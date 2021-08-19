Island Police: Driver witnessed bumping woman with car  

Bar Harbor

On Aug. 10 around 7:36 p.m., the police received a complaint about a group of people playing musical instruments on Main Street.

An officer spoke to a person a little after midnight on Aug. 11 about taking change from the wishing well in town.

At 12:19 a.m. on Aug. 11, an officer saw that several people were camping in their vehicles in town. The officer told them about the town’s ordinance but allowed them to remain in place for the remainder of the night.

A man came into the police department on Aug. 11 a bit after 1 p.m. to say that he saw a black Cadillac Escalade bump into a woman who was standing in a parking spot to hold it for someone. The complainant said that both the Cadillac’s female driver and the woman who was bumped walked away, but he thought the police should check it out. An officer went to the area but did not find the Escalade.

On Aug. 11 at 1:26 p.m., an officer responded to a broken-down vehicle on the Cromwell Harbor Road and stood by with the occupants until the vehicle was towed. The officer then gave the two people a ride back to where they were staying in Southwest Harbor.

An officer stopped and spoke with people soliciting funds on Main Street at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 11 close to 9 p.m., a business owner called the station to see what could be done about skateboarders who were using the new parking lot on Cottage Street late at night.

An officer came across a man passed out on a sidewalk in town close to 1 a.m. on Aug. 12. The man was heavily intoxicated.

Following a traffic stop at 1:59 a.m. on Aug. 12, Ryan Marriott, 31, of New Jersey, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

After the police received a noise complaint at 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 12, an officer warned four people for disorderly conduct.

At 10:09 a.m. on Aug. 12, someone called 911 to report that the public bathroom was dirty. Dispatch instructed the person not to call 911 unless it was an emergency. Contact was made with the person who cleans the bathrooms who said they would take care of it.

On Aug. 12 around 10:44 a.m., Bruce Mace, 68, of Bar Harbor, driving a 2002 GMC pickup, was exiting a driveway to turn north and, according to the police log, stated he did not see Johan Oudheusden, 59, of Ellsworth, who was on a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle. Mace pulled his vehicle out in front of Oudheusden and struck him, ejecting Oudheusden from his motorcycle. The truck sustained minor front-end damage but the motorcycle was totaled. Oudheusden had minor injuries.

A call came into the station on Friday at 12:13 p.m. to report “buskers” were making noise in town, according to the police log.

On Friday at 9:29 p.m., Jesse MacDonald, 19, of Mount Desert, was operating a 2017 Subaru WRX on Crooked Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a telephone pole. MacDonald was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor. Excessive speed is also considered to be a factor in the crash, according to the police log. The Subaru sustained heavy, disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Members of the Bar Harbor Fire Department and staff from Emera assisted at the scene.

Close to midnight on Friday, a local bar employee called the police to report an intoxicated man who was being disorderly and who refused to leave. The man left before the officer arrived.

A person was warned for smoking marijuana in public at 11:52 p.m. on Friday.

At quarter to 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a hotel because of an argument between guests over parking.

The police department and fire department escorted a Shriner at 10:36 a.m. on Saturday who had come down in his miniature truck to surprise a child with special needs in town.

At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Cynthia Cameron, 69, of Chalfont, Pa., driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, was attempting to navigate a turn to go southward onto State Highway 3 and failed to see a 2015 Subaru Outback being operated by Jodi Clark, 44, of Bar Harbor, that was traveling northward. The Sonata struck the Outback, causing functional damage to both vehicles. Both were able to be driven from the scene, though, and no injuries were reported.

Close to midnight on Saturday, an officer responded to Main Street for a complaint of people playing music and being loud. The officer talked to the group and moved them along.

At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, an officer with the Southwest Harbor Police Department brought a subject into the Bar Harbor Police Department to use the Intoxilyzer 8000.

An officer moved along an intoxicated person on Monday at 4:38 a.m. who had been sleeping in the public restrooms.

