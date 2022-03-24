Island Police: Man charged with passing a stopped school bus

Bar Harbor

A Bar Harbor resident reported on March 16 that a black truck had passed her child’s school bus while it was stopped and kids were getting off. As a result, Ralph Colson, 53, of Mount Desert, was charged with passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing.

A motorist called the police department on St. Patrick’s Day to say there was a man, possibly intoxicated, walking along State Highway 3 toward Bar Harbor. Officers met with the man and gave him a ride to a local business.

Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Kevin Edwards, 38, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

Lost items turned into the Bar Harbor Police Department this week include a driver’s license that was found on the Bar Harbor Shore Path, a key that was found on Main Street and an iPhone found in town.

Mount Desert

A dead seal was found on Seal Harbor Beach on March 15. Allied Whale came and retrieved the carcass.

A report of a large boulder in the roadway on Peabody Drive was received by the police department on Saturday. Due to the size of the rock, the Maine Department of Transportation was notified, and they removed it with a backhoe.

Southwest Harbor

An officer was requested to stand by at a local business on March 15 to keep the peace while an employee was fired. There were no issues.

Dispatch received a call on March 15 about a problem with a juvenile, but police were told they could stand down because the parents were able to handle the situation.

Vandalism at Pemetic School was reported to the police department on Friday morning. This case is under investigation.

A woman’s watch that had been found in the road near Pemetic School was turned into the police department on Saturday and placed in lost and found.

Tremont

As a result of a traffic stop on Sunday, Loren Spurling, 31, of Tremont, was summonsed for operating without a license.