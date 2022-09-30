Island police log for week of Sept. 29

Mount Desert

Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sargeant Drive on Saturday where a disabled 2021 Chevrolet Spark was found on Eagle Lake Road after it had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, Sophia Watras, 19, of Hancock, admitted to using her cell phone while driving, according to the police log. Watras was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report by quickest means and operating without a license.

Thorin Smith, 21, of Bar Harbor, was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension Sept. 18.

Glenn Robertson, 48, of Bar Harbor, was summoned on a charge of violating conditions of release Sept. 18.

An officer took a report on Sept. 20 of vehicles passing stopped school buses on the afternoon drop offs in Seal Harbor and Otter Creek. Officers will follow the bus as time allows to document any issues.

Following an investigation, Christopher D. Proctor, 51, of Murray, Ky., was arrested Sept. 20 on a charge of operation under the influence of alcohol.

Officers responding to a domestic altercation report on Friday arrested and charged Joseph Meek, 38, on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Officers took a report on Saturday of a vehicle using emergency lights on Eagle Lake Road that turned out to be a volunteer firefighter responding to a call for service.

Officers responded on Sunday to a report of a disturbance at a Main Street address and arrested Michael Ireland, 58, of Mount Desert, on charges of criminal threatening and violation of conditional release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Bar Harbor

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor Sept. 21, Samuel Quenneville, 33, of Quebec, Canada, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

An officer responding to a reported assault in Bar Harbor Sept. 22 warned two people for disorderly conduct and trespassing but no charges were filed.

Following a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash investigation, Wyatt N. Salisbury, 33, of Ellsworth, was arrested Friday on charges of OUI causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into Hancock County Jail.

Officers received a motor vehicle complaint Saturday on southbound Route 3 near Pirates Cove. Following a traffic stop and investigation, Karina Bruno-Concepcio, 32, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of OUI and operating without a license.

Officers responded on Sunday to the area of 139 State Highway 3 for a report of a domestic disturbance taking place in a vehicle. After an investigation, Brandy Shenk, 35, of Ashville, N.C., was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Southwest Harbor

An officer received a report on Sept. 20 of a man acting strangely on the side of the road. The officer responded and found that the man was picking up cans and bottles.

A homeowner reported damage and theft from his home on Sept. 20. This case is under investigation.

Local church personnel reported on Sept. 21 that they found a man sleeping on the couch. Officers went to the church to wake him up and identify him. The church is working on providing assistance to the man.

On Sept. 21 near Carroll’s Hill on Main Street, an officer responded to a personal injury crash. Jeremy Murphy, 32, of Surry, was traveling south on Main Street in a 2016 Toyota Highlander when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a 2021 Honda Odyssey that had a family from Arizona in it. The Arizona driver attempted to avoid the crash by pulling to the right as much as possible, but both vehicles were heavily damaged. Southwest Harbor Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene and Murphy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed. The crash is under investigation and charges may be pending.

Dispatch received a call on Saturday night from someone who wanted to ask about a loud party but who didn’t want to file a complaint.

An officer went to Tremont Road on Sunday to help a man who was on the side of the road and experiencing shortness of breath. The officer directed traffic while ambulance service personnel conducted an assessment.

Tremont

Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension Sept. 20 on High Street in Ellsworth.

Jacob Russell, 37, of Tremont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening Sept. 22.

Trenton

A deputy assisted the Trenton Fire Department with an unattended brush fire Sept. 20.