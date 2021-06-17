Island Police: Last-minute blinker switch results in collision 

Bar Harbor

A minute to 8 a.m. on June 7, the police department took a report of a truck that was blocking Eagle Lake Road near the stone bridge. The truck had moved by the time the officers arrived.

Officers responded to Main Street and Cromwell drive at 9:11 a.m. on June 7 because of a low-hanging wire that was reportedly causing a traffic hazard. Prior to officer arrival, the wire had been cut down and removed from the roadway. Fairpoint was notified and no further police action was taken.

On June 7 close to 10 a.m., Daniel L. Bridges, 57, of Bar Harbor, had his properly parked and unoccupied 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan sideswiped in the Hannaford parking lot by a Ford transit van driven by Shyann A. Jagger, 24, of Stony Brook, N.Y. No injuries were reported but the Caravan’s driver-side rear bumper was damaged and the driver’s side rear quarter panel of the transit van was damaged as well.

The police department took a report at 1:41 p.m. on June 7 that a patient had left Mount Desert Island Hospital against medical orders.

A little past 2 p.m. on June 7, according to the police log, Ashleigh Bunker, 26, of Atkinson, N.H., was driving a 2016 Kia Sedona on State Highway 3 and indicated by turn signal to making a left-hand turn. Britt Whitney, 40, of Bangor, was driving a 2013 Honda CRV behind Bunker and moved to pass on the right. Bunker then briefly activated the right-hand turn signal before turning right, and crashed into Whitney. According to a witness to the crash, who was behind both vehicles, Bunker had indicated a left-hand turn but then turned right as Whitney went to pass. The Sedona sustained front passenger-side damage, and the CRV’s center driver’s side got damaged. Bunker reported minor seatbelt pain to the responding officers, but medical treatment was refused. No other injuries were reported.

A man turned in a cell phone on June 7 at 2:29 p.m. that he had found in Acadia National Park. Dispatch contacted the park service who later took the phone to put in their lost and found.

At 2:45 p.m. on June 7, an officer advised people that there was no overnight parking allowed in the Grey Cow lot in Northeast Harbor.

Vandalism to the Bar Harbor community bathrooms was reported on June 7 close to 4 p.m. A cleaning company was contacted to clean up the damage.

On June 7 at around 4:38 p.m., Brittany Hazinakis, 29, of Ohio, reported that her 2016 Nissan Rouge was damaged while parked on West Street in front of the West Street hotel. After officers spoke to a witness and viewing the hotel’s security camera footage, it was revealed that around 2:12 p.m., a maroon SUV-style vehicle, registration unknown, backed into Hazinakis’ vehicle and drove off toward Main Street.

At 9:22 p.m. on June 7, a single vehicle versus deer accident involving a Bar Harbor Police Department vehicle was reported.

On June 8 at 1:09 a.m., an officer on overnight patrol saw an open door to a boiler room of a local business. The officer checked inside, didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, closed and locked the door.

Around half past 1 a.m. on June 8, two officers warned people for sleeping in the vehicles in separate incidences.

A motorist reported an injured porcupine at 6:07 a.m. on June 8 in the area of Route 3. The Maine Warden Service was notified.

An employee of the Bar Harbor Post Office turned in a wallet on June 8 around 8:23 a.m. The wallet’s owner could not be identified from the contents, so it was placed in the police department’s lost and found.

On June 8 at 2:36 p.m., an officer was assigned a complaint of suspicious activity where someone was going around a neighborhood trying to open doors.

Around 6 p.m. on June 8, an officer responded to a traffic crash on Route 3 in Bar Harbor near the intersection of Hadley Point Road. Arkadiy Minkoff, 70, of Paramus, N.J., operating at 2016 Mazda, was making a left-hand turn into a parking lot when Henry Drobbin, 37, of Kew Gardens, N.Y., driving a 2008 Hyundai, rear ended the Mazda, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No one was injured.

At 11:09 p.m. on June 8, an officer checked on a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of State Highway 3. The operator was taking a nap.

An officer responded to a flooded roadway on June 9 at 3:17 a.m. Cones were placed to warn motorists of the hazard.

A report of a flooding issue came into the department at 5:43 a.m. on June 9. An officer deployed a message trailer to inform motorists of the flooded roadway.

On June 9 at 11:54 a.m., someone called in a complaint of traffic going the wrong way on a one-way street.

There was a rear-end collision around 7:35 p.m. on June 9 on Ledgelawn Avenue. Chad Terry, 42, of Southwest Harbor, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, and Leonard Vick, 54, of Hermitage, Tenn., operating a Nissan SUV, were moving on Ledgelawn Avenue in the direction of the Mount Desert Street intersection when Vick slowed for another vehicle. According to the police report, Terry motioned for Vick to move faster. Vick moved forward and then stopped and was rear ended by Terry. Minor damage was reported to the Nissan’s rear end and to the Silverado’s front end, but both could be driven from the scene. No one was injured.

At 7:08 a.m. on June 10, Jeannie M. Bachelder, 60, of Winterport, driving a 2018 Island Explorer bus, pulled into traffic and knocked over a parking meter. No one was injured and the bus got scratch on its rear bumper.

