Island Police: Drivers lose control on icy State Highway 102  

Bar Harbor

Lucas Milliken, 18, of Mechanic Falls, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla south along State Highway 102 on Jan. 25 when he lost control due to an icy road, left the roadway and struck first a telephone pole and then some trees before coming to a stop. Milliken was not hurt, but the car had to be towed.

A 2019 Toyota Tacoma operated by Dana C. Babcock, 21, of Eddington, was traveling south on State Highway 102 just south of Fogg Road on Jan. 25 when it went out of control on icy roads and went off the roadway to the right and into a ditch. The Tacoma hit a utility pole before coming to rest. Babcock was evaluated by paramedics but not taken to the hospital.

A 2015 Freightliner 108SD was plowing Loren Street in Bar Harbor on Jan. 25 when it hit a 2006 Dodge Caravan that was parked roadside and unoccupied. The collision left the Caravan with a broken passenger-side taillight, and dents and scratched paint on the passenger-side quarter panel.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Jan. 26, Darren Fraser, 58, of Mount Desert, was summonsed for attaching false plates.

A vehicle was reported on Jan. 27 to be parked in the middle of the intersection of Norway and Eagle Lake Road, but an officer who went to the scene found that it was off to the side and broken down. The officer contacted the vehicle’s owner who said that he was working on getting it moved.

Connor Young, 26, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence on Saturday following a traffic stop. He was bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Mount Desert

Following a domestic dispute investigation on Jan. 25, Tricia L. Roe, 38, of Southwest Harbor, was given a summons for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

A resident called the police department on Jan. 25 about a traffic cone in front of their house. An officer retrieved the cone and took it back to the Mount Desert Police Department. The cone was old and damaged and did not have any marks indicating ownership, and the officer noted in the police report that no contractors appeared to be working in the area.

The police department received a report on Saturday of a porta potty blowing around on Main Street in Seal Harbor. Mount Desert Highway Department was notified and the porta potty ended up on a lawn and out of the roadway, so no further police action was taken.

Chase A. Palmer, 28, of Ellsworth, was involved in an incident on Oak Hill Road in Mount Desert on Sunday after which he was arrested for violation of conditional release and charged with criminal OUI. Palmer was bailed from Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Southwest Harbor

Dispatch received a request on Jan. 26 from the Maine State Bureau of Identification in locating a sex offender who was in noncompliance with the registry. The offender has not been located.

A vehicle was stopped on Friday for an expired registration and speed. As a result of this stop, Christopher Sullivan, 39, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed for operating after suspension.