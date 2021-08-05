Island Police: Housewarming bash ends not with a bang but a warning

Tremont

A deputy spoke with a woman about a civil issue on July 28 around 5 p.m.

Two people were given warnings to cease harassment on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. after a resident called the sheriff’s office to report ongoing harassment from a former spouse and their new partner.

New homeowners were given a warning for disorderly conduct around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday after a neighbor called the sheriff’s office to report a loud party and possible gunshots coming from a gravel pit behind her home. When officers arrived at the location, the new homeowner explained they were having a housewarming party and he had set off some fireworks earlier. The homeowner also said the fireworks were finished and the party was winding down.

Southwest Harbor

A vehicle parked in the middle of Main Street was reported on July 27 around 9:30 a.m. but was gone by the time an officer arrived.

Police received a call on July 27 around 12:30 p.m. from a resident of an apartment complex in town who noticed their neighbor’s door was open with broken glass inside. When they attempted to wake the neighbor, they were unable to and asked police to do a wellbeing check. Police were able to get in touch with the neighbor who said they had fallen down the stairs and broken a plate.

Police were called on July 27 around 4:30 p.m. after a school bus driven by Erin Allen, 41, of Mount Desert, hit a parked 2016 Toyota Tundra while pulling out of the driveway of Pemetic Elementary School. No one was in the pickup truck, owned by Benjamin Rowell, 43, of Southwest Harbor, at the time. There was damage to the driver’s side door, fender and bumper of the pickup after the rear bumper of the bus got caught on them.

Police are investigating a call from a woman in another part of the state that came in around 6:30 p.m. on July 27 about her children staying at a motel in town with her husband’s parents without her permission. When police called the motel, an employee confirmed there were people staying there who fit the description.

Three parking tickets were given to three vehicles after police received a report on July 28 around 1:45 p.m. about a parking problem at the intersection of Claremont and Clark Point roads. When an officer arrived at the location, he found the three vehicles were parked in a no-parking zone and issued the tickets.

Kids playing in the water on the causeway and riding the wake were reported on July 28 around 2:30 p.m. When an officer arrived, two men had tied up a boogie board and were surfing the incoming tide under the causeway bridge. According to the officer, there didn’t appear to be any immediate danger.

Theft of money from a roadside wood box stand was reported on July 28 around 7 p.m. Following a police investigation, Benjamin Deane, 41, of Holden, was issued multiple summonses for unlawful possession of a schedule drug, criminal trespass and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. Tara Thurlow, 41, of Holden, was also issued two summonses for unlawful possession of schedule drugs and criminal trespass.

Fireworks near Manset Corner were reported around 8:45 p.m. on July 28 but nothing was found when an officer responded to the area.

While on duty on July 28 around 11 p.m., an officer saw a group of people who appeared to be arguing in a store parking lot. When he spoke with the people involved, the officer determined the altercation had not been physical, but warned them for disorderly conduct.

A low water alarm at the pump station on Shore Road went off on July 29 around 8:30 p.m. The water company was called and addressed the problem.

A vehicle parked on Main Street causing a parking issue was reported around 3:20 p.m. on July 29. By the time an officer responded, the vehicle was gone.

A woman turned a black iPhone into the police station on July 29 around 4:45 p.m. that she found on a bench at Southwest Harbor Public Library. Police contacted the owner who came to retrieve the phone.

Two dogs on the loose on Seal Cove Road were reported July 29 around 6 p.m. but they were gone by the time an officer responded.

A report of a prowler was made on Saturday around 2 p.m., with the person having been captured in a video image. Police attempted to identify the person.

Possible violation of a protection order was reported on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. After an officer investigated the claim, he found there was no violation.

A man called around 4 p.m. on Sunday to report tire marks on his lawn and a lilac bush that had been damaged sometime in the last couple of nights.

Police received a report on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. about a business on Main Street being too loud. When an officer responded to the business, he did not notice any excessive noise.

Another report was received at 2:30 a.m. on Monday for loud noise on Main Street and those involved were warned for disorderly conduct.

Trenton

A man spoke with an officer on July 28 around 5:45 p.m. about damage that was done to his vehicle while he was not in it.

A tire that broke off the passenger side of a boat trailer being hauled down Route 3 caused damage to two vehicles parked in the lot for scenic flights around 9:30 a.m. on July 23. Linda Mosely, 61, of Hampden, reported to an officer the rear bumper of her 2009 Toyota was hit by the tire, which then bounced off and hit a 2004 Honda parked nearby that belonged to John Tribou, 50, of Hampden. There was minor damage to the front driver side of the Honda and to the Toyota’s rear bumper.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route 3 around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. A 2006 GMC Yukon driven by Michael Tibbetts, 37, of Ellsworth, was traveling northward on Route 3 and crossed the center line into the path of a vehicle driven by James Springer, 52, of Ellsworth, who had his 12-year-old son in the vehicle. Springer attempted to avoid the Yukon by swerving left but the vehicles hit head-on on the passenger sides of their vehicles. Although injuries sustained by Springer and his son were considered non-life threatening, both were taken to the hospital. Tibbetts also had minor injuries but declined medical attention. Both vehicles were towed from the accident.

Bar Harbor

A Vermont man called the police department on July 26 to report that while visiting Bar Harbor on July 23, his unoccupied vehicle that was parked on Main Street was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man stated that he had not noticed the damage before he had returned to Vermont.

Following a trespassing complaint, on July 27 at 6:54 a.m., Tracy R. Buzzell, 55, of Bar Harbor, was charged with criminal trespassing.

The police department received a 911 abandoned call on July 27 at 9:18 a.m. that plotted in the area of Eden Street. On call back, dispatch spoke with the caller who said that her Apple watch had activated the emergency feature accidentally.

