Island Police: Free-ranging chickens ruffle feathers 

Southwest Harbor

A child playing with mom’s cell phone, while she was shopping, accidentally called 911 on Sept. 1 around noon.

A wallet found in Acadia National Park on Sept. 1 around 2 p.m. was given to the park service.

Police responded to what was reported as an unattended death on Sept. 1 around 11 p.m. and is being investigated by the medical examiner. According to the report, after speaking with the person’s primary care provider, it was found that someone had been with the person when they died.

Police received a complaint about unwanted chickens on a Jody’s Acres property on Sept. 2 around 10:45 a.m. When police spoke with the fowl owner, they agreed to make changes to address the problem.

Police were notified on Sept. 2 by a local health center of a dog bite that happened the day before in the area of Seal Cove Road and caused a minor injury. According to the report, the owner of the dog has not been identified and may have been visiting the area.

An alarm from a Fernald Point Road home was inadvertently set off by a caretaker on Sept. 2 around 2:30 p.m.

An officer assisted the national park service with two men being investigated for taking rocks and other items on Sept. 2 around 4 p.m.

When an officer found a vehicle parked after hours in a no parking zone on Seal Cove Road around 7 p.m. on Sept. 2, the owner was called to move it.

A woman who had blocked an access path on East Ridge with items was warned for her actions by an officer on Sept. 2 around 8 p.m.

Possible gunshots in the area of Freeman Ridge and Marshall Brook roads were reported around 9 p.m. on Sept. 2. Officers searched the area and decided they would increase patrolling of the area in the future.

A man reported a two-axle boat trailer was stolen on Friday around 10 a.m. from the business he owns off Seal Cove Road.

Police received a report of a dog chasing a deer on Seawall Road around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. When the officer arrived, both deer and dog were gone.

When an officer investigated a report of vandalism made on Saturday around 11:45 a.m., he found a window had been shattered by a rock thrown from a lawn mower.

Police were asked to escort a former resident on Saturday around 1 p.m. to retrieve belongings from a residence.

A woman who fell off a motorcycle while it was traveling on Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday was taken to the hospital. John McTague, 58, of Dedham, was driving a 1978 Harley Davidson motorcycle near Head of the Harbor when his passenger, Nolana McTague, 58, of Dedham, fell off the back, according to the police report. Nolana was brought to the hospital by ambulance.

A truck was towed after a collision with a 2008 Subaru Impreza in the parking lot of the Circle K on Main Street, Monday around 9:30 a.m. Noble Clark, 19, of Portland, was backing the Subaru out of a parking spot when it ran into a 2011 Nissan truck driven by Zachary Jordan, 33, of Ellsworth. There was rear end damage to the Subaru, but it could be driven from the accident. Damage to the Nissan was to the entire driver’s side and it needed to be towed. Clark was issued a summons for failure to provide proof of insurance.

A blue Hyundai running cars off the road on the Seal Cove Road was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. When an officer checked the area, he was unable to find the car.

Cars parked in the road on High Road were reported on Monday around 11:45 a.m.

An RV was towed after it hit a barrier in the Circle K parking lot on Monday around noon. Christopher John Landry, 44, of California, was driving a 2004 Winnebago camper when it hit a barrier in the parking lot, causing extensive damage to the passenger side of the camper. There were no injuries reported.

One car was towed and the driver of another drove themself to the hospital after a collision on Main Street Monday around noon. Zachary Taylor, 25, of Bar Harbor, was driving a 2001 Jeep and had slowed to turn into the parking lot of a Main Street business when a 2010 Toyota Corolla ran into his car from behind. Anna Ramgren, 23, of Southwest Harbor, told police she did not see the Jeep stopped in traffic. Airbags in the Corolla were deployed and the car was towed from the accident. Even though the ambulance was called to the accident, Taylor drove himself to the hospital in Bar Harbor for headache and back pain.

A woman reported being harassed by her neighbor on Monday around 2 p.m. After an officer spoke to both people, he reported the dispute is a civil matter.

A Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was asked to help this department with a probation check on a Southwest Harbor resident on Sept. 1 around 10:30 p.m. The person was in compliance with conditions of their probation.

Tremont

A 60-year-old woman called around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 to report ongoing harassment from a 55-year-old woman. After an officer spoke with the woman who called, the problem was resolved, according to the report.

No one was injured in a two-car accident that happened on private property on Aug. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Gregory Harper, 36, of Tremont was backing his 2011 Honda Truck out of the driveway of a Dow Point Road address when he went off the side and hit some small trees and brush. He also hit a 2007 Jeep parked off the driveway, in the woods, owned by Brooke Kearns. No one was injured in the accident but the Jeep was damaged on its front corner and the truck had passenger side damage. A deputy met with Kearns and Harper, who exchanged insurance information.

