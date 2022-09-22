Island police log for week of Sept. 22

Mount Desert

An officer stopped an Acadia Gem electric vehicle on Saturday in Seal Harbor and got the operator turned around to go to a proper area with an appropriate speed limit for the vehicle. No further police action was taken.

An officer on Sunday stopped two separate Acadia Gem electric vehicles on Champlain Drive in Seal Harbor and Otter Creek Drive in Otter Creek to get them turned around to go to a proper area as they were headed for a 45-mph zone. The officer had dispatch call Acadia Gem, who said they were aware and trying to contact the groups. No further police action was taken.

An officer responded on Sunday to a report from a resident about an injured animal. The officer collected a small rabbit that was lethargic and took it to a Bar Harbor resident for possible rehabilitation.

Bar Harbor

Following a traffic stop Sept. 15, Steven Murphy, 32, of Quincy, Mass., was arrested for operating under the influence, operating without a license and failure to give correct name/address/date of birth. He was later bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Officers took a report on Friday of property damage to a business in Bar Harbor. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle related to the report and Rowen Miller, 26, of New Brunswick, was issued a uniform summons and complaint for criminal mischief.

The police department received a call on Saturday of a domestic violence incident. Joshua Panther, 35, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Colby Hutchins, 27, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Southwest Harbor

An officer received a report on Sept. 13 of a man looking into cars at the Food Mart. The officer spoke with the man and asked him to stop looking into cars as it was making people nervous.

A homeowner called the police on Sept. 15 to say that their security cameras detected someone looking into their windows. The person turned out to be a delivery driver who needed a signature on a package.

The police department received a report on Saturday about vandalism by tenants to a rental house. This case is under investigation.