On June 10 at 9:19 a.m., someone reported that his phone was stolen from his vehicle. He came into the police department later in the afternoon and said he found his phone at his workplace.

At 12:37 on June 10, someone reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the road. Officers located the car and the car’s owner. It turns out that the vehicle had been left in gear and had rolled into the road.

An officer summonsed Tanner Rossignol, 20, of Corinth, at 3:08 p.m. on June 10 for illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

On June 10 at around 9 p.m., a 2008 Ford Fusion operated by Chase Palmer, 27, of Bangor, failed to stop at the intersection of the Indian Point Road and State Highway 102. Palmer’s vehicle traveled straight across State Highway 102 and on to the adjacent residential property. The Fusion came to rest in a stand of trees. Palmer was assessed by the Bar Harbor Ambulance and was determined to be uninjured. The vehicle sustained significant front-end and passenger-side damage.

At 9:18 p.m. on June 10, someone called the police department to report and intoxicated male walking in the roadway, but an officer was unable to locate him.

A motorcycle operator ran into some trouble on 11:24 a.m. on Friday. Steven Hamblen of Bar Harbor attempted to stop in traffic on State Highway 3 and moved his 2017 Honda CRF1000 to the right onto the white painted fog line. According to the police report, Hamblen said the fog line was slippery and his motorcycle went out from under him. A witness confirmed that Hamblen was unable to stop in time and that the motorcycle was wobbling prior to crashing. Hamblen had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The motorcycle was towed.

An officer spoke with a local property owner on Friday close to 3 p.m. in regard to serving a no-trespass warning to prior tenants.

Sierra Sinclair of Tremont, operating a 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer, was operating at an unsafe speed, according to the police report, and not controlling the vehicle safely, when the Lancer struck a legally parked 2021 Camry, damaging both vehicle’s mirrors. An officer witnessed the event and, when Sinclair did not stop to exchange information or assess the damage, issued a summons. Information was then exchanged.

At 2:33 p.m. on Saturday, the Bar Harbor Harbormaster’s Office received a call from a Salisbury Cove resident about a washed-up skiff. A report was taken and the incident was referred to Maine Marine Patrol.

At 5:24 p.m. on Saturday, a woman called the police department to report that her vehicle was “moved” while it was parked at a local business in Town Hill.

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., an officer investigated a traffic crash in the parking lot of C Ray Lobster on Route 3 in Bar Harbor. Jinshan Zuo, 41, of Bellevue, Wash., was driving a large rental RV and was backing from a parking lot space while a 2020 Ford SUV driven by Jason Sutter, 56, of Beatrice, North Brunswick, Canada, was entering the parking lot. Zuo didn’t see Sutter and backed into the SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

At 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, a Bar Harbor resident reported a coyote in their backyard.

The police department received a complaint of a green Toyota pickup truck blocking off the Cottage Street end of Kennebec Street at 9:14 p.m. on Saturday.

At 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the department received a report of fireworks in the area of State Highway 3 in Salisbury Cove.

A bit after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call in Bar Harbor that resulted in Raymond Vincent, 29, of New York, being arrested for domestic violence assault.

At 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, an officer found a bicycle tire in the middle of Eagle Lake Road by the Kebo Valley Golf Course. The tire was retrieved and brought to the police department and entered into found property.

Southwest Harbor

A man came to the police station on June 8 around 10:30 a.m. to report his ex-girlfriend was harassing him. Once police found out he was a resident of Tremont, they referred him to the Hancock County Sheriff.

An erratic driver on Seawall Road was reported around 4 p.m. on June 8. When an officer located the vehicle parked at a business in town, he learned the driver was an older gentleman who appeared to be all set.

Police received a report of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from his mother around 5 p.m. on June 8. A short time later, the boy was found at his friend’s house.

When an officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint reported around 9:30 p.m. on June 8, he stopped the vehicle. As a result, Kailey Smith, 34, of Tremont, was issued a summons for possession of a schedule W drug, violation of conditions of release and driving after suspension.

Around 2:30 p.m. on June 9, police received a request for a cat trap to try to catch a lost cat. According to police, the trap was set.

When an officer responded to a parking problem reported in town around 5 p.m. on June 9, the cars had moved.

Police received a report of a dog in a vehicle around 7 p.m. on June 9 and by the time the report was made, the vehicle had left.

An alarm on Seawall Road received by police around 2:15 p.m. on June 10 was accidentally set off by the gardener.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 10, an officer saw a man walking on the sidewalk, staggering from side to side and decided to give the intoxicated man a ride home.

Police received a report of loud noise at a Main Street address around 11:30 p.m. on June 10 and when an officer responded to the area, he found people sitting around a small fire, talking quietly.

An officer escorted a boat to Hinckley’s boatyard on Shore Road around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police stopped a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Friday for speed on Seal Cove Road. As a result, Brandon Long, 34, of Trenton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and issued a summons for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

When an officer stopped a vehicle around noon on Saturday for a violation, the driver, Amanda Eaton, 37, of Franklin, was issued a summons for driving with an expired license over 90 days. According to the report, the license had been expired for more than five years.

