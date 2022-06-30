Island Police log week of June 30

Bar Harbor

On Friday morning, an officer responded to a crash at the Hulls Cove General Store when a passenger bus backed into the gas pumps. There was no damage to the bus, but the gas pump was destroyed, according to the police log.

Bar Harbor police received a report on June 22 about a van traveling on State Highway 102 that had a lot of smoke coming from it, possibly on fire. Fire department personnel went to the reported scene but did not locate the van. Officers were on other calls and did not respond, according to the police log.

A Bar Harbor man called the police department on June 22 to request a welfare check on a coworker who had not shown up for work in a couple of days. The police department staff knew of the subject of the welfare check and that the subject was currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail.

The police took a complaint on June 22 of a vehicle that had been idling for several hours. It appears that the operator forgot to turn the vehicle off before exiting and leaving the area.

An officer assisted someone who was threatening suicide on June 23.

Someone called the police department on June 23 to say they were stuck on the sand bar. An officer was able to get the caller unstuck.

A visitor from Staten Island, N.Y., driving a 2006 Honda Pilot, pulled into the Paradis True Value parking lot on June 23 and failed to put the vehicle in park upon exiting. The Pilot rolled backward out of the parking lot, across Holland Avenue and into the parking lot of Machias Savings Bank, striking an unattended and properly parked 2008 Chevrolet Express van. No one was injured.

Following an investigation on Friday, Sarah S. Pearce, 51, of Wiscasset, was summonsed for assault.

The police took a complaint on Friday about a wood-for-sale display on the side of the roadway that the caller felt was obstructing the view of traffic. An officer went to the scene but didn’t find any issues.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Eagle Lake Road on Friday and found an abandoned 2007 pickup truck. The truck’s operator had failed to navigate a turn in the roadway and exited the road on the right, striking several trees before running into an embankment. After an investigation, Courtney Jolin, 32, of Maine, was charged with operating under the influence, failure to report a motor vehicle crash, operating after suspension and refusing to submit to arrest.

A restaurant owner reported on Friday that a couple did not pay for their food and left the restaurant. Only a physical description of the couple was able to be provided, and the officers did not locate them.

An officer placed written warnings on Saturday morning on four camper vans that parked overnight near the ball field in Bar Harbor.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department assisted federal agencies on Sunday with a death investigation on a cruise ship that had ported in Bar Harbor. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigating agency, according to the police log.

The police department received a complaint on Sunday night about a large gathering on Hadley Point Beach. Officers issued a warning for drinking in public.

Mount Desert

Someone called the police department on June 23 to report that their pet bird had flown away.

A man was warned for trespassing after he was found camping on private property.

A 2008 motorcycle operated by Tad Templeton, 63, of Mount Desert, was traveling southward on Route 198 on Friday when a 2019 Subaru driven by David Myers, 89, of Mount Desert, pulled out of a driveway onto the roadway. To avoid hitting Myers’ vehicle, Templeton crashed his motorcycle. Templeton was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arms, cuts and possible broken bones. He was wearing protective gear.

Southwest Harbor

A resident reported to the police on June 22 that she lost her hearing aids on the Seawall Road.

A report was made to the police department on June 23 about parking problems at Upper Town Dock.

The police department received a report on Saturday morning of a broken water main on the path to Fernald Point. Southwest Harbor Water/Sewer was notified.

An officer received a report on Sunday about vandalism on some barrier rocks across from 465 Seawall Road. This case is under investigation.

On Monday, an officer investigated a vehicle that reportedly had been parked at Norwood Cove for some time. A note on the car stated that it was broken down and that steps were being taken to get the car moved. No further police action was taken.

Trenton

A Trenton resident on June 22 reported a theft of medications. This case is under investigation.

A 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Karissa Beam, 27, of Ellsworth, traveling southbound in Trenton on Friday drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a 2009 Nissan Sentra, causing it to spin off the road and its airbags to deploy, according to a deputy. The Sentra’s driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital by ambulance. Beam was not injured. Both vehicles were towed.