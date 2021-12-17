Island Police: K-9 unit helps with Town Hill child search 

Mount Desert

A young child was reported missing in Town Hill on Dec. 9. Officers from Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Police Departments responded, along with staff members from the Bar Harbor Fire Department. After a brief search, the child was found and was unharmed. The Maine Warden Service and an Ellsworth Police Department K-9 until also helped with the search.

An officer was advised of vehicles speeding due to a traffic detour in Somesville on Dec. 7. He patrolled the area extensively and ran stationary radar for over an hour but did not observe any excessive speed violations.

An officer patrolled the detour on Whitney Farm Road on Dec. 7 after getting several complaints of trucks not obeying the truck detour.

A 2015 Subaru went to make a right-hand turn from Pretty Marsh Road onto Indian Point Road on Dec. 7 and, according to the police log, seemingly oversteered and went off the roadway. The driver, Terri Rappaport, 72, of Maine, tried to get back onto the road but became stuck. After a police investigation, Rappaport was charged on a count of operating under the influence.

Following a traffic stop on Dec. 8 in Somesville, Ronald Pinkham, 43, of Bass Harbor, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants and taken to Hancock County Jail.

An officer assisted the Mount Desert Highway Department on Dec. 9 for several vehicles that had to be moved for snow removal to occur.

Bar Harbor

An officer responded to Oak Street on Dec. 7 for a large, downed tree that was across the roadway. Bar Harbor Public Works was notified to help with removing the tree.

The police department was made aware of a vehicle with its key locked inside that would be parked at the visitor’s center in Hulls Cove overnight.

A couple of trees came down on Crooked Road and Old Norway Drive during the windstorm on Sunday. Bar Harbor Highway Department responded and cleared the road.

A Bar Harbor woman turned in a wallet to the police department on Sunday that she had found near the Bar Harbor post office on Cottage Street. The wallet was inventoried and put in lost and found for safekeeping.

Following a traffic stop on Route 3 on Sunday, Matthew H. Curtis, 24, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of criminal OUI (drugs), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and duty to inform law enforcement. Curtis was bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Southwest Harbor

The police department received a call on Dec. 8 from a towing company that was having difficulty towing a motorhome to its destination due to a steep grade. The tow truck operator was able to take the motorhome to a different location.

The police department received a call around midnight on Sunday of a possible prowler. After an officer searched the area, it was determined that the wind was blowing a flag against a flagpole, making a banging noise that sounded like someone banging on a pipe. No prowler was found.

An officer received a report on Monday of an abandoned bike on Clark Point Road. The bike was placed in the storage building of the police department.

Trenton

A deputy provided a police escort to a Trenton woman taking her 3-year-old to an emergency room on Friday.

A Trenton homeowner called police on Friday after hearing what sounded like someone breaking in. After an investigation, it was found that the incident was weather-related.”

Icy road conditions on Friday led to motor vehicle crash in Trenton, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. A car went off the road and slid into a ditch after hitting a slick spot on Bayside Road in Trenton.