On July 27 around 1:50 p.m., the police department received a complaint about bicycles not abiding by traffic laws and rules of the road. Additionally, parked bicycles on the sidewalk were hindering pedestrian traffic.

A man from Alexandria, Va., brought a poodle that was found wandering by itself on Schooner Head Road to the police station at 3:17 p.m. on July 27. Animal Control was contacted and later retrieved the dog.

Half past midnight on July 28, an officer received a call about a suicidal female. The woman went to the ER with the officer voluntarily to be evaluated.

On July 28 at 7:31 a.m., an incident occurred that had a few statements of events relayed to the police by the persons involved. The first statement comes from Alyssa M. Botbyl of North Haledon, N.J., who says that she was traveling southbound on Eden Street in her 2020 Acura SUV, with a vehicle in front of her and a motorcycle in front of that vehicle. Botbyl says the motorcycle was swerving back and forth in its lane and the vehicle in front of hers was trying to go around it, but every time the vehicle made to go around the motorcycle, the motorcycle operator would swerve over to prevent the passing. Botbyl went on to say that she wanted to get away from both the motorcycle and the vehicle in front of her because she didn’t like what they were doing, so she went to pass both of them on the left. That is when the motorcycle went to turn left, and Botbyl struck the motorcycle. Botbyl says in the report that she never saw that the motorcycle intended to turn left. The passenger in Botbyl’s vehicle agreed that the motorcycle was all over the road and that it seemed that the vehicle in front of Botbyl’s SUV was videotaping the motorcycle. When an officer asked where that vehicle was now, Botbyl said that it did not stop. The second statement comes from the operator of the motorcycle, Esther Shinn of Trenton, who says, according to the police report, that she was traveling southbound on Eden Street with a vehicle behind her and the vehicle that hit her behind that vehicle. She said the vehicle behind her was tailgating so she hit the brakes a couple times and sped up and slowed down. She went to make a left turn and was struck by Botbyl’s SUV. The officer asked her where the “tailgating” vehicle went, but Shinn did not know. Also according to the police report, a bicyclist had witnessed the incident but that person did not stop to give information. The police were later able to find the person directly behind the motorcycle who said that all the way in on Route 3, the motorcycle was doing about 15 mph and would speed up and then slow down, and that the motorcycle operator was “brake checking” her. She went on to say that when they got in town, she thinks the vehicle behind her (Botbyl’s) got tired of it and passed her and that was when Shinn was going to make a left turn, and Botbyl’s Acura struck the motorcycle. According to the police report, no one was charged.

On July 28 at 11:22 a.m., an Ellsworth man called the police department to report losing his iPhone near the public restrooms of the athletic field. A short time later, the phone was found by a highway division employee and the phone was returned to its owner.

A Virginia man came into the police department at 11:49 on July 28 to say that he had lost his firearm.

A call came into the police on July 29 at 1:46 p.m. about a dog attacking another dog in a restaurant. Neither animal was injured but the caller wanted the incident on record.

Officers responded with the Bar Harbor Fire Department at 1:59 p.m. on July 29 to a report of a structure fire on South First Streete. Upon arrival, they found an active fire on the third floor of the residence. Officers provided traffic and scene control while firefighters put the fire out.

When a vehicle got stuck on the Bluffs around 3:43 p.m. on July 29, an officer assisted with traffic while a passerby helped pull the vehicle from loose crushed stone.

Close to 5 p.m. on July 29, the police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main Street and Firefly Lane where Thomas Rush, 80, of Bar Harbor, operating a 2018 Ford Coach, attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Main Street and struck a parked 2021 Dodge pickup owned by Stephen Rosenthal, 63, of Arizona. No one was injured and neither vehicle had to be towed.

A juvenile was summonsed on Friday at 1:46 p.m. for excessive exhaust noise, no proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

In a couple separate instances, an officer helped to get men back to their hotels in Saturday’s wee hours.

At 9:19 a.m. on Saturday, an officer got a report of vandalism in Acadia National Park that is related to a case currently under investigation

Close to noon on Saturday, someone called the police department to report that a bicyclist hit a vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle and the bicyclist fled the scene.

At 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, a fireworks complaint was made. An officer located the folks setting off the fireworks and made them aware of the town ordinance.

Close to 10 p.m. on Saturday, another fireworks complaint was made, but this time, the offenders were not located.

At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the police department received a report of vandalism to a sign in the parking lot at Hannaford’s on Cottage Street.

Mount Desert

Close to 1 a.m. on July 27, a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by Wilson C. Hansen, 21, of Mount Desert, was traveling northbound on Sargeant Drive when it failed to stay in its lane of travel, left the roadway and struck a rock ledge on the right-hand side of the road. This caused the Beetle to roll over across the roadway, coming to a rest in the woods on the left side of the road. Hansen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This incident is currently under investigation, according to the police report.

The police department received a complaint on July 27 at 1:47 p.m. about offensive odors in Northeast Harbor.

On July 28 close to 4 p.m., dispatch received a report of an individual relieving themselves in the area of the town garage.

At 4:30 p.m. on July 28, Benjamin Weed, 17, of Mount Desert, operating a 2009 Toyota Tundra, was backing out of a parking space at the Northeast Harbor commercial wharf and struck a parked 2005 Toyota Camry owned by Hannah Folsom, 28, of Cranberry Isle. The Tundra sustained damage to its passenger side rear corner and the Camry took a hit to its passenger front corner and headlight assembly. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and there were no reported injuries.

On July 29 at 12:15 p.m., a warning was issued to a juvenile for operating a moped without a license. Under Maine law, one must be 16 and possess any operator’s license to use a moped on a public way.

At 12:29 p.m. on Friday, an officer helped an elderly woman get home from her doctor’s appointment.