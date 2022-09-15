Island police log for week of Sept. 15

Bar Harbor

Officers responded to a report of a woman who had fallen into the water near Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park on Saturday. U.S. Coast Guard personnel were able to get the woman out of the water prior to the officers’ arrival.

Officers responded to a report on Sept. 6 of an “ongoing rolling” domestic assault that started in Bar Harbor and ended in Trenton, according to the police log. After an investigation, with the assistance of Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Charles J. Norton of New Hampshire was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault. Other charges may be pending.

Jason Locke, 40, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Sept. 7 on an outstanding warrant and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Jonathan Record, 39, of Franklin, was arrested Sept. 7 after a traffic stop for operating under the influence. He was bailed from the police station.

Following a traffic stop on Friday, Lillian Price, 21, of New Jersey, was arrested for OUI and taken to Hancock County Jail.

After a traffic stop on Friday, Jason Gaudett, 47, of Gouldsboro, was arrested for OUI and taken to Hancock County Jail.

One of the town’s parking officers reported a person on a scooter speeding up and down the roads on Friday but an officer who drove around the area was unable to find anyone.

Jack Palmer, 72, of Gouldsboro, was arrested Saturday for an active warrant and taken to Hancock County Jail.

An officer responded to a report on Saturday of a motor vehicle stranded on Bar Island.

A group of juveniles reported to the police on Sunday that their friend was in emotional distress in Bar Harbor. The adolescent was located and was fine other than going through a recent breakup.

Dispatch took at 911 call on Sunday from someone reporting a dog in distress in a vehicle in front of Jordan’s on Cottage Street. An officer arrived and found a Great Dane in the cab of a pickup truck. The officer noted that all four windows were down several inches and it was 73 degrees outside. The dog was barking occasionally, but the officer chalked that up to the dog being alone, not being in distress.

Following a motor vehicle complaint made to the police on Monday morning, Katie Robinson-Call, 38, of Harrington, was arrested for operating under the influence.

Mount Desert

After an investigation into “suspicious activity,” a Mount Desert police officer arrested James Cutillo, 44, of Lamoine, on Sept. 7 and charged him with operating under the influence. Cutillo was taken to the Bar Harbor Police Department for testing and was bailed from the station.

Southwest Harbor

A resident came to the police department on Sept. 6 to report a stolen backpack containing valuables. This case is under investigation.

A resident brought mail to the police department on Sept. 7 saying they had no way to get it to the intended residents. The resident was advised to mark the mail as “Return to Sender” and give it back to the postal service.

A 19-year-old Bass Harbor man was traveling north near the intersection of Main and Wood streets on Sept. 8 in a 2019 Nissan Rouge when he drifted off the road to the right, striking a power pole, which broke and landed on the car. The driver wasn’t injured but the car was deemed to be a total loss, according to the police log. A nearby fence was also extensively damaged.

Trenton

Sagadahoc County Regional Communication Center reported Sept. 1 that a missing person was at a business in Trenton. A deputy went to that business, located the missing person and stayed until family arrived.

Tremont

A deputy received a report Sept. 4 of a stolen vehicle from a business in Tremont. The incident is under investigation.

Cranberry Isles

A Cranberry Island resident called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Friday about a right of way problem with a neighbor. The problem had been resolved but they wanted the issue to be documented.