Island police log for week of Nov. 3

Southwest Harbor

The police were advised on Oct. 25 that a low-speed vehicle from Bar Harbor was on State Route 102 heading into Southwest Harbor and were asked to stop the vehicle so the company that owned it could come and pick it up as it was not supposed to be operated outside of Bar Harbor. The vehicle was located and stopped. According to the police log, the tourists were “definitely lost.” Representatives from the company that owned the vehicle arrived and picked up the tourists and the vehicle.

A business in town reported on Oct. 27 that someone had broken their store’s large plate-glass front window. This case is under investigation.

Bar Harbor

Post office employees called the police Oct. 27 to ask for help with angry customers. Officers stood by and reported no issues.

Amanda Fulk, 49, of Wilmington, N.C., was driving her 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee through the Circle K parking lot on Oct. 27 when she accelerated into the front windows of the business before coming to a stop. No one was injured in the crash. The business was closed for the rest of the evening until it could be boarded up and secured.

The police department participated in the Bar Harbor YMCA Trunk or Treat event on Friday.

An officer arrested Steven Rich, 49, of Ellsworth on Saturday on three arrest warrants. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Mount Desert

Following a traffic stop on Oct. 27, Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, was arrested for a probation violation and summonsed for operating after suspension. He was taken to Hanock County Jail.

After a traffic stop Oct. 27, Kayla B. Blanchard, 31, of Ellsworth, was summonsed for violating conditions of release.