Island Police: Man rescued after canoe upends in harbor 

Bar Harbor

The police got a report on April 7 of a man who had overturned his canoe in the harbor while searching for a mooring buoy. The man was rescued and brought back to the municipal pier where Bar Harbor Fire Department staff treated him.

John Kurgan, 71, was issued a ticket for speeding in Bar Harbor on April 6.

The police department received a report on April 6 of a motorist slumped over the wheel of his car. Officers checked and found that the man had pulled over due to exhaustion.

Dale E. Johnson, 28, of Ellsworth, was stopped in traffic on April 6 in a 2012 Ford Fusion on State Highway 102 near the intersection of Indian Point Road when a 2011 Hyundai being operated by Aaron Morrison, 30, of Orland, failed to stop and rear-ended the Fusion, causing extensive front-end damage to the Hyundai and minor damage to the Fusion. Morrison stated that he failed to notice that the line of traffic in front of him had stopped. Johnson was charged with failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to produce evidence of insurance.

The police department took a call on April 7 from a person who reported finding a dog running loose on Route 233 near Norway Drive. Right after that, the dog’s owner called the police to report a missing dog. The police arranged for the two to meet and get the dog home.

A wallet was turned into the police department on April 7. The wallet’s owner came to the station a short time later to pick it up and indicated there were some items missing from the wallet. This matter is under investigation.

Patrick Dennison, 53, of Ellsworth, was summonsed on Saturday for violating conditions of release.

Mount Desert

An injured duck was reported to the police department on April 5, but an officer was unable to find it.

Officers responded on April 6 to a report of a disorderly incident at a private residence. After an investigation, Gregory Helbig, 65, of Mount Desert, was issued a summons for assault.

The police department received a report on Sunday of gunshots at a Mount Desert residence. The property owner was warned for discharging a firearm within 100 yards of another person’s dwelling and agreed to move to a safe distance when they target shoot again.

Southwest Harbor

A driver’s license was turned into the police department on April 6. Efforts were made to contact the owner, but they were unsuccessful so the license will be mailed.

The police department received a report on April 6 about a dog on the loose. The dog was brought to the police department where its owner picked it up.

The police received a request for a well-being check on April 6 that ended with the person voluntarily going with a parent to the hospital for evaluation.

A report of items stolen from a vehicle was made on April 9. This case is currently under investigation.

The police department received a call on Monday about an idling vehicle at the Long Pond boat landing. An officer made contact with the vehicle’s owner, who was fishing.

Trenton

A Trenton man and his two passengers were injured in a Sunday night crash on Bayside Road, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:46 p.m., 30-year-old Glen Gray of Trenton was traveling south when he attempted to make a left turn into a driveway. As he went to make the turn, Gray’s 2015 Volkswagen Jetta was struck from behind by a 2017 Ford pickup operated by Adam Ranco, 25, of Ellsworth. Gray and two passengers were taken by ambulance to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ranco, who was not injured, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol. The Volkswagen was considered a total loss and was towed from the area. The pickup, which had front-end damage, was also towed.