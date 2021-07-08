Island Police: Drivers risk parking violations to satisfy lobster cravings 

Tremont

A parking problem on Steamboat Wharf Road was reported on June 29 around 8:15 p.m. When an officer drove through the area, she could barely get her cruiser down the road because vehicles were parked on both sides, despite no-parking signs being posted. Announcements were made within Thurston’s Lobster Pound and eventually all vehicles were moved.

Southwest Harbor

A parking issue was reported on Seawall around 12:45 p.m. on June 29. According to the report, the issue is ongoing and police put out cones with ‘no parking’ signs on them in the area more than a week ago.

Found medication was brought to the police station on June 29 around 6:45 p.m.

When an officer responded to Clark Point Road for a report of loud noise, made on June 29 around 10:15 p.m., the people involved apologized and said they would quiet down.

A wallet found in the Kelley Cemetery on Seal Cove Road within Acadia National Park was brought to the police station on June 30 just after 8 a.m. Authorities of the park were notified and a ranger was sent to retrieve the wallet.

A vehicle abandoned on Long Hill was reported around 10:45 a.m. on June 30. When police contacted the owner, they were told the vehicle had broken down and a tow truck was on the way.

No one was injured in a minor fender bender on Main Street around noon on June 30, but one of the two vehicles had to be towed. A 2014 Subaru Forester driven by Joy Levesque, 47, of Southwest Harbor, drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic when she leaned down to adjust the radio and ran into an oncoming 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Jacqueline Young, 73, of Southwest Harbor. There was damage to the left front fender and wheel of the Subaru and to the left side of the Ram. The Forester had to be towed from the scene.

A woman called police around 4:15 p.m. on June 30 to report a man recently released from jail was at her home and she wanted him to leave. When an officer arrived, he spoke with both people and the man left without incident.

Police stopped a vehicle on Main Street around 10 p.m. on July 1 for speeding and as a result, Gage Gilley, 30, of Bass Harbor, was summonsed for operating under the influence.

A report of a car versus deer accident at the Southwest Harbor/Mount Desert town line was made around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. There was no reportable damage to the vehicle involved but the deer died at the scene.

When a newer brown truck backed into a woman’s vehicle while parked on Main Street on Friday around 10 a.m. causing little to no damage, according to police, she came to the station to make sure it was on record.

A dog found on East Ridge Road was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. After the owner of the dog called the station, an officer brought the dog home.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Benjamin Deane, 41, a transient, was arrested for outstanding warrants and was charged with possession of a schedule W drug.

On Monday just before 1 p.m., police received a report of a delivery truck too close to the intersection of Main Street and Clark Point Road. When an officer spoke with the truck’s driver, they agreed to park farther down Main Street and away from the intersection.

When an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. on Monday for erratic driving, he found a tired parent distracted by children, but no other issue.

Trenton

No one was injured when two vehicles collided on Route 3 around 5 p.m. on July 1. A 2015 Honda CRV driven by Glenn Richter, 35, of Maryland, was stopped for traffic when a 2014 Chevrolet Cruise driven by David Lee, 40, of Lamoine, was unable to stop in time and crashed into the rear of the CRV. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

A woman called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday around 5:30 p.m. to report an argument with her boyfriend. When an officer responded to the motel where they were staying and met with the couple, he found the dispute was verbal and no crimes were committed. As a result of the investigation, Alfred McCoy, 60, was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear issued out of Penobscot County.

No one was injured in a crash in the parking lot of the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound on Monday around 6 p.m. A 2019 Dodge pickup driven by Robert Traas, 51, of Florida, was waiting to pull out into traffic from the parking lot when it was hit by a 2011 Volkswagen GTI driven by Frank Deal, 62, of New York, which was backing out of a parking spot. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene.

Just before midnight on Monday, Joseph Meek, 36, was found in town, arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and brought to Hancock County Jail.

Bar Harbor

A checkbook that was left behind in a local store was turned into the police department at 11:14 a.m. on June 29.

After a traffic stop that took place on June 29 at approximately 3:44 p.m., Jakob Gregory, 20, of Maine, was arrested on a warrant. According to the police log, he posted bail and was released.

On June 29 around 11:20 p.m., an officer observed multiple subjects camping in vehicles and asked them to move along.

A few minutes past midnight on June 30, an officer again noticed multiple subjects that were camping in their vehicles and told them to move along.

At 12:14 a.m. on June 30, an officer investigated a possible domestic dispute between a married couple. The dispute was verbal only and both parties were unharmed.

Drew Megura, 25, of Texas, was driving a 2018 Subaru on Crooked Road at 7:20 a.m. on June 30 when a deer crossed his path. Megura was not injured but the Subaru was disabled.

On June 30 at 9:07 a.m., a report of a dog in a hot vehicle came into the station. The vehicle was gone by the time an officer arrived on scene.

On June 30 at 2:48 p.m., a 2001 Jeep operated by William Somers, 74, of Trenton, crashed into the back of a 2006 Chevrolet driven by Travis Boumil, 18, of Bar Harbor, as it was stopped on State Highway 102 waiting to make a left turn onto Crooked Road. Neither party was injured. The Jeep’s front end, bumper and headlight were damaged, as was the rear of the Chevrolet.

An officer spoke to a resident on June 30 around 5:13 p.m. in regards to cyber bullying.

