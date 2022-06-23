Island Police log week of June 23

Southwest Harbor

Vandalism at the Charlotte Rhodes Butterfly Park was reported to the police on Monday. This case is under investigation and extra patrols will be assigned to the area, according to the police report.

A tourist entered the police department on June 14 with a dog that was found near Pemetic School. The dog’s owner arrived shortly after.

A resident came to the police department on June 14 to report an unwanted person at their home. The person left as soon as the complainant arrived home, saying they were at the wrong house.

The police department received several reports of gunshots from the Main Street and Forest Avenue area on June 15. An officer went to the scene and found the remnants of freshly burned fireworks. Callers had reported six shots, and the burned package held six small Roman-candle-style pyrotechnics, according to the police report. Hancock Sheriff’s Office also received a call from Tremont reporting the same situation. The same officer responded but did not find anything.

Dispatch received a report on June 16 of a woman consuming alcohol in her car in a store parking lot. The caller said the woman had left the parking lot and it was unknown which direction the woman headed. Surrounding agencies were notified to keep an eye out.

An officer got a report on Monday about a drunk female tourist calling 911 about her husband, whom she could not find. The officer found the husband and brought him to his wife.

Bar Harbor

An officer responded on June 14 to a report of two dogs in a parked vehicle on Main Street. Given the temperature inside and outside the vehicle, the officer removed the dogs and brought them to the police station.

Traffic control was needed on June 14 to get construction equipment through town.

A complaint was called into the police department on June 16 about vehicles parked along Clark Cove Road blocking access to the landing for kayak tours.

A resident reported to the police on June 16 that a passenger in a vehicle shined a laser pointer at him while driving by. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Someone reported a party at a residence in downtown Bar Harbor on Friday night. An officer went to the scene but did not find a party. According to the police report, a few people at a residence were listening to music from a Bluetooth speaker on a deck. They turned the music down.

A tourist asked the police on Saturday about driving on the sandbar leading to Bar Island. They thought it was illegal and were told it was not.

Meghan Babb, 39, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of assault on Saturday and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Justin Kane, 29, of Hancock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was bailed from the police department.

Mount Desert

A man from Pennsylvania called the police on June 14 to report a theft at a rental property he had been staying at in Seal Harbor. A police report was taken.

The police received a complaint on June 15 about a man “yelling and screaming from his apartment,” according to the police log.

The police department took a report on June 16 about an electric GEM vehicle driving through Otter Creek earlier in the afternoon.