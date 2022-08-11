Island police log for week of Aug. 11

Bar Harbor

A case is under investigation in which a motorcycle operator heading north on Ledgelawn Avenue on Friday drove into the back of a Pennsylvania man’s Ford pickup truck, which was parked and unoccupied. The motorcyclist fled the scene, according to the police report.

An officer went to Cottage Street on Aug. 2 for a report of two people consuming alcohol in public. They were warned for drinking in public.

A sinkhole was discovered on Cottage Street on Aug. 2. The area was marked with cones and the highway department was notified.

Following a traffic stop on Aug. 3, officers took a female involuntarily to Mount Desert Island Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“No parking” signs were being used to save permitted parking spots in Bar Harbor. An officer removed the signs on Aug. 3.

An officer went to wrangle a pair of dogs running around on School Street on Aug. 3. It was determined that the dogs escaped from a motel room. They were picked up by their owner.

A counterfeit bill was turned into the police station on Aug. 4.

Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Rene Trevino, 42, of Lake Charles, La., was summonsed for operating without a license.

A Bar Harbor resident requested help with bees in their home. Bar Harbor Fire Department was notified but the caller canceled the request.

A business owner called the police on Sunday with concerns about two people filming their business. An officer met up with the two people and determined they were filming in public and there was no law violation.

Mount Desert

According to the police log, on Aug. 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Autumn McAlpine, 25, of Hancock, was travelling northbound on Sound Drive and crossed the centerline, striking a 2022 Toyota Prius, being operated by a 58-year-old Mount Desert man, head on. The Prius had stopped in the breakdown lane on the southbound side of the road. The man in the Prius was trapped in his car and had to be cut out by the Mount Desert Fire Department. He was later taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. McAlpine was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital via personal vehicle after with minor injuries. Both vehicles were considered a total loss and were towed from the scene by Island Towing.

After her car was rear-ended in an incident near Acadia Mountain parking lot on Aug. 3, Jill Sandler of Southwest Harbor was summonsed for operating without a license and operating after suspension.

An officer responded with Mount Desert Fire Department on Aug. 3 to the Somesville Docks for a report of a man who was drowning. The man was pulled from the water by an onlooker and was taken to MDI Hospital for treatment.

Southwest Harbor

Dispatch received a noise complaint on Aug. 3 about a Main Street residence. An officer spoke the resident who was causing the disturbance, who was warned for disorderly conduct. The homeowner apologized for being too loud.

A report came in on Aug. 4 about a dump truck that was involved in a crash in Bar Harbor and left the scene. Bar Harbor Police Department requested that the Southwest Harbor police be on the lookout for a dump truck with front end damage, but no dump truck was found.

Dispatch took a report on Aug. 4 from a local business that said a group of college-aged young adults had taken several bags of ice from the store and only paid for one bag. An officer found the group a short time later and they returned to the store to pay for the rest of the ice.

A motorist was stranded on Route 102 near the Southwest Harbor/Mount Desert town line on Friday. An officer went to the scene and waited with the motorist until a tow truck arrived and then gave the motorist a ride home.

Someone reported on Friday that a backpack was stolen off their bike. This case is under investigation.

A resident called the police on Friday saying their house was for sale and has a front door lockbox for realtors to gain access for showings. They said while they were in their house that day, someone came to the door and tried to get inside but left before they could get a description.

The police received a report on Sunday of people swimming near the pumping station at Long Pond. Police investigated and found kayakers in the area.

A vehicle went over the wooden barrier to the boat launch at the lower town dock on Sunday and got stuck. There was no damage to the vehicle, but it had to be pulled out by Dave’s Towing.

Trenton

On Aug. 2, George Pray, 82, of Michigan, driving a 2004 Nissan Frontier, failed to notice that traffic in front of him on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton had stopped. Pray crashed at a high rate of speed into the back end of a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by an Ellsworth man, which caused the Camry to then hit the 2020 Subaru Forester, driven by another Ellsworth man, in front of it. The two from Ellsworth were uninjured but Pray was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The Forester was driven from the scene but the other two vehicles were towed.

A deputy spoke with a Trenton man on Sunday about a harassment issue with an ex-girlfriend after which Jessica Myer, 38, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed for harassment by telephone or electronic communication device.