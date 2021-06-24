Island Police: Intoxicated man operates vehicle with two flat tires 

Bar Harbor

A Trenton man came into the police department at 7:50 a.m. on June 15 to report vandalism in the public restrooms on Firefly Lane.

Officers responded to the Ells Pier on June 15 at 11:42 a.m. in reference to a threatening complaint, but the complaint was unfounded, according to the police log.

At 12:13 p.m. on June 15, a report of a missing child came into the police department. The child, who has autism, wandered from home. Multiple agencies assisted with the search, and the child was found and returned home a short time later.

On June 15 close to 3 p.m., the police department received a 911 abandoned call plotting in the area of Rodick Street. When dispatched called the number back, the caller said their phone had gotten wet and while powering itself off, dialed 911.

At 1:11 a.m. on June 16, an officer responded to a report of a disorderly man in Bar Harbor. The man was warned for disorderly conduct and was given a ride home.

One of the local hotels called on June 16 around 10:43 a.m. to ask for advice in returning at item that had been left behind in one of the rooms.

On June 16 at 4:16 p.m., a 2016 Nissan Rogue operated by Sierra Holmes, 18, of Old Town and a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by Trevor Reed, 27, of Bucksport, were involved in a motor vehicle crash. Reed’s vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Park and Mount Desert streets when Holmes turned left from Mount Desert Street onto Spring Street and struck the Camry. There were no injuries, but both vehicles were towed due to reportable damage. It was noted in the police log that as the Camry was being moved onto the tow truck, its rear exhaust scraped against the bottom of the truck ramp.

At 12:42 p.m. on June 16, Rachel C. Carignan, 20, of Bar Harbor, operating a 2016 Honda CRV, was following a 2006 Ford Ranger driven by Samuel G. Markie, 38, of Ellsworth, northbound on Eden Street, when Markie stopped for traffic in front of him and Carignan’s vehicle did not stop, striking the Ford’s rear. The Honda was towed from the scene with front-end damage. The truck had some minor rear-end damage. No one was hurt.

The police were notified on June 16 at 11:44 p.m. that someone was driving a vehicle that had a flat tire southbound on State Highway 3.

On June 16 at 11:53 p.m., after taking the previous report, but upgrading the flat tire situation to two flat tires, an officer pulled Alec B. Chatah, 23, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., over and arrested him on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

At 1:27 a.m. on June 17, as a result of a traffic stop, Samuel Schleicher, 32, from Virginia, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to Hancock County Jail.

On June 17 at 2:42 p.m., RF Jordan was warned for having an unsecured load. The company sent someone back to clean up the debris that was left in the roadway.

An officer responded to a complaint of a woman going into an apartment on Cottage Street at 7:35 p.m. on June 17. The officer made contact with Basma Ettalhy, 22, of Quincy, Mass., and issued a summons for criminal trespass.

At 10:35 p.m. on June 17, the police department took a call of an intoxicated woman wandering around town. She was located and taken to a hotel to spend the night.

An officer distributed domestic violence information flyers to several local establishments in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert on Friday.

At 11:27 a.m. on Friday, the police department received a complaint of possible illegal dumping in Seal Harbor, but it was determined that no illegal dumping had occurred.

A little after noon on Friday, David Gunnells of Lisbon Falls, driving at 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 on State Highway 3, hit a turkey. The truck’s windshield got damaged, but Gunnells was uninjured. The police report did not say what happened to the turkey.

Around 8:35 on Saturday, an officer responded to High Street for a Ford truck that was blocking other cars in. The truck’s owner was contacted and agreed to move it to a better spot.

A man came into the police department on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to report that his girlfriend had lost her cell phone by Sherman’s store. He left contact information in case someone turned the phone in.

Someone called the police department at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday because someone was “rude” to them, according to the police log. The incident was documented.

At 10:29 a.m. on Sunday, a man called the police department to say that he had found an iPad in the middle of Route 3 towards the head of the island that looked like it had been run over. He was in Ellsworth at the time of the call and said he would drop the iPad off to the station when he came back.

On Sunday close to 11 a.m., someone called the police department to report a “drunk” on the ground on Cottage Street, according to the police log. Two officers checked all around the area and surrounding streets but did not find anyone.

At 11:31 a.m. on Sunday, a man called in to report losing his military ID some time since Friday. The police department has his contact information in case it gets turned in.

At 3:42 p.m. on Sunday, the police department received reports of a dog that was left in a vehicle on West Street and Bridge Street. The callers felt the dog was in danger. Two officers responded and were able to unlock the car’s door and took the dog to the police department until the owners could pick it up. The log says the dog was not in danger but the officers felt it was best to take the dog out of the car. The dog’s owners were cautioned against leaving a dog unattended in a vehicle.

On Sunday at 7:15 p.m., an unoccupied 2014 Toyota Prius registered to Nicholas Yoder, 46, of Brookline, Mass., was illegally parked on the corner of Main Street and Wayman Lane when a 2018 Ford F150 operated by Jocelyn Heim, 34, of Trenton, was trying to negotiate a turn to head northward on Main Street and struck the Prius, causing minor damage to its rear driver’s corner and to the truck’s passenger side. The operator of the Prius never came to the police department to report the damage.

Mount Desert

At 3:22 a.m. on June 16, someone called in to the police department that there was a vehicle that had its lights on. An officer found the vehicle in question and shut off the lights. Attempts to contact the vehicle’s owner were unsuccessful.