A woman in California called the sheriff’s office requesting a well-being check on a man in town around 1 a.m. on Saturday. An officer went and met with the man and found him to be all set.

A 40-year-old woman called on Monday around 10:30 a.m. to speak with a deputy about a property dispute and an eviction. After answering her questions, the deputy found the matter to be civil in nature.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a 40-year-old woman asked for help retrieving her child and property from her ex-boyfriend’s house. An officer assisted her without any problems.

After the Southwest Harbor Police Department received several phone calls from a woman in Tremont, a deputy did a well-being check. She had mentioned something about her neighbor having a firearm. After investigating, the deputy found the woman did not need help.

Patrol was conducted on Harbor Drive in response to traffic and speed complaints around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. As a result of the patrol, nine traffic stops were conducted for speed and defective equipment violations.

Trenton

Two vehicles had reportable damage after one ran into the other on Route 3 around 8 a.m. on Friday. Mackenzie Cowles, 20, of Ellsworth, was preparing to turn right onto School Street when her vehicle was hit from behind by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kenneth Minnick, 17, of Bucksport. Although Cowles had a small head injury from the accident, she refused to have the ambulance take her to be treated.

When a man found a backpack on the shore near his house, he brought it to the sheriff’s office around 2:15 p.m.

One car was towed from an accident on Sept. 2 just after noon on Route 3. A 2013 Subaru Legacy driven by Sanda Christman, 61, of Vermont, was slowing down in traffic when it was hit in the rear by a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Ashley Gustufson, 35, of Trenton. Gustofson told police she was unable to stop in time when the Subaru slowed. Due to reportable damage, the Camry was towed from the accident, but the Subaru could be driven away.

Bar Harbor

Someone sleeping on the ground in town was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 31. When an officer went to look for them, the person was gone.

An investigation took place following a complaint stemming from social media on Aug. 31 around 8 a.m. According to the officer, no crime was committed.

Speeders on Kebo Street were reported around 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Police were called on Aug. 31 around 2:30 p.m. when a man refused to leave a restaurant that wouldn’t allow him to bring his dog inside. Before the officer arrived, a restaurant employee called back to say the man had left.

On Aug. 31 around 2:45 p.m., a vehicle/deer accident on Route 3 near the Jackson Laboratory was reported. According to the caller, the deer ran off and the vehicle had minor damage.

A wallet found at Bartlett’s Landing was turned into the police station around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

A brown flowered change purse was given to the parking control officer on Aug. 31 around 8 p.m. It contained 81 cents, a New York driver’s license, a Visa card and medical insurance cards.

An officer went to the hospital to take a report of a dog bite around 9 p.m. on Aug. 31.

A deer died after colliding with a dump truck in the area of Route 3 and Log Cabin Road around 7 a.m. on Sept. 1. There was no damage to the 2014 dump truck driven by Philip Hamilton, 64, of Ellsworth, who was not injured in the accident.

An iPad was turned into the police station around 9 a.m. on Sept. 1.

No one was injured and the damage was minor after an accident in the Hannaford parking lot involving a Subaru and an RV around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 1. Norma Balkalian, 71, of Maine, was backing a 2020 RV out of a parking space when it bumped into the driver’s side rear bumper or a 2003 Subaru owned by Lisa Desrochers, 58, of Maine. Both vehicles were driven from the accident.

An officer took a report of a wallet lost in either Bar Harbor or Acadia National Park on Sept. 1 around 10:30 a.m.

On Sept. 1 around 10:30 a.m., a woman came into the police station to report losing a small purse.

Around 2 p.m. that day, a wallet was turned into the station and it was returned to the owner.

Motorcycles being driven in a reckless manner on Route 3 were reported on Sept.1 around 5:30 p.m.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, police received a call about a barking dog. Later, the owner was given a warning for allowing the dog to disturb the peace.

That same day, another report was made regarding a dog continually barking around 9:30 p.m.

Michelle Chipinan, 45, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on an outstanding warrant around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 and brought to the Hancock County Jail.

A lost wallet was reported around 10 a.m. on Sept. 2.

After police took a report of a lost or stolen purse around noon on Sept. 2, it was found and had been misplaced.

A loose dog was returned to its owner on Sept. 3 around 9:30 a.m.

Secondhand information regarding a potential assault was given to police around 11 a.m. but the victim did not want to make a report, according to police.

Lesbia Ramsay, 49, of Jamaica, was charged with theft by deception on Sept. 3 around 11 a.m.

On Sept. 3, a caller concerned about the environment called police to report a vehicle running with the driver in it on Cottage Street around 12:30 p.m. The responding officer was unable to find the vehicle.

An officer responded to a report of a dog bite at the hospital around 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

A debit card turned into the police station was destroyed around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 3.

After a man came to the police station to report his wallet was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, he checked in his vehicle and found the wallet.