A resident went to the police station around 2 p.m. on Saturday to speak with someone about concerns regarding a former contractor.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a dead deer but it could not be found when an officer looked for it.

A car versus deer accident on Main Street was reported around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Gunshots near a residence were reported on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. and the caller was looking to have the information documented.

No one was injured and the two vehicles involved could be driven from a collision on Village Green Way that took place around 11 a.m. on Monday involving a woman from Bass Harbor and a man from the Cranberry Isles.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a resident turned an ID card they found into the police station. The owner of the card was contacted and retrieved it.

A woman came to the police station around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to ask for help getting keys back from her estranged husband.

Tremont

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8 p.m. on June 2 about a suspicious person in the area of a home. When a deputy searched the area, the person was not found.

A possible violation of a protection from harassment order reported around noon on June 4 is being investigated.

A woman who hit a deer on Tremont Road around 8:30 a.m. on June 9 was able to drive the 2009 Honda CRV from the accident. Elizabeth Ann, 55, of Mount Desert Island, was traveling south when a deer ran into the road in front of the Honda and was hit. Ann was not injured in the collision.

On June 9 around 10 a.m., an officer assisted the Maine Drug Court with a bail check on a man in town.

No one was injured and both drivers involved in a midday collision at the intersection of Little Island Way and Shore Road were able to drive from the scene. A 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Michael Brown was stopped at the end of Little Island Way when a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Jerry Smith went by on Shore Road. As the Fusion was passing, Brown pulled out from Little Island Way in the Santa Fe and collided with the rear passenger side of the Fusion. There was damage to the front bumper of the Santa Fe.

An officer spoke with a resident about harassment from former relationship partners around 11 a.m. on June 9.

Trenton

A man reported his neighbor in an adjacent apartment was playing loud music on June 6 around 10:30 p.m. An officer responded to the address and the neighbor agreed to turn down his music.

An officer escorted a person to a residence on June 7 around 5:45 p.m. so they could retrieve their property. The officer was there to keep the peace between the two people and reported that everything went smoothly.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a woman screaming. After investigating, the woman was found and appeared to be intoxicated. She was offered a ride from the property.

Mount Desert

At 4:21 p.m. on June 7, the police department took a report of a suspicious male attempting to enter a residence he was not authorized to be at.

On June 8 at 2:32 p.m., Daniel Burns, 60, of Tremont, operating a 1998 Toyota 4Runner, was rear ended by a 2006 Subaru Sport, operated by Hannah James, 23, of Millerton, Pa., when James failed to slow down and keep proper distance as Burns was slowing in traffic in Somesville on Main Street near the intersection of Oak Hill Road. No one was injured, the 4Runner’s rear end was damaged and the Subaru sustained disable front-end damage.

An officer conducted a bail check on a local resident on June 8 at 8:33 p.m. The individual was found to be in compliance.

At 5:39 a.m. on June 9, a call came into the police department to report a large amount of water coming across Sound Drive just north of Sargeant Drive. Cones were placed in the area and DOT was notified. The fire department was also dispatched to traffic control until DOT arrived.

An officer was advised of some debris in the roadway along Sound Drive at 6:44 a.m. on June 9. DOT was notified.

At 12:32 p.m. on June 9, an officer took a motor vehicle complaint of an unregistered vehicle operating on a private road. The matter was addressed with the property owner.

A man reported being bitten by a dog at 7:11 p.m. on June 9. The dog’s owner is unknown at this time.

Around 9 p.m. on June 9, officers arrested Anya Owens, 43, of Mount Desert, on charges of violation of a protection order, and she was transported to Hancock County Jail.

As a result of a well-being check around 8:23 a.m. on June 10, an individual was transported to the hospital.

Pursuant to a traffic stop in Mount Desert at 2:18 p.m. on June 10, Amber Wiggins, 20, of Mount Desert, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor.

Around 2:26 p.m. on June 10, while turning around in a parking lot at the Northeast Harbor Marina, Nathan Rome of Winchester, Mass., operating a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, struck a granite bench and scratched the bumper on his vehicle.

An officer spoke with a Northeast Harbor resident on June 10 at 3:24 p.m. about issues at the end of Main Street and Neighborhood Road, specifically that when cars are parked on Neighborhood Road, visibility is very limited for turning traffic. The officer placed cones for now.

An officer spoke with the owner of a boat trailer parked on Whitney Farm Road at 5:58 p.m. on June 10, who said the trailer would be moved by Monday, June. 14.

On Friday at 7:44 p.m., a local resident was observed to be in violation of the conditions of probation. The matter is under investigation.

Numerous speed complaints were called into the department on Saturday. Those complaints will be added to the roster for speed trailer and officer presence.

At 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, an officer checked on swimmers to make sure they were OK.

A report of an audible car alarm came into dispatch from a resident on Sound Drive on Sunday around 7:32 p.m. After investigating, an officer found that the alarm was coming from a residence off Sound Drive. It turns out that a comforter being blown around by a fan was the cause of the alarm, and the residence was secure.