Southwest Harbor

Brittany Carter, 37, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on Aug. 10 a little after 10 p.m. on an outstanding warrant.

An officer responded to an area of Seawall Road to direct traffic on Aug. 11 around 12:30 p.m. when a semi-truck was parked, blocking the road while making a delivery. Once the delivery was completed, the truck left and traffic was able to resume.

There were seventeen 911 calls to the police department this week. Most of them were in error, except for the person on vacation who called police around 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 because they were lost. According to the report, they were able to get back to their rental home safely.

On Friday around 9 p.m., an officer responded to a call about a motorist and was able to find the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As a result, Loren Spurling, 30, of Tremont, was summonsed for operating under the influence and for operating without a license.

A squatter was reported around 7 a.m. on Sunday for sleeping in a Main Street business that is open all hours of the day. When an officer responded, the person was asked to move along.

Police were called after a couple was found sleeping in the balcony of the church on Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. An officer responded, identified the couple and asked them to move along.

Police received a call from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday about checking on a person who may be in crisis. When an officer responded, the person was cooperative and voluntarily went to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police are investigating a report from a man who lives on Seawall Road made Monday around 9:45 a.m. regarding eight decorative pink flamingos that were stolen from his lawn sometime during the night.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone was reported to police. When an officer responded to the area and told the man in the vehicle that he was in a no-parking zone, the man moved his car to a legal parking spot.

Tremont

Officers responded to a home around 3 a.m. for a report of an overdose. Upon arrival, the person was evaluated by an ambulance crew but refused to be taken to the hospital. Southwest Harbor Police Department assisted with this call.

Trenton

Two vehicles received minor damage after a failed merge on Route 3 around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. Jonathan Murray, 46, (no town given) was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck north through a green light at the Oak Point Road intersection. A 2017 Mazda driven by Laura Gerbi-Woolever, 52, (no town given) drove through the second lane at the same intersection. Where the two lanes merge into one, the vehicles hit one another, which caused damage to the front passenger side wheel of the truck and the rear driver’s side door of the Mazda. No injuries were reported.

An officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 p.m. on Aug. 10 that resulted in Seth Boyer, 19, of Ellsworth, being summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension of his license.

A woman was able to drive her 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck from a single-car accident where it ended up in a ditch on Saturday around 7 a.m. Kayla Alexandra was driving north on Bayside Road and went to reach for something in her truck as she rounded a corner, which caused the truck to go into the opposite lane. Alexandra attempted to correct her path but lost control of the truck and went into the ditch on the right side of the road.

Ellsworth Police Department requested help on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. with finding two people involved in a case they were investigating. A deputy collected the contact information for the two people and passed it along to EPD.

Mount Desert

At 11:04 a.m. on Aug. 10, a Dover-Foxcroft man called the police department to report that he had found what appeared to be a lost kayak. The man brought the kayak to the police station, and the kayak’s owner came to collect it.

A probation hold was placed on Alexander Dmitrieff of Mount Desert at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12. He was taken into custody and transported to Hancock County Jail.

On Aug. 12 at 2:12 p.m., an officer had vehicles moved that were parked in no-parking zones on Sea Street.

While on patrol on Sunday at 4:20 a.m., an officer found a planter that had been knocked over and thrown into the roadway in Seal Harbor. The planter was put back where it belonged.

At 9:16 a.m. on Monday, a man came into the police department to report a possible threat that had been made against his daughter.

At 7:22 p.m. on Monday, the police department received a complaint of a young woman and a teenager who knocked at a door of an Otter Creek residence and told the residents that there were there to tell them they are on lockdown. The duo then left in an unknown vehicle. This was the only report of this activity that the police department received.

A minute to 8 p.m. on Monday, an officer went to a Northeast Harbor residence because of a report of broken glass in an exterior door. It is undetermined how the glass was broken as there was no physical evidence near the door. Entry was not gained into the residence and nothing was missing, according to the police log.