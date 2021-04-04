Island Police: Dump truck loses load

Southwest Harbor

Mount Desert Police Department asked for help in locating a dump truck that had lost some of its load in that town and was believed to be traveling to Southwest Harbor on March 24 around 11 a.m. Officers were able to find the truck and talk to the driver about contacting the MDPD and retrieving its lost load.

A woman called police around 7 p.m. on March 24 to report her daughter had hit a deer with her vehicle while traveling on Seawall Road. According to the woman, the deer had died as a result of the crash, and the vehicle was off the road, out of traffic.

Police received a call from a construction company around 3 p.m. on March 25 about parking on Kinfolk Lane. According to the report, the company is renting a property on the street and wanted permission to shuttle employees from there to a worksite. Police said it was fine.

A debit card found in town was brought to the police department around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The person who found the card knew the woman to whom it belonged and reached out to let her know it would be at the police station. According to the report, the card owner came to retrieve it.

When police checked on an activated alarm at a business in town around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, an employee said he had accidentally set it off.

A woman called police on Saturday around 6 p.m. to report her daughter had seen a white van drive by the school several times. Police were unable to find the van when they checked the area.

A person called the police department on Sunday around 11 a.m. looking to speak to an officer about firearm restrictions for felons.

An officer spoke with a woman on Monday around 8:30 p.m. about a violation of a protection from abuse order. Police are investigating the report.

Tremont

During a roadside patrol on March 23 around 4 p.m. a deputy stopped six vehicles, which led to two criminal incidents involving several charges. During one of the stops, an officer with Southwest Harbor Police Department assisted in the arrest of Donald Murphy, 64, of Tremont who was charged with operating under the influence, operating after revocation of a license, refusing to submit to arrest using physical force, assault on an officer and disorderly conduct. He was brought to the Hancock County Jail.

Another of the stops involved Kailey Smith, 34, of Tremont was issued a citation on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration under 150 days and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Brian Brown, 41, of Southwest Harbor was also one of the stops and was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days. His registration had expired in March 2020.

A deputy responded to a residence for a report of a possible domestic dispute on Friday around 10:30 p.m. After investigating, the officer found the dispute was only verbal. There had also been an incident between a man and woman at the address who reportedly had assaulted one another. Neither of them filed charges on the other.

A resident reported problems on a social media website just before 9 a.m. on Saturday. No law enforcement action was taken because no crime had been committed, according to the report.

Trenton

An anonymous caller reported a loud party at a residence around 11 p.m. on Friday. When an officer went to the location, he did not find anyone playing music loudly or any type of party in the area. The person who had made the call said the people making the noise had left.

A fight was reported on Monday around 8:30 p.m. After an officer investigated the incident, she learned there had been a physical confrontation and one of the people wanted to press charges against the other. As a result, Robert Ray III, 36, of Ellsworth was arrested on charges of assault and brought to Hancock County Jail.

Just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday a woman called the sheriff’s office to report hitting a deer with her vehicle. According to the report, the deer ran away and there was no damage to her vehicle.

Bar Harbor

Officers responded to a noise complaint at 1:45 a.m. on March 22. The complaint was unfounded.

On March 22, an officer assisted a local business with a civil issue.

At around 4 p.m. on March 22, a white Pontiac G6 operated by Theresa Blaisdell, 65, of Lancaster, NH failed to stop at a stop light. The vehicle struck a silver 2014 Toyota Tundra driven by Zachary Darosa, 36, of Trenton. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene.

On Monday, March 23, at approximately 11: 45 p.m., a subject was arrested on a charge of Operating Under the Influence. The subject was later released after it was determined that they were not above the legal limit.

Bar Harbor Police Department took a complaint of barking dogs on March 23 at 9 a.m. The matter is under investigation.

On March 23 a purse was found and turned into the station. I was able to

contact the owner and the purse was returned.

A local resident made a trespassing complaint on March 23 that they asked to be kept on file.

On March 23, a report of a harassing phone being received by a local

Business was reported to the police department.

On March 24 an officer responded to a report of a potential domestic assault. After completing an investigation, it was determined that the incident was purely verbal in nature. Both parties were separated for the night.

On March 24 at 10:12 p.m. an officer responded to a single vehicle accident on State Highway 102. According to the report, Meir Moinzadeh, 24, of Maryland was operating a 2021 pickup truck when he fell asleep. The vehicle struck a guard rail. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The Bar Harbor police department took a report of a vehicle with an unsecured load. The vehicle was stopped by officers in Southwest Harbor. The operator said they would return and remove the debris.

On March 24 at 11:26 a.m. an officer responded to a vehicle accident on Cottage St. Melanie Jackson, 62, of Bar Harbor was operating a 2012 Subaru SUV while heading southbound on the street. The operator is believed to have been distracted, causing the vehicle to drift off the travel lane and into a parked car. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

A resident of Bar Harbor called police on March 24 regarding a concern over an online gaming event that her son had been playing.

On March 24 the Department received a report of motorists consistently speeding on Norway Drive. The matter is under review.After taking a complaint about a vehicle making a unsafe pass on March 25, a citation was issued to Ricki Long of Bangor for improper passing.

An officer responded to a vehicle and deer crash on March 26 at 2:50 p.m. Frank Gray, 69, of Bar Harbor was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma southbound on Rt. 3 when a deer entered the roadway. Gray was unable to stop the vehicle in time and it struck the deer. The Tacoma sustained minor damage but was driven from the scene.

On March 27, just after midnight, police took a report of an assault at a house on Cottage Street.

On March 20, various calls were received to assist with downed trees resulting from high winds.

Mount Desert

Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on March 22 at 11 a.m. According to the report, Stacey Smith, 52, of Mount Desert was backing her 2005 Chevy pickup truck out of a parking space when it struck a 2015 Subaru Outback that was legally parked. The pickup was fine, but there was reportable damage to the Subaru.

A Chevrolet car key was found at Little Long Pond in Mount Desert on March 25 and returned to the police station.

Police responded on March 25 to assist an individual who had locked themselves out of their apartment.

On March 27 a resident called to advise he would be doing some target shooting on his private property.

On March 29 police took a complaint about a possible traffic issue. Everything was being done according to standards. No violations were noted.