Island Police: Earth Day activities prompt call to police 

Bar Harbor

A nonresident called the police department on Saturday to report trash bags along the side of the roadway on State Highway 3 and was told about roadside cleanup happening for Earth Day.

Officers from the Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department assisted Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on April 26 with a motor vehicle pursuit that started outside of their jurisdiction and traveled onto State Highway 102. The pursuit ended in Southwest Harbor where two people were taken into custody.

Aaron Higgins, 37, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Friday on an active warrant and was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following a traffic stop on Friday, Kevin Edwards, 39, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

A local property owner called the police department on Friday to let officers know that they had given permission to a relative to pitch a tent on their property in case someone reported it.

On Saturday, officers helped motorists whose trailer had detached from their vehicle.

Officers responded to a report on Saturday afternoon of loud, amplified music in the downtown area. The source of the music was located and the people responsible agreed to quiet down.

Shawn Twigg, 51, of Southwest Harbor, was reversing his 2013 Honda Pilot on Saturday when the vehicle went up onto the sidewalk and into a signpost owned by the Bar Harbor Villager Motel. As a result of an investigation, Twigg was placed under arrest for operating without a license.

A mail carrier was distracted by items inside his vehicle on Monday and went off the road on Spring Street, striking a telephone pole. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. No charges were filed.

A 2013 Dodge pickup operated by Evin Carson, 54, of Maine, was heading northward on Maple Avenue on Monday when it collided with a 2016 GMC pickup that was legally parked. After an investigation, Carson was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Mount Desert

An officer spoke with the registered owner and a juvenile operator of a vehicle that made an unsafe pass in Mount Desert on April 28. The operator was warned for unsafe driving and no further police action was taken.

The police department took a report of a burglarized garage on Monday. This matter is under investigation.

Southwest Harbor

An officer assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Bar Harbor Police Department on April 26 with a vehicle operating erratically and failing to stop for law enforcement. The vehicle’s operator and passenger were taken into custody on the Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor.

A resident came into the police department on Friday to report that she thought someone was stalking her. An officer spoke with the subject who assured him they were not stalking the woman but lived near her.

Dispatch received a motor vehicle complaint on Friday from the Bar Harbor Police Department about a vehicle tailgating another vehicle in Somesville. An officer was able to make contact with the suspect vehicle, resulting in the operator being warned for following too closely and summonsed for failure to provide proof of insurance.

Trenton

A deputy received a report of an abandoned vehicle in Trenton on April 27. She located the vehicle and spoke with its owner who then moved it.

While deputies were assisting at a crash on Oak Point Road in Trenton on April 27, another vehicle went off the roadway a short distance down the road while attempting to turn around. The vehicle was not damaged and was able to be towed out of the ditch.

Deputies responded to a disorderly incident between family members at a Trenton residence on Monday that was determined to be over a child custody matter.

Tremont

Deputies responded to a Tremont residence on Sunday for a domestic dispute. The incident was verbal only and the subjects separated for the rest of the day.