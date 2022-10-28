Island police log for week of Oct. 27

Bar Harbor

Someone brought a drone they had found in Bar Harbor to the police station on Oct. 17. It was tagged and placed into safekeeping.

The police department took a complaint on Oct. 17 of a man urinating in public. An officer found and warned the offender.

Officers responding to a Bar Harbor residence on Oct. 18 for a bail and wellbeing check found the man dead inside his home. No other information was available in the police log.

Officers went to a business on Oct. 20 in response to a disorderly conduct complaint. Officers deemed the matter to be a verbal, family one and issued three people no trespass warnings.

An officer found a single dollar bill outside the Bar Harbor Police Department on Oct. 20 and turned it in as found property.

Officers helped two drunk people get back to their lodging on Friday night.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Saturday, Judah Barnes, 34, of Florida, was arrested for operating under the influence. He was later bailed from the police department.

Fireworks were reported in the Sandy Lane area on Saturday night. The party setting off the fireworks was contacted by police and advised to stop as fireworks are prohibited by the town’s municipal code.

An officer on Sunday saw a man drinking alcohol in public and warned the man for the offense.

Mount Desert

Officers responding to a report of vehicles parked in a no-parking area on Friday found that the vehicles were parked there for a memorial service, so they were allowed to remain there until the end of the service.

Officers went to the area of Hall Quarry Road on Saturday after a complaint was made about gunshots. Officers found a resident was shooting off fireworks. Officers warned the homeowner for using fireworks as they are prohibited by town ordinance.

Southwest Harbor

The police received a report on Oct. 18 of a man “looking through cars” in the Southwest Plaza parking lot, according to the police log. An officer located the man and gave him a trespass warning not to return.

A resident came to the police department on Friday to report they were being harassed by a person they had bought furniture from. The alleged harasser was served a harassment notice.

The police received a report on Sunday of a possible intoxicated person. It was determined that the person was not drunk but had just fallen down.