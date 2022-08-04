Island police log for week of Aug. 4

Mount Desert

Following a traffic stop in Hall Quarry on Sunday, an investigation was conducted in relation to a prior incident. Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, fled on foot. Multiple officers set up a perimeter in the area and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called in for a track. The driver, Kayla Blanchard, 31, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension. Southwest Harbor Police Department also assisted. A successful K-9 track resulted in Phippen being found in the woods across the road. He was arrested on three criminal arrest warrants and additionally charged with three counts of violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide correct name, date of birth and address. Phippen and Blanchard were taken to Hancock County Jail.

An officer observed a construction vehicle obstructing the public way in Somesville on Friday. The operator was warned for that offense as well as for having a suspended registration.

Following a traffic stop on Friday, Meredith Bradshaw Thomas, 21, of Blue Hill, was summonsed for operating after suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Bar Harbor

An RV operator trying to make a U-turn on Main Street from the RV parking area by the ball field on July 26 said he hit the gas instead of the brake and accelerated forward, striking a utility pole. William Scruggs, 71, of Virginia, called a tow truck for his RV, stating that it was disabled. According to the police log, Scruggs did not call the police to report the crash – it was observed by on-duty officers.

Officers responding to a possible domestic disturbance on July 28 arrested Ronnie Yates, 39, of Bar Harbor, for violation of bail conditions.

A tourist called in a late report on July 28 of possibly seeing a subject of a Silver Alert at a local restaurant. An officer went to the restaurant to speak with the manager and employees, distributing pictures of the Silver Alert subject, but was told that no one matching the description had been in the eatery.

Someone reported on Friday that their dog had been taken out of their vehicle. This case is under investigation.

An officer assisted two groups of people arguing over an Airbnb rental on Friday in finding their respective rentals.

A phone dropped in the water on Saturday malfunctioned and dialed 911.

A Bar Harbor man came into the police department on Sunday to report having been assaulted by his spouse. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Megan E. Babb, 39, of Hermon. This case is under investigation.

Trenton

A dump truck rear ended a Volkswagen Golf on July 27 on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. The driver of the Peterbilt dump truck got distracted while approaching the area where the Golf was stopped. No one was injured in the collision and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

Southwest Harbor

A dog that had been found on Main Street near the Corner Market was brought to the police station on July 27. The dog had no tags. Attempts were made to find the dog’s owner, but they were unsuccessful.

A motorist reported on July 27 that a driver was operating his vehicle erratically in Mount Desert. The caller had made contact with the driver and said the driver had apologized for his driving and said that he “was sleeping” before getting back into his car and heading toward Southwest Harbor. The car was not found in Southwest Harbor by responding officers.

A woman called the police department on Sunday to report some kids who were trying to take a sign outside a business on Clark Point Road. The kids left the sign upon being seen by the caller and also left the scene. Officers checked the area but the kids were not found.

The Mount Desert Police Department on Sunday requested an officer from the Southwest Harbor Police Department assist with a perimeter containment for a wanted suspect who had fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit also responded to the scene and tracked the subject, who was taken into custody.