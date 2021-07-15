Island Police: Homeowner’s dog foils squirrely intruder 

Southwest Harbor

A little after noon on July 6, police were called to help get a squirrel out of a home. When an officer arrived, he was able to get the squirrel out of the house with the help of the homeowner’s dog. The squirrel then ran off into the woods.

A woman brought a bag to the police station after watching it fly off the roof of a car on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. on July 6. An identification was found in the bag and the owner picked it up.

Mount Desert Police Department called around 2 a.m. on July 7 to see if an officer could help them get in touch with a resident. The person’s address was checked but no contact was made.

A license found on the side of the road was turned into the police station on July 7 around 8:30 a.m. Police were unable to contact the owner of the license so they put it in found property.

Police received a 911 call from a 911-only phone on July 7 around 11 a.m. and were able to trace it back to the Valley Cove Trail parking area. An officer checked the area and found no emergency.

A small backpack was turned in to the police department around 11 a.m. on July 7 but there was nothing inside the bag to identify the owner. About an hour later, a man visiting the area came to the station to claim the backpack.

A person came to the police station around 1:30 p.m. on July 7 to report a dog inside a vehicle parked at the post office with the windows rolled up. Temperatures outside were about 80 degrees. When an officer went to the parking lot to check on the dog, the vehicle was gone.

An employee of a bank in town brought a set of keys found in the parking lot to the police station on July 7 around 2:45 p.m.

Police received a report of two people not leaving a store when it was trying to close for the day around 11 p.m. on July 7. When an officer arrived, the couple was leaving.

A phone found somewhere between Echo Lake and Main Street was brought to the police station around 3 p.m. on July 8. Police were able to notify the phone’s owner, who came to get it.

Police received a call from someone around 3 p.m. on July 8 reporting a silver SUV parked in front of their house with a child about 9-years-old inside by himself. When an officer arrived, the vehicle was gone.

A vehicle speeding through the parking lot of an apartment complex was reported around 4 p.m. on July 8. The vehicle was gone by the time police arrived.

An autoharp, of all things, found near the Acadia Mountain parking area was turned in to police on Friday around 11 a.m. The owner was contacted and picked it up from the station.

Police received a report of a lost child around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The boy was reunited with his father a short time later.

Medication belonging to a resident was found near Apple Lane and brought to the police station just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Police delivered the medication to its owner.

Police received a noise complaint around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. When an officer arrived, the group of people apologized and agreed to go inside.

Syringes found on Seal Cove Road were brought to the police station around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and disposed of properly.

Police received a report of a man yelling into his phone, who, according to the police log, “appeared to be on something,” around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, the man told them he was doing a dip in the ocean to raise money for MS and was live on Facebook recording the event.

Police received a report of a fawn being hit on Seal Cove Road on Sunday just before 2 p.m. There was no damage to the vehicle but the fawn was in the ditch. When an officer arrived, the fawn ran off into the woods, limping on its left rear leg. Because it was able to move about, the officer, who is also the animal control officer, decided to leave it alone and let it heal on its own.

On Monday around 10 a.m., a vehicle speeding through an apartment complex was reported. There was no license plate given and the vehicle had already left before an officer arrived.

Police are investigating a report made Monday around 11:30 a.m. of illegal camping on a trail.

A fawn hit on Seawall Road was reported on Monday around 12:45 p.m. There was no damage to the vehicle. The fawn died from the impact and was removed from the road.

An abandoned motorcycle was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Police called the registered owner and asked them to call the police station.

Tremont

Two deputies conducted a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. on June 21. As a result, Brian Enright, 39, of Tremont, was summonsed for operating without a license, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

When an officer came across Devin Pickard, 32, of Lamoine, at a store in town on July 8 around 1:30 p.m., he attempted to do a search of Pickard. Pickard resisted, which resulted in a struggle and Pickard being arrested on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention. He was then taken to Hancock County Jail.

Trenton

A domestic dispute was reported on July 7 around 6 p.m. Multiple officers responded to the area and met with the people involved. After investigating, no charges were made, and the people agreed to separate for the night.

A man reported two other men trespassing on his property around 1:45 p.m. on July 7. The two men were given a warning not to return to the property.

An Apple iPad found at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport was turned in to an officer who found the owner and returned it.

A 2018 Infinity SUV driven by Josh Petrash, 44, was slowing in traffic on Route 3 around 11:30 a.m. on Friday when a 1996 Honda Civic driven by Ryder Henry, 19, rear-ended it. According to the report, Henry was briefly distracted and unable to stop in time. The Civic was towed from the crash but no injuries were reported.

An officer spoke with the head of security of the Trenton Health Center after receiving a concerning phone call on Friday a little after noon. After speaking with the original caller and the head of security, the information was documented.

An employee of the Beacon Bar and Grill called the sheriff’s office on Monday to report an incident that happened on Sunday in which the passenger side of her 2011 Chevrolet was damaged. Samantha Sawyer, 23, of Trenton, was working inside the restaurant when a white pickup truck tried to park next to her and hit the passenger side of the Chevrolet. A person watching the incident tried to get the truck’s license plate number as it left the parking lot but was unsuccessful.

Bar Harbor

The police department is investigating a report that came into the station on July 5 around 2:42 p.m. of a car passing a stopped school bus.

An officer had to dispatch a deer around 5:33 p.m. on July 5 that had been struck by a vehicle on State Highway 3.

On July 5 around 8:49 p.m., a driver’s license that was found at Agamont Park was turned into the police department.

On July 6 at 2:17 p.m., the police took a report of a dog alone in a Tesla. The officers investigated and found out that many Teslas have a device installed that will show the interior temperature and indicate that the AC is on. The dog was just fine.

On Cottage Street at 3:10 p.m., a 2018 GMC pickup driven by Matthew Brestle, 54, of Bar Harbor, was parking when he hit a 2017 Mini Cooper that was unoccupied and parked. There were no injuries, but the truck had some damage to its passenger side rear and the Cooper’s driver-side front corner was damaged as well.

A Washington man called the police department on July 6 at 3:25 p.m. to say that he lost his bicycle on Main Street.

On July 7 around 1:18 a.m., the hospital requested the police department’s assistance in locating a patient who had left the building, indicating they would like her back. The woman was found and returned to the hospital.

A Mount Desert woman called the Bar Harbor Police Department at 9:34 a.m. on July 7 to report losing a bag containing post office envelopes.

On July 7 close to 5 p.m., the police department got a call about a group panhandling on the Village Green.

At 10:36 p.m. on July 7, dispatch was notified of a noise complaint involving loud music. The source of the complaint was located, and the offenders turned off the music.

An officer took a report on July 8 at 8:14 a.m. of vandalism that had taken place at Mount Desert Island High School. After an investigation, the suspect has been warned not to return to school property without prior permission.

After an investigation was conducted, Dustin Pulkkinen, 33, of Bar Harbor, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. on July 8 for violation of conditional release and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

According to the police log, a woman came into the police department at 12:06 p.m. on July 8 to report vandalism to some rocks on the Shore Path. After an investigation, it was determined that no vandalism had taken place.

Around 6:32 p.m. on July 8, a member of a local church asked the police to check their property for sleeping people.

On July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who had crashed her e-bicycle at the intersection of Kennebec and Mount Desert streets. It was determined that Amy Schaefer, 44, of Connecticut, was riding an e-bicycle southward on Kennebeck Street on the west side sidewalk and lost control due to the rainy conditions. She was not wearing a helmet. Schaefer was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital. An officer took the bike to the police department for safekeeping.

According to the police log, very, very early Saturday morning, an officer noticed a tree limb had broken off and landed on a parked vehicle on High Street. The officer contacted the vehicle’s owner, hopefully at a more reasonable hour, and met with them at the scene.

While traveling eastward on West Street on Saturday around 5:39 p.m., Robert A. Bahr, 68, of Bar Harbor, operating a 2021 Audi, attempted to get out of an oncoming car’s way but instead struck the rear driver’s side of a legally parked, unoccupied GMC Acadia. According to the police report, Bahr sustained a mild cut to his scalp. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

An officer was made aware of an animal problem at a local hotel on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. in which a dog was roaming the halls unattended. The dog’s owners were located.

