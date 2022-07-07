Island Police log week of July 7

Bar Harbor

According to the police log, a person called 911 on June 28 to report being “stalked by an angry elk” while hiking in Acadia National Park. The matter was referred to the National Park Service.

An officer was flagged down by a motorist on June 29 and told that people needed help, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding, according to the police report.

A New York resident pulled his Dodge Grand Caravan to the side of Norway Drive on June 29, got stuck and slid into a ditch. The vehicle was pulled out of the ditch by Island Auto.

An officer went to West Street on June 29 for a parking complaint that was made from the town’s parking division. The complaint stated that a box truck had knocked over a meter and had been parked there for several hours. The officer was able to find the truck’s operator, who said he had left his truck there when another company truck had an emergency.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department on June 30 arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York, on warrants for homicide and assault. Blake was taken into custody without incident. Maine State Police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in the arrest.

An officer investigated a report of a family fight at an area motel on Friday. No charges were filed but the parties were separated for the rest of the night.

A resident called in a noise complaint to the police department a little past midnight on Saturday stating that music and singing were coming from the Village Green. An officer spoke with a group and asked them to quiet down.

Officers responded to West Street on Saturday night because of a report of several people drinking in public but were unable to find anyone.

Officers went to a downtown business on Saturday night on a complaint of two drunk men refusing to leave the business. Before the police arrived, the men had left the area. Officers did a search but failed to locate the men.

A Bar Harbor restaurant reported a theft on Sunday afternoon. The offender was found and an agreement was made for the offender to pay the restaurant in a timely manner to avoid criminal prosecution.

A trespassing complaint was made in Bar Harbor on Sunday. An officer who followed up on the complaint determined the “trespassers” were the homeowner’s family members.

Mount Desert

An officer provided transport on June 30 to a family whose vehicle had been involved in a car vs. deer crash in Ellsworth.

A vehicle was reported stolen in Mount Desert on June 30. An officer found the vehicle, which the owner had parked in a different location.

Officers responded to a Hall Quarry residence on Sunday because of a report of a disorderly individual. The matter is ongoing and an arrest/charges are pending, according to the police report.

Southwest Harbor

The police department received a report on June 28 of a dog at large at a local establishment. The dog was taken to the police department where the owner picked it up.

A resident came to the police department on June 28 to make several traffic-related complaints regarding Seawall Road, including speeding vehicles and parking issues.

The police department received a report on June 20 about cars parking in the bus stop area on Main Street. An officer checked the area and found that the lines need to be repainted and the signage readjusted so that motorists can see them.

Dispatch got a report on June 28 about a woman trespassing on a business owner’s property and yelling at employees. This case is under investigation.

As a result of a traffic stop on July Saturday, Karla Lawson, 42, of Trenton, was summonsed for operating after suspension.

An officer received a report on Monday about a dine-and-dash at a local restaurant where a group skipped out on meals valuing $180. A vehicle has been identified and the case is under investigation.

Trenton

Hancock County deputies arrested a Trenton man who was allegedly out of control and destroying personal property June 30. John Timmons, 37, was charged with domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a schedule W drug and had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

The Hancock RCC received a call from a Trenton resident on June 24 regarding the well-being of her boyfriend. It was later determined the woman’s boyfriend was all set and did not need assistance.

A deputy spoke with a Tremont resident on June 28 about fraudulent charges made on her debit card.

On June 29, a deputy received a parking problem complaint at the Trenton airport parking area where a subject was sleeping in a vehicle overnight. The deputy spoke with the operator and advised him of the request to move along.