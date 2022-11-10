Island Police log for week of Nov. 10

Bar Harbor

An officer responded to the head of the island on Oct. 31 for a report of several vehicles that had gotten flat tires after running over debris in the roadway. Three vehicles were involved and the officer collected the driver’s information.

The police got a report of a car versus pedestrian crash on Nov. 2. A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This case is under investigation.

A motorist reported on Nov. 3 that the light at the head of the island was not working. The Department of Transportation was contacted to come and fix it.

Following a traffic stop Nov. 3, Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin, two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule Y drug and three counts of violating condition of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Shane A. Alexander, a transient, was arrested on Friday for theft by unauthorized use of property and violation of conditions of release.

Mount Desert

Officers assisted Mount Desert Elementary School on Oct. 31 with its Halloween parade.

An officer went to a residence on Summit Road in Northeast Harbor on Oct. 31 after it was reported that there was an open front door at an unoccupied house. The officer went to the house and verified that no one was home. The house was secured and the officer left a note and business card on the kitchen counter.

The police log indicated that Halloween on Ledgelawn Avenue was well attended and that there were no issues.

Southwest Harbor

The police went to Pemetic Elementary School on Nov. 1 to conduct security after Mount Desert Island High School received a threat.

The police received a report on Saturday of a person taking clothes from a donation bin. The person was warned not to return to the area.

Dispatch got a call on Saturday about gunshots on Seawall Road. The officer met with the caller and checked the area and determined that the shots were coming from a safe, isolated area.

A resident with dementia came into the police department on Sunday to report that someone had pushed them down. It was determined that the resident had fallen while walking down the road, and no assault had taken place. The resident was collected by a family member.

Trenton

A deputy assisted the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 2 by locating and arresting Rynn Prairie-Rocca, 37, of Greenfield, on an active arrest warrant. Prairie-Rocca was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Tremont

Following a traffic stop on Nov. 3, Todd Lear, 51, of Tremont, was issued a summons for operating after habitual offender revocation. Lear was given a court date to appear at the Ellsworth District Court.