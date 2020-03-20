Island police: Internet line causes weekend disruption 

Cranberry Isles

Residents of Islesford and a single home on Great Cranberry Island were without internet for part of the weekend after a fiber optics cable was damaged. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday that the town-owned internet system had been vandalized the night before. According to the report, Public Safety Coordinator for Cranberry Isles, Katelyn Damon, said it looked like the cable had been deliberately cut. Damon wanted the incident documented. In a conversation with the Islander on Monday, Damon said the line had already been repaired by Axiom and that she had heard few complaints from residents about the inconvenience. Damon was unable to confirm the vandalism was caused by a person.

Southwest Harbor

After a dog at large complaint was called in on March 10 around 11:15 a.m., an officer retrieved the dog from Seawall Road and brought it back to the station. Its owner picked it up a short time later from the police department.

A 911 call originally made to the regional communication center was forwarded to Southwest Harbor Police Department around 3:30 a.m. on March 11. It was from a man who had locked his keys in his car.

Police are investigating a harassment complaint called in around 12:30 p.m. on March 12.

A deer with an injured leg on Fernald Point Road was reported around 8 a.m. on Saturday. By the time an officer had arrived to check on it, the deer was gone.

When police called back a number from a 911 open line call on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. they received a message stating the number was no longer in service.

Two cars had minor damage after a collision in the parking lot of Carroll’s Drugstore on Saturday around 1:15 p.m. According to police, a 2020 Chevrolet driven by Nancy Soukup, 57, of Southwest Harbor was stopped on Village Green Way near the store when a 2003 Toyota van driven by William Morrison, 66, of Orono backed into the lane and hit the Chevrolet. There was damage to the van’s left rear bumper and the Chevrolet’s right front light cover.

Police received a report of a heavy equipment operator driving on Fernald Point Road, a road closed to vehicles over 26,000 pounds, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. When an officer went to find the vehicle, it was gone.

Police received a report of a car/deer accident that had happened the night before around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rebekah Bryan, 22, of Southwest Harbor was driving a 2018 Nissan sedan on Seawall Road near Seascape Lane when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. After being hit by the Nissan, the deer fled into the woods. The Nissan had minor damage, according to police.

An officer assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with a call in Tremont on Sunday around 2 p.m. for a woman who was out of control. She was taken to MDI Hospital.

Police received a report of a vehicle accident at the Seal Cove Shops on Seal Cove Road around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. According to police, Lincoln Millstein, 70, of Mount Desert was backing out of a parking space in his 2019 Ford Ranger when it hit a parked 2019 Volkswagen owned by Gordon Dunn, 46, of Hampden. No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to both vehicles.

Trenton

Deputies were asked to do a well-being check on a man here around 9:30 a.m. on March 8. When a deputy called him, he was found to be all set.

When a woman was having car troubles in the area of Thompson’s Island on March 9 around 7:45 p.m., a deputy stopped to help until the vehicle got going again.

Two people not allowed to have contact with one another were advised on March 7 around 5:30 p.m. to coordinate returning property with a third party after a call was made to the Hancock County Sheriff Office.

Deputies assisted the Ellsworth Police Department around 7 p.m. on Friday with trying to locate a person involved in a theft at a local residence. When officers arrived, the person was not at the address.

Suspicious vehicles at a vacant camp were reported around 7 p.m. on Saturday. When deputies arrived at the camp, the vehicles were gone and there was no evidence the camp had been entered or damaged.

A 2012 Subaru Impreza was towed after colliding with a deer on Oak Point Road around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Julie Watson, 54, of Trenton was not injured in the accident, according to the sheriff office.

A man calling to report fraud on Sunday around noon only wanted the information documented.

Tremont

On March 5 around 1:45 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Maine Department of Health and Human Services with a home visit to a local residence regarding an ongoing investigation.

Bar Harbor

A 2015 Honda driven by Kathy Miers, 55, of Ellsworth was towed after reportedly striking a deer on Eden Street the morning of March 9.

Two employees of a local business were warned not to have contact with each other after an argument at work the afternoon of March 9.

Around midnight March 10, a resident reported hearing a verbal argument in a house across the street in the area of Myrtle Avenue. When police arrived, a vehicle was leaving, according to reports. The person who had left told police the following day she had chosen to leave before the argument got worse and didn’t know police had been called.

A vehicle driven by Amber Wallace-DeJulio, 20, of Ellsworth reportedly struck a deer on Main Street near Cromwell Harbor Road the morning of March 11. The collision caused some damage to the passenger side door; the deer was injured severely enough that it was shot and given to someone on the town’s list.

A loose German Shepherd dog was reported loose near Bridge Street the afternoon of March 11. It returned home on its own, police said.

An officer spoke with the people in a residence in the area of Edgewood Street when a noise complaint was received around 10 p.m. March 11.

An Ellsworth resident was issued a Cease Harassment and No Trespass notice March 11 after reportedly making contact with a family member in Bar Harbor.

Daniel Norcross, 41, of Bar Harbor was arrested March 12 on a warrant for an unpaid fine. He was bailed from the police station.

A man found sleeping in a breezeway at a local motel Friday morning was asked to leave.

A Dodge Ram truck belonging to Wayne Sinclair, 54, of Trenton was reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle while parked on Main Street Friday evening. The truck’s left side mirror was broken.

A resident reported Friday that someone had left a cardboard sign on their front lawn disparaging their political views.

Mount Desert

Alexander Berry, 20, of South China was pulled over for an expired registration on Sound Drive the morning of March 9. He was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

An injured groundhog was reported in the road the morning of March 10. An officer moved it out of the roadway, but didn’t have a carrier to safely transport it, so he notified Acadia Wildlife Center of the animal’s location.

No one was injured in a three-car accident the afternoon of March 12 on Route 102 just north of the Somesville gas station. A Toyota Prius driven by Caleb Litchfield, 17, of Mount Desert was stopped in traffic waiting to turn left and a Toyota Yaris driven by Shane Bonilla, 18, of Trenton was stopped behind the Prius. A third vehicle approaching, a Lexus driven by Douglas Rideout, 80, of Hampden, did not stop in time. It struck the Yaris, pushing it into the Prius. All the vehicles had minor damage and were drivable, police said.

A golden retriever dog was reported running loose in the area of Maple Lane apartments Friday morning.

Jason D. Fitzherbert, 39, of Fort Kent was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of operating under the influence.

A resident reported finding a dog on Sargeant Drive Sunday afternoon and offered to keep the dog until the animal control officer could help get it home.