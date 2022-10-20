Island police log for week of Oct. 20

Bar Harbor

Officers responding to a noise complaint on Sunday found an underage drinking party resulting in Pierce Jenkins, 19, of Georgia, and Ruby Dewilde, 19, of Oregon, being summonsed for furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor. Eight minors were warned for illegal possession of liquor. Since the noise complaint was substantiated, a disorderly house violation was served as well.

Someone reported on Oct. 12 that some political signs had been vandalized. Extra patrols will be conducted in the area, according to the police log.

Robert Carter, 45, of Castine, was summonsed on Oct. 12 for operating under the influence after the 2020 Kia SUV he was driving went off the road and crashed into a telephone pole on Mount Desert Street. Carter was taken to the hospital.

Following a traffic stop on Oct. 13, Hinson Singleton, 55, of Florida, was summonsed for operating without a license, attaching false plates and displaying false registration validation.

Five kayakers were helped back to shore on Oct. 13 due to weather conditions.

An officer on Saturday was giving a couple of people a ride back to their hotel but had to take them to Mount Desert Island Hospital instead after a “medical event,” according to the police log.

The state issued a permit to allow a pyrotechnic show in the town of Bar Harbor, which was approved by the Fire Marshal Office. Fireworks were set off in town on Saturday night for a 14-minute window, during which time the police department fielded a large number of complaints.

Officers responding to a check well-being complaint on Sunday arrested Jay Liscomb, 65, of Bar Harbor, for a domestic violence assault. Liscomb was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A person on Sunday reported to the police that they could not find their car parked somewhere in the downtown area. The responding officer could not immediately locate the vehicle so the person was given a ride to where they were staying. According to the police log, alcohol consumption is considered a factor.

Mount Desert

While on patrol Friday, officers came upon a small home being moved onto a property on State Highway 198. The moving service had pulled off to the side of the road because of two blown tires, and the trailer slipped off the road. Traffic was shut down to one lane while a towing service helped to get the trailer back onto the road.

Southwest Harbor

The police received a call on Oct. 11 saying there was a man in dark clothing trying to flag down cars in the St. Sauveur Trail parking lot. Officers went to the scene but did not find anyone.

A person reported to the police on Oct. 11 that a dog was following them and barking. The dog’s owner arrived and took control of the dog and the caller said they were all set.

A noise complaint in the area of Trap Mill Road was called into the police department on Oct. 12. An officer found the source of the noise, which was a generator, but the generator’s owner was unreachable. The officer was going to follow up with the owner later to try to make reasonable accommodations.

A man driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 registered to the Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District swerved to avoid a deer on Oct. 12 and hit a power pole, causing the truck to have to be towed from the scene. The driver was not injured.

A seasonal resident contacted the police on Oct. 12 to report an incident at a local business involving an employee that had taken place two days prior and that resulted in injury.

An officer checked on a subject that someone reported on Oct. 13 as being passed out up against the Harbor House, after which Jacob Russell, 37, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed for violation of conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Dispatch received a report on Saturday of a possibly intoxicated person who the caller thought may be trying to drive. An officer made contact with the alleged drunk person who agreed to get a ride rather than drive.

Dispatch took a noise complaint on Saturday regarding a running generator. An officer spoke with the owner of the generator who said they would build a box for it the next day and that it was only temporary as their power was getting hooked up in a couple of days.