A Mount Desert resident called the Bar Harbor Police Department at 4:50 p.m. on June 30 to report a lost dog.

At 6:45 p.m. on June 30, Acadia National Park personnel inquired if the Bar Harbor Police Department could check a dog found in the park for a chip.

On July 1 at 9:21 a.m., a woman reported losing her bracelet and glasses on Mount Desert Street.

At 11:15 a.m. on July 1, the police department took a report of a vehicle with an unsecured load losing cardboard along multiple town roads. An officer located the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who agreed to return along his route and collect the lost cardboard. No further police action was taken.

Officers responded to the Park Street athletic fields at 11:32 a.m. on July 1 in reference to a call about a dog inside a hot vehicle. Officers who responded to the area determined that the dog was not in distress. While the officers were on scene, the dog’s owners returned to the vehicle and were made aware of the complaint and the dangers of keeping a dog inside a hot vehicle.

At 12:45 p.m. on July 1, a minor rear-ending incident occurred on Mount Desert Street when Janet Badger, 51, of Maine, driving a 2007 Chrysler, failed to stop and struck a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Stephen Boblak, 30, of Illinois. No one was injured and the damage the Civic sustained didn’t meet the threshold for reporting to the state of Maine, according to the police log.

An officer warned an individual for trespassing in a cemetery and for drinking in public a couple minutes past midnight on Friday. The individual was moved along without incident.

A 2020 Ford Transit 350 operated by Andrew Cole of Ridgewood, N.J., backed into a parking meter on Main Street at around 9:12 a.m. on Friday. The vehicle was full of 11-year-olds participating in camp. None of them noticed the incident and no one was injured. Parking enforcement was called in order to screw the meter back into place. The van had an approximate 1-inch scratch on its mirror.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, an officer responded to a noise complaint in town. The source of the noise was located and the resident of the property was given a disorderly conduct warning.

Officers provided traffic control and participated in the town’s Fourth of July parade.

On Sunday at 1:22 p.m., Mitchell Barr, 37, of New York, N.Y., driving a 2021 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Sargeant’s Drive, went off the roadway and struck a granite cliff. The front driver’s airbag deployed. Barr was not injured but the car was towed due to major damage to its front end and undercarriage.

A Fort Kent woman turned in a wallet at 2:17 p.m. on Sunday that she had found in Acadia National Park. The Bar Harbor Police Department turned the wallet over to Acadia’s law enforcement for lost and found.

At 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, a roaming dog was picked up by a passerby and brought to the police station. The dog was retrieved by a family member.

At 9:43 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in town. After investigating, the officer determined that there were no assaults and that the argument was between two friends. The subjects left the scene and returned to their hotel room for the night.

On Sunday a little after 11 p.m., a woman reported that cash was stolen from her vehicle. This case is under investigation.

Mount Desert

A 2015 Dodge Ram operated by John Lanpher, 36, of Southwest Harbor, driving on Main Street at 7:43 a.m. on June 29, crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Ford F350 driven by Sutton Burr, 26, of Addison. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to their front driver sides. The police log indicated that there were personal injuries, but did not elaborate.

On June 29 at 10:29 a.m., the police department received a report of a woman trying to break into a residence. Anya Owen, 43, of Mount Desert, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, violating bail conditions and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

At 9:53 p.m. on June 29, dispatch took a call about a drone that was flying on the property of a Northeast Harbor resident. The drone left the property without incident and its pilot remains unknown.

On June 29, close to midnight, an officer found an unoccupied vehicle that had its engine running and lights on. After some time had passed and after advising dispatch, the officer shut off the vehicle.

At 8:17 a.m. on June 30, an officer spoke with a resident about a trespassing issue.

An officer took a report of a theft from a Sound Drive residence at 9:48 a.m. on Friday.

The police log recorded on Friday at 12:53 p.m. that an officer is investigating vandalism that took place at the Northeast Harbor school.

On Friday around 1:45 p.m., a 2021 Nissan Armada driven by Trevor Pearson, 47, of Omaha, Neb., and a 1997 Jeep Cheroke driven by Juanita Sprague, 63, of Mount Desert, were stopped at a stop sign on Hall Quarry Road, waiting to make a right-hand turn onto State Highway 102. Sprague started to pull out when she realized a car was coming and had to stop again. Pearson didn’t notice the stop and hit the rear end of the Jeep. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene. No one was injured.

At 6:37 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to a request from the Southwest Harbor police for assistance in locating a stolen cell phone.

On Friday at approximately 7:35 p.m., as a result of a traffic stop, a minor was found to be transporting liquor. The liquor was confiscated and the minor was warned.

At 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a rental property in Mount Desert after renters showed up and realized the residence had been double booked. The officer stood by until another rental was found for the newly arrived group.

On Saturday at 9:16 p.m., a Northeast Harbor resident called the police to complain about fireworks being set off at a private function. The caller was worried about everyone’s pets. The fireworks were permitted through the state Fire Marshall’s Office, so no police action was taken.

At 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, Nancy Winkler, 68, of Newburyport, Mass., driving a 2004 Subaru Forester on Harborside Road, went off the roadway and over multiple coping stones. One coping stone was moved due to the crash. The Forester sustained major damage and was towed, but Winkler was not hurt.