On June 16 at 9:19 p.m., police were called to a domestic incident on Sound Drive. The matter turned out to be verbal in nature and the parties were separated.

At 9:23 a.m. on June 17, the police department received a call about a traffic hazard in Northeast Harbor. Upon the officer’s arrival on scene, the roadway “was clearing itself up,” according to the police log. The area was passable to vehicles and pedestrians.

A parking complaint was made on June 17 at 10:33 a.m. in Seal Harbor, but the complaint turned out not to be a violation.

At 5:15 p.m. on June 17, the police department took a report of a company filling up water tanks at Upper Hadlock Pond. The fire department is the only one that has permissions to use the water pump there, so an officer called the offending company and told them to refrain from using the fill pipe in the future.

Close to 10 p.m. on Friday, a couple of officers made contact with a man on Butler Road who was attempting to camp there for the night and asked the man to move along.

On Friday at 10:09 p.m., Kayla Morrison, 24, of Tremont, driving a 2010 Mazda southbound on Indian Point Road, went off the road to avoid a deer and struck a large tree, causing “catastrophic” damage to the vehicle, according to the police log. Morrison suffered minor injuries and left the scene by ambulance. The totaled Mazda was towed.

An officer assisted with traffic for a funeral on Saturday around 1:23 p.m.

While on patrol on Saturday around 2 p.m., an officer saw that a construction/landscaping company was blocking the public way in Seal Harbor. The company’s owner was contacted to rectify the issue.

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, the police department fielded a call about a loose dog in Mount Desert. The dog was not located nor were any other calls received.

At 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, officers helped a Somesville resident get into his house after he had locked himself out.

While responding to another incident, an officer located a disabled vehicle at an intersection in Mount Desert around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The officer pushed the vehicle out of the roadway and called a wrecker to help out the driver.

An open 911 call was received by dispatch around 3:37 p.m. on Sunday. Kids could be heard in the background along with sounds of someone moving around. Nothing concerning was heard. Dispatch called the number back and left a message.

A chocolate Lab was found wandering on Main Street in Northeast Harbor on Sunday around 4:19 p.m. Before an officer’s arrival on scene, the dog had been reunited with its owner.

At 8:22 p.m. on Sunday, a man called the police department to request help in opening the restrooms at Seal Harbor Beach as his wife’s cell phone was locked inside. A local contact unlocked the door.

A bit after 10 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a disorderly customer at a Mount Desert establishment. The officer was able to smooth things over and the customer left.

Southwest Harbor

Police responded to an unattended death at a business in town around 12:30 p.m. on June 15. The person’s family doctor was contacted, as well as a funeral home.

A water leak was reported around 5:45 p.m. on June 16 and the water district was notified.

An officer stopped a vehicle on June 16 around 10 p.m. for vehicle violations. As a result, Jason Lovely, 49, of Brewer, was issued a summons for operating with an expired license and violating conditions of his release. Joy Levesque, 47, of Southwest Harbor, was also issued a summons for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and two counts of violating the conditions of her release.

Drug paraphernalia, which consisted of needles and a spoon, were brought to the police station on June 17 around 11 a.m. after being found in an apartment on Marshview Lane by a new tenant. All items were properly disposed of, according to police.

A utility construction trailer parked on a corner on Clark Point Road was reported around noon on June 17. Police tried to contact the owner several times and the trailer was moved after its owner finished the job they were doing.

An assault was reported around 2:15 p.m. on June 17. When it was discovered that the assault took place in Bass Harbor, it was turned over to the state police.

Police received a report of an erratic operator around 5 p.m. on June 17. An officer located the vehicle that had an elderly driver who was in a hurry to get to the Swan’s Island Ferry. They were given a warning and asked to drive more safely.

There was minor damage to two vehicles after an accident in the Southwest Harbor Shoppes parking lot on Friday around 1:45 p.m. A 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Thomas Wessels, 70, of New Hampshire, collided with a parked 2014 Buick LaCrosse last occupied by Ellen Boughman, 70, of Bucksport, while backing out of a parking spot. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the accident.

A man called the police station on Friday around 6:45 p.m. to speak with an officer about child custody issues.

Police met with a person on Friday around 7:30 p.m. who reported a vehicle speeding on East Ridge Road.

Police received a noise complaint around 10 p.m. on Friday regarding teenagers playing basketball at the elementary school courts. An officer met with the teens and explained they were welcome to play on the courts during daylight hours, per a sign posted saying as much. According to the officer, the teens were respectful and apologized for the inconvenience.

An officer was notified of a potential drunk driver on Friday around 11 p.m. Bar Harbor Police located the vehicle.

Loose ponies were reported on Saturday just before 7 a.m. and put back in their pen a short time later.

An abandoned vehicle left in a driveway on Long Pond Road was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday by the homeowner. They were told they could have it towed and police would log the vehicle information.

Police are investigating a theft reported on Saturday around 11 a.m. from a local business.

An investigation is underway for a possible fraud reported around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Nine accidental 911 calls were made to this department in the last week.

Trenton

An officer assisted a business here on Friday around 9 a.m. with a VIN verification.

Cranberry Isles

An officer received a report of someone being disorderly around 7:30 p.m. on June 17. After investigating the incident, there were no charges filed.