Island police log for week of July 28

Mount Desert

Parking enforcement asked an elderly woman to move her vehicle at the Farmer’s Market in Northeast Harbor on July 21. The woman became belligerent and swore at parking enforcement personnel before reluctantly moving her vehicle and almost striking the parking attendant. The attendant did not get a vehicle plate number or a good description of the vehicle, according to the police log.

An oversized vehicle got stuck in Mount Desert on July 19 but was able to find an alternate route to get back on its way.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the Pretty Marsh Road on Sunday. John Lanpher, 37, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault and taken to Hancock County Jail. Additional criminal charges are pending, according to the police report.

Bar Harbor

On July 19, an officer received a complaint of a man sleeping on the property of a local business. The officer moved the man along. A couple of hours later, another officer got a complaint of a man lying on the ground at a business. That officer responded and moved that man along.

Following a property damage report on July 20, Michael Curtis, 70, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.

Heidi M. Moores, 38, was arrested on July 20 on a warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A resident called 911 on July 21 for help in canceling a doctor’s appointment.

Melissa Woodruff, 61, of Florida, drove to the Bar Harbor Police Department on Friday. According to the police log, she had been warned previously not to drive and was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence.

Richard Koehrsen, 62, of Oregon, was summonsed on Saturday for smoking marijuana in public.

Southwest Harbor

A resident on Seawall Road found a syringe in their yard and asked the police department on July 20 to collect it and dispose of it.

A caller reported a truck parked on the Herrick Road on July 21, saying it was blocking traffic. An officer had just driven through the area, according to the police log, and had noticed the truck, but noted that there was plenty of room for vehicles to go by. The truck was part of a construction crew and was only there temporarily. No police action was taken.

A woman walked into the police station on July 21 and told dispatch that her 11-year-old child was “out of control and being violent,” according to the police log. An officer went to speak with both mother and child.

Dispatch received a report on Friday of a person yelling in the roadway. An officer searched the area and spoke with an intoxicated woman, who was taken to a friend’s house without incident.

A report of smoke on Main Street was made on Friday. Officers went to investigate and found the source of the smoke to be a fire oven at a local establishment.

The police received a call about a free-floating white lobster boat on Saturday and referred the matter to Marine Patrol.

A “suspicious man” was reported at the Food Mart on Saturday. An officer spoke with the man who explained that he had been left by his friends and was trying to arrange for a ride. The officer offered to help the man but was turned down.

A noise complaint was called in on Saturday for the Kinfolk Lane area. An officer went to the scene, which turned out to be a wedding, and spoke to the wedding planner to try to resolve the issue.

Following a motor vehicle complaint on Saturday, James Neel, 45, of Bar Harbor, was arrested for operating under the influence.

An officer received a report on Sunday from a taxi company that had a fare who would not pay. When the officer arrived, a third party offered to pay and resolve the issue.

Tremont

Loren Spurling, 31, of Tremont, was arrested July 21 on an outstanding warrant after being located at a residence in Tremont. Spurling was transported to the Hancock County Jail where he was booked for his warrant and given a date to appear in Ellsworth District Court.

Jordan Hodgdon, 25, of Tremont, was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. Hodgdon was taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail.