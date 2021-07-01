Island Police: Hit and run witness records plate number

Southwest Harbor

Police set parking cones out on a section of Seawall Road around 1:30 p.m. on June 22 and again the next day around 11:30 a.m. to alleviate traffic congestion.

A hit-and-run accident in the Southwest Harbor Shoppes parking lot was reported a little before noon on June 23. A legally parked 2010 Chevrolet Silverado had damage on its passenger side bumper after a 2017 Toyota owned by Donald Whalen of Stuart, Fla., backed into it, according to the police report. Whoever was driving the Toyota drove away from the accident without reporting it. Police were able to figure out the Toyota belonged to Whalen because someone who saw the accident recorded its license plate number.

Police received a report around 5 p.m. on June 23 of a boat parked at the Upper Town Dock for an extended period of time. When an officer contacted the harbormaster, he said the boat owner was given permission to be there because of trouble with their mooring.

A lost round silver earring with a Navajo design on it was reported to police around noon on June 24.

Police received a noise complaint on Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. When an officer responded, he asked the group to quiet down or go inside. They chose the latter.

Police are investigating a report made around 11 a.m. on Friday of items being stolen from a business.

Police are investigating a report of an assault made around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tremont

Nicholas Hill, 23, of Baltimore, Md., driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4, went off Tremont Road and the vehicle hit mailboxes on June 21 around 5:30 p.m.

An officer responded to a report of a possible domestic situation at a campground around 7 p.m. on June 22. When he arrived and spoke with the people involved, the officer reported no issues.

On June 23 around 2:15 p.m., a resident spoke to an officer about vehicles parking on his property without permission. The officer suggested a few solutions to the problem.

When a group of campers overstayed its welcome and refused to leave a campground around 9:30 a.m. on June 24, management called the sheriff’s office. The responding officer stood with a staff member while the campers packed up and left.

Trenton

Andrew Misiaszek, 19, of Trenton, looked away from the road to wave at a friend who had beeped at him on Route 3 near Thompson Island around 3:30 p.m. on June 24 and his vehicle struck a 2019 Chevrolet driven by Hannah McGarr, 25, of Bar Harbor, that had slowed to let a vehicle enter the road. Although McGarr reported neck pain, she refused to be taken to the hospital. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

No one was injured but a 2016 Chevrolet belonging to Shannon Fletcher, 44, of Ellsworth, had to be towed after rolling over on Oak Point Road around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. According to the report, a juvenile driver was traveling northward on Oak Point Road around a sharp corner when the Chevrolet hydroplaned. When the car hit traction, the young driver overcorrected the wheel, which caused the vehicle to roll over. There were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.

Bar Harbor

As a result of a traffic stop at 12:52 p.m. on June 21, Todd Smith, 51, of Swan’s Island, was summonsed for operating after suspension.

At 5:28 on June 21, Emily Zona, 24, of Wisconsin, driving a 2010 Infiniti G37, was trying to exit a parking spot on Main Street Hill and rolled back into a 2020 Ford Ranger, operated by Nicole Calvino, 30, of New Hampshire. The Infiniti came away from the incident with damage to its rear left bumper and the Ford had some damage to the front right bumper.

Close to 6:30 p.m. on June 21, Richard Williams of Sommerville, Mass., struck two unoccupied parked vehicles with his 2008 Lexus while attempting to parallel park on Cottage Street. One of the parked vehicles left the scene, not wishing to make a report, but information was exchanged between Williams and the operator of the other parked car.

A couple of minutes before 10 p.m. on June 21, pursuant to a motor vehicle complaint, an officer spoke with Dustin Robbins, 34, of Southwest Harbor, who was charged with operating under the influence, according to the police log.

A bit after noon on June 22, an unoccupied 2015 Chevrolet 1500 operated by Jason Eldredge, 43, of Orland, was sideswiped by a 2005 GMC C5500 operated by Robert Collier, 73, of Bar Harbor, while it was parked on West Street. Collier was traveling eastward on West Street and pulled over next to the parked Chevrolet to allow another large vehicle to pass westbound. When attempting to swing wide to get into a position to back into 128 West Street, the GMC hit the Chevrolet. No injuries were reported, but the Chevrolet had functional damage to its driver’s side mirror, front driver quarter panel and front bumper. The GMC had minor scratches to the passenger side rear.

On June 22 around 8:45 p.m., a 2012 Toyota Prius operated by Oka Hutchins, 42, of Mount Desert, was attempting to pull into a parking stall on Rodick Street and struck a 2014 Jeep Cherokee operated by Sara Alley, 35, of Bar Harbor, that was already parked in a stall. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene, according to the police log.

On June 23 at 11:54 a.m., Ruby Boateng, 31, of Bar Harbor, operating a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, pulled out of a driveway on Greeley Avenue into the path of a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Kate Brenner-Simpson, 21, of Ellsworth. No injuries were reported. The Corolla sustained some front-end damage and the Crosstrek had front-end and undercarriage disabling damage.

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, a 2007 Hyundai Tucson driven by Jude Eloi, 51, of Belle Glade, Fla., traveling on Crooked Road, crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a 2005 Mercury Sable driven by Alaina Duley, 22, of Bar Harbor. There was a witness to the crash who was driving in front of Duley but who was able to maneuver to avoid Eloi. The witness saw Eloi come across the center line into the opposite lane and crash into Duley. Both vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene. Eloi was transported to the hospital with injuries. Duley also complained of injuries, according to the police log, but was not taken to the hospital.

An officer responded to a report of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on State Highway 3 on June 23 close to 9 p.m. Subsequently, Kelley McKnight, 39, of Tallahassee, Fla., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

At 10:24 a.m. on June 24, the police department took a call from a passing motorist who said that the paving crew on State Highway 3 in Hulls Cove was creating a traffic hazard by not having flaggers. An officer had been through the area prior to the call and determined that the vehicles were out of the roadway and no traffic hazard existed.

On June 24 at 12:14 p.m., an employee of a downtown business turned in five bullets to the police department that had been left behind by a guest.

On Friday around 12:23 p.m., an officer responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mount Desert Street and Kennebec Street. An Island Explorer bus driven by Geoffrey Schrader, 75, of Tucson, Ariz., was heading westward on Mount Desert Street. According to the police log, the windows of the bus were fogged up, causing poor visibility, and led to Schrader driving into the rear end of a parked 2021 Hyundai, which pushed the Hyundai into a parked 2016 Toyota SUV. No one was injured, but all three vehicles sustained damage.

At 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, pursuant to a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Charles Scott, 36, of Hall Quarry, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

On Saturday at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 2002 Jeep Wrangler operated by Cameron Irish, 18, of Auburn, was traveling westward on Knox Road when it went off the roadway to the right, continuing into a ditch and hitting an embankment, which caused the Jeep to roll and come to rest of its driver’s side. Irish sustained minor injuries but refused medical transport, according to the police log. The Jeep was disabled due to damage to its underside and driver’s side and was towed from the scene.

According to the police log, the police department received numerous harassing prank calls on Saturday.

Close to 2 a.m. on Sunday, the police responded to a possible domestic disturbance intown. After an investigation, Diva D. Martinez, 26, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and obstructing a report of a crime or injury.

At 9:04 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Mount Desert and Eden Street for a disabled vehicle in the intersection. Officers were able to push the vehicle on to Kebo Street in a safe place, and a wrecker was called.

On Sunday at 1:32 p.m., the police department took a report of a man entering a Bar Harbor home and threatening the resident. Luiz Gabetta, 50, of Bar Harbor, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal threatening. He was bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

On Monday at 9:16 a.m., someone called the police to complain that alcohol was left unattended over night in one of the parklets intown. The owner of the business was contacted and made aware of the complaint.

On Monday close to 4 p.m., a 2021 Ford Expedition operated by Erin Lee, 28, of St. Cloud, Fla., was slowing in traffic on State Highway 3 for a vehicle making a turn in front of it when a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Troy Wiseman, 21, of Searsport, failed to see the Expedition slowing down and struck the rear passenger-side bumper with his vehicle. The Corolla sustained functional damage to the front driver-side corner area and the Expedition got some minor rear passenger-side bumper area damage. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and there were no injuries.

Close to 10 p.m. on Monday, fireworks being set off were reported to the police department. The person setting off the fireworks was located and told not to set any more off.

Numerous 911 calls were received throughout the week that turned out to be non-emergencies.

Mount Desert

The police received a report on Friday at 9:32 a.m. of vehicles improperly passing and speeding in Mount Desert. An officer found the offending drivers and warned them about their reckless behavior.

At 8:18 p.m. on Friday, the police department responded to a report of people throwing fireworks out of a silver-colored Jeep Wrangler.

On Saturday at 1:14 p.m., pursuant to a traffic stop in Mount Desert, Benjamin Silvernail, 25, of Seal Harbor, was summonsed and charged with operating after suspension.

Someone came into the station on Saturday at 1:24 p.m. to report being sexually assaulted. This case is being investigated.

At 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, a report came into the department about an open door at a business in Northeast Harbor. It was found that the employees had not closed the door tightly enough when they left for the night. The owner secured the door and nothing else was found amiss.

On Sunday around 10:34 p.m., a Northeast Harbor resident called the police to report a man walking down the street, shirtless, “screaming his head off,” according to the log. An officer searched the area and was unable to locate the man and only that one call was received.

At 1:48 p.m. on Monday, the police department took a 911 call about parking issues in Seal Harbor. An officer issued multiple parking tickets to illegally parked vehicles.

On Monday around 5:35 p.m., a Seal Harbor resident called the police department about odd noises coming from the wastewater treatment plant. The on-call wastewater tech was called to check it out and no police involvement was necessary.

An officer came across a lost hiker in Otter Creek on Monday at 8:53 p.m. and gave her a ride back to her vehicle.

Numerous 911 calls were received throughout the week that turned out to be non-emergencies.