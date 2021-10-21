Island Police: Man reported for painting telephone pole in Trenton 

Trenton

On Oct. 8, police responded to a report of a man painting a telephone pole. An officer located the man and learned that a friend had died at that location in a car crash years ago. It was the anniversary of the crash, and the man was making a tribute on the pole to his friend. The officer explained to the man that he could not draw on property did not belong to him, and it was agreed that he would paint over the drawing with brown paint.

Officers went to a residence on Oct. 12 for a reported drug overdose. The male subject was conscious and talking and was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital by Northern Light Ambulance.

On Oct. 13, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a dog attack. The case is being investigated by the town’s animal control officer.

On Oct. 15, officers went to a residence for a report of a woman having a mental health crisis. The woman was later transported voluntarily to the hospital.

Following a traffic stop in Ellsworth on Oct. 18 and a search by a sheriff’s deputy and his K9, Nathaniel Madore of Trenton was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Mount Desert

An officer assisted with a cell phone issue on Saturday where the person’s phone was malfunctioning and dialing 911 multiple times. The officer and phone’s owner met up and the officer took a look at the phone. According to the police report, the phone appeared to have “serious issues” and the phone’s owner was told to take it to a repair center on Monday and not to press any of the buttons until it got fixed.

An officer took a report of a tree blocking a travel lane on Route 198 on Saturday. The tree was later removed by Maine Department of Transportation.

Dispatch was notified of a tree on some powerlines along Peabody Drive in Mount Desert on Saturday. The power company was told about the tree and removed it.

On Sunday morning, a property owner called to report they had cameras at an unoccupied home that were showing some movement. An officer checked the property and did not find anyone. The officer followed up with the property’s caretaker.

Tremont

On Oct. 18, a sheriff’s deputy served a Trenton man with a protection from abuse order.

Southwest Harbor

On Oct. 12, an officer received a report of a motor vehicle crash on top of Carroll’s Hill on Route 102. A silver Subaru owned and operated by Lois Stevens, 80, of Surry, was attempting to turn in the road and did not see a Ford F350 being driven by a Mount Desert man. The driver of the truck attempted to avoid Stevens but struck the Subaru broadside. Stevens sustained superficial glass wounds and her passenger was not injured.

On Oct. 14, an officer received a report of two people fighting at the food mart and found out that it was verbal only.

An officer responded to an incident on Oct. 15 at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. A vehicle had scraped the side of the building, causing no damage to the building and minor damage to the vehicle.

Police responded to a verbal domestic argument on Oct. 17 on the Seawall Road. The caller was met by the police and brought to the station where they were picked up by a family member.

Bar Harbor

On Oct. 11 at 1:23 a.m., an after-hours complaint came in from Blackwoods Campground about a wandering dog. No park rangers were available so the caller walked the dog back to the site where it belonged.

A local inn called the police on Oct. 11 because a man was attempting to hook up his vehicle to their charging station and became aggressive when the inn’s owners confronted him.

A license plate was found on Oct. 12 and turned in to the police department. Dispatch contacted the owner of the plate who came and picked it up.

On Oct. 13, the police department received a complaint of a possible domestic assault at a local hotel, which resulted in Jon D. Clemens, 65, of North Hampton, Mass., being arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening. Clemens was transported to Hancock County Jail.

An officer assisted Acadia National Park rangers on Oct. 14 with a search for a 72-year-old woman who had become separated from her hiking party. The woman was later found by park rangers and the Maine Warden Service, and she was fine and in good health.

At 12:45 a.m. on Friday, the police received a report of an intoxicated man trying to get into someone’s house. The man was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

Jacob Britton, 20, of Lamoine, was arrested on Friday for an outstanding warrant out of Ellsworth District Court and transported to the Hancock County Jail for processing.

Following a traffic stop on Saturday night, Sarah R. Capraro, 20, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

At the request of Acadia National Park, a Bar Harbor Police Department officer responded to the scene of a vehicle off the road on the Park Loop Road near the Sieur de Mont entrance on Saturday. Park rangers arrived later and took over the investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, following a motor vehicle complaint made in Bar Harbor, Zachary Loyd, 34, of Florida, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. He was later bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Carlos Arroyo Perez, 40, of Ellsworth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Monday.

On Monday, Laurie Cote, 49, of Northeast Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.