At 11:28 p.m. on Saturday, an officer saw a person drinking alcohol from an open container. The alcohol was disposed of and the person was warned for public drinking.

The police department received a 911 call in the area of Park Street around noon on Sunday. Dispatch called the number and left a message, as no one picked up. In the original call, according to the police log, sounds of a child playing in the background were heard. The caller called back a short time later and said the call was accidental and that no emergency existed. No further police action was taken.

At 1:46 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to the area of Firefly Lane and Main Street because of a report of persons consuming alcohol in public and saying derogatory words to passing pedestrians. The officer located the group and warned them for panhandling and disorderly conduct, but there were no signs of alcohol consumption observed.

On Sunday at 6:14 p.m., the police here were requested to look for a vehicle that was involved in an incident in Ellsworth. An officer located the vehicle in Bar Harbor. Upon investigation, Jason Olsen, 36, of Warren, was summonsed on a charge of attaching false plates. Olsen’s passenger was later arrested for a probation violation.

An officer arrested Ashley Benner, 37, of Thomaston, on Sunday at 7:27 p.m. for a probation violation. Benner was taken to Hancock County Jail.

John Ferrucci, of Hartford, Conn., and Bar Harbor, was entering his own private driveway from the public way at 3:17 p.m. on Monday and struck a rock wall. His 2011 Honda Odyssey was damaged on its passenger door and quarter panel, and the rock wall took some licks as well. Ferruci, who was not injured, admitted that speed and inattention were both factors in the incident.

A lost dog was reported in Bar Harbor on Monday at 6:28 p.m. and was able to be reunited with its owner using microchip information.

Multiple accidental 911 calls were investigated this week. Also, if you are missing your cell phone or keys, check with the police department as many, many items were turned in this past week.

Mount Desert

On Sinclair Road in Northeast Harbor at 1:55 p.m. on July 5, Tracy Echols, 42, of Texas, admitted to being distracted when he drove his 2016 Subaru into a telephone pole. Echols was not hurt in the incident.

At 2:48 a.m. on July 7, Alfred Lanpher, 52, of Mount Desert, was arrested on a probation hold following an investigation.

On July 7 at 8:30 a.m., a 2010 Toyota minivan driven by Nathaniel Burke, 23, of North Chelmsford, Mass., was traveling northward on Sargeants Drive when it went off the road to the right and struck some granite cliffs. Burke was uninjured, but the vehicle was towed from the scene with both passenger-side tires blown and the wheels damaged, as well as damage to the passenger-side body.

A tree downed on a power line was reported at 10:21 a.m. on July 7. Versant was notified.

After receiving a 911 call at 12:43 p.m. on July 7, the police are investigating a possible child abuse issue.

On July 4 at 2:06 p.m., an officer helped out the Mount Desert Fire Department while a large section of Sea Street had to be hosed down because a bait truck had dumped some bait juice on the road. The officer closed off the section of road until the fire department was finished. It was later learned the offending bait truck was owned by JBR Maine LLC out of Phippsburg.

The police department took a report at 8:23 a.m. on July 8 of a racoon acting strangely in Northeast Harbor.

A Bass Harbor woman called the Mount Desert Police Department at 11:30 a.m. on July 8 to report losing her wedding ring on Echo Lake Road in Acadia National Park. She was transferred to the park service.

At 11:11 p.m. on July 8, an officer advised someone of the town ordinance against sleeping in public.

On Friday around 3:52 p.m., Taylor Crompton, 25, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was driving a 2021 Porsche SUV southbound on Sargeant Drive when she moved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck coping stones on the western side of the roadway. The SUV sustained minor damage to its passenger side.

An officer found a tree in one of the travel lanes on Cooksey Drive on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. Mount Desert Highway was called and the tree was removed.

A resident called the police department on Monday at 7:26 a.m. to report receiving a call from an unknown person during the night. The officer advised the person to block the number.

Multiple accidental 911 calls were addressed this week.