A backpack found in a parking lot was brought to the police station around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. A short time later, the owner came in to pick it up.

Two transients begging for money in front of Hannaford’s were reported at 11 a.m. on Friday. When an officer went to the store, he told the two people panhandling is not allowed. The two people were identified and told the officer they were waiting for a ride.

On Friday, after dirt in the road caused him to lose control of the moped he was driving, Jeffrey Connor of Bar Harbor was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. There was heavy damage to the moped that was left at the side of the road and later retrieved by the owner. Connor was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without a license and warned for operating after suspension.

Also on Friday, Machias Savings Bank called around 1 p.m. to report alleged transient people sitting behind the auto shop on Holland Avenue. An officer spoke with the bank manager and let him know the people had already been spoken to and unless they were causing problems, they were fine. The manager wanted to make the police aware of them.

Bob’s Auto called to have a transient removed from the property around 1:40 p.m. Friday. When an officer arrived, they were gone.

Trash in the road was reported on Friday around 2:30 p.m. When an officer arrived, it had been picked up.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of a streetlight out on Wayman Lane.

A 2016 Honda Fit driven by Sarosh Khan, 28, of Farmington, Conn., was crossing the opposite travel lane to turn into a motel on Route 3 north of Bar Harbor at around 9:05 p.m. on Friday when it was struck by a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Susan Sargent, 39, of Hampton, N.H. No one was seriously injured, and no charges were filed. Both vehicles sustained relatively minor damage.

On Saturday, a 2012 Ford Escape owned by Catherine Gruffi, 35, of New York, was parked at the Bar Harbor Regency hotel when it was sideswiped during the overnight hours of Sept. 5. The vehicle sustained relatively minor damage.

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a call at around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday from someone reporting that people were bathing at Hadley Point beach.

A Bar Harbor restaurant employee reported a “dine and dash” customer on Saturday. Officer Tim Bland located the person who had left the restaurant and got the bill paid.

On Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a man and woman yelling at each other in Bar Harbor at around 10:55 p.m. and determined that “there was a birthday party for an 11-year-old girl, and the yelling was the result of watching a dinosaur movie and then playing a game.” The group apologized for the excitement.

On Sunday, a 2002 Ford F-250 driven by Davor Sklizovic, 65, of Bar Harbor, was traveling north on Route 3 at Norway Drive at around 7:30 a.m. when the trailer with a load of heavy equipment that it was towing struck a guardrail and jackknifed into the pickup, which sustained significant, disabling damage. No one was injured and no charges were filed.

Mount Desert

Owners picked up a loose dog on South Shore Road on Aug. 31 around 9 a.m.

No one was injured in a two vehicle accident in the Freshie’s parking lot on Sept. 1 around 4 p.m. Jerry Michaud, 73, of Mount Desert, was attempting to pull out of the convenience store parking lot in a 2004 GMC pickup when it collided with a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by Alexi van Heerden, 32, of Mount Desert, trying to pull into the parking lot. Both vehicles had minor damage and the drivers exchanged insurance and contact information.

An officer was unable to locate a white Subaru reported for driving poorly on Sound Drive on Sept. 1 around 5:40 p.m.

Dogs wandering in the village of Somesville were reported around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 1.

On Sept. 1, a man sleeping in his car in public was warned for an ordinance violation around 11:45 p.m.

Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 2, a bicycle found at the pier in Northeast Harbor was turned into the Mount Desert Police Department.

Drug paraphernalia in Seal Harbor was reported just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 2.

A complaint was made around 8 p.m. about a local business not being in compliance with the state-ordered mask mandate.

An alarm activation at the wastewater treatment plant was reported around 9 p.m. on Sept. 2. An employee was sent to check it out after being notified.

On Sept. 3 around 4 p.m., police received a call reporting a construction trailer parked for several days on outer Harborside Road in Northeast Harbor. After a message was left with the company that owns the trailer, it was moved the following day.

A stray cat was brought to the police station by a Northeast Harbor resident around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3. Police notified the animal control officer.

An officer responded to Sound Drive in Northeast Harbor for a tree limb in the roadway around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 and was able to move it out of the way.

A 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Nicholas Leighton, 34, of Bar Harbor, was traveling south on Route 198 at around 7:35 p.m. on Friday when it crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Prius driven by Elizabeth Laverack, 61, of Southwest Harbor. No one was injured and no charges were filed, but both vehicles sustained disabling damage to the front driver’s quarter panel area and were towed from the scene.

On Saturday, an officer responded to “a suspicious complaint” around 11:30 p.m.

A Ford F-150 driven by Micah Welch, 26, of Bar Harbor, sustained disabling damage when it went off Beech Hill Road in Mount Desert after passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed around 5:55 p.m. Monday. The driver was not injured, and no charges were filed.