor

A man came into the police station on March 23 asking for help in removing a handcuff. The man said he had been “playing” and had lost the key. The cuff was removed.

A Bar Harbor resident called the police on March 24 to report a suspicious person outside their residence who was ultimately determined to be a delivery person dropping off items that the resident had ordered.

A motorist called the police on Friday to report that he had been assaulted after a road rage incident on State Highway 102 in Town Hill. After conducting interviews with both drivers, the officer filed no charges.

Mount Desert

An officer responded to a report of a traffic light malfunction in Somesville on March 23, but didn’t find anything wrong when he arrived.

A Mount Desert resident called the police on March 23 to say that a feral cat had been trapped at a Somesville residence. The cat was retrieved and taken to the SPCA.

An officer on patrol on Friday came across a mirror on Peabody Drive that had been shattered in the roadway, covering both travel lanes. A motorist had a backpack blower and cleared the road while the officer stopped traffic.

The police department received a report on Saturday of a possible stolen boat. It was later found that the boat had become untied and washed up on shore nearby.

An officer assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department on Saturday with a report of smoke on a ridge in Mount Desert that turned out to be coming from a cooking fire pit. There was no emergency.

Southwest Harbor

A welfare check was completed on March 23 on two residents after family members from out of state were unable to reach them. Officers found them well, and that they had lost their phone service, which is why the family members were unable to reach them.

The police department received a report on Friday about a person acting strangely and the caller was concerned the person may be ill. An officer made contact with the person who was just looking for something he had dropped.

A resident came to the police station on Monday to report vandalism to a garage door. This case is